Grand Café Highlights Its Weekly Events, Including Happy Hour and Karaoke

The Pembroke Pines-based restaurant, lounge, and nightclub wishes to call attention to the fact that it hosts special gatherings weekly, as well as happy hour every weekday and karaoke four nights a week.

PEMBROKE PINES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2022 / As 2022 dawns and life in South Florida slowly returns to normal, one of the region's most famous hotspots would like to highlight its role as a venue for live entertainment, fantastic food and drink, dancing, and fun times overall. Grand Café, the Pembroke Pines-based restaurant, lounge, and nightclub, is well-known for hosting a diverse collection of special weekly events, including concerts, dancehall parties, Caribbean and Afrobeat music nights, as well as various privately chartered events like birthday celebrations and bachelor/bachelorette parties. Occasions such as these are the lifeblood of a healthy, vibrant community, and serve to enhance and celebrate the local culture by bringing people together through revelry and quality entertainment.

In addition to these weekly occasions, there are also two mainstay events hosted by Grand Café on a consistent basis throughout the year:

Happy Hour

Every weekday at 5pm, Grand Café invites guests to experience its legendary happy hour. A happy ‘hour' in name only, this Monday through Friday staple of the Pembroke Pines social scene lasts a full five hours, and features two-for-one drinks available to all patrons. This longstanding event is provided by the restaurant, lounge, and nightclub as a hip and convenient way for South Floridians to share a cocktail with friends, or to meet and mix with new people in an exciting, yet safe atmosphere.

Karaoke

For those who crave taking the stage and unleashing their inner pop star, Grand Café hosts karaoke four nights a week: Fridays and Saturdays from 6-10pm, Sundays from 5-9pm, and Mondays from 7-11pm. Presented by a charismatic and vocally-talented emcee who always brings positive energy and gets the party started right, karaoke nights at Grand Café have become a fixture for local afterwork parties and groups of friends alike to sing their favorite songs and have some good clean fun. Each karaoke session at Grand Café is followed by live entertainment that lasts until closing time.

Anyone curious to learn more about Grand Café and its wide variety of events and hospitality services is encouraged to visit the restaurant, lounge, and nightclub's official website.

About Grand Café:

Grand Café was founded in 2012 as a neighborhood hotspot for exciting nightlife and great food in Pembroke Pines, Florida. Featuring a daily five hour-long happy hour, karaoke five days a week, live music events, sports on television, and lots of pool tables, Grand Café is well-equipped to entertain those in the mood for a party, those who would like a low-key night out to dinner, and everyone in between.

Specializing in Caribbean food and authentic chicken wings, Grand Café's restaurant boasts a large and eclectic menu of delicious appetizers, entrées, and desserts, with all items available for dine-in or take-out. The bar is always fully- stocked, and the dance floor is always primed for a good time. Grand Café also plays host to many special events, including concerts, themed dance nights, and holiday parties. The venue is also available to book for private functions.

