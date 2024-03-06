Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Is Investing Its Capital With Increasing Efficiency

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Grand Canyon Education's (NASDAQ:LOPE) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Grand Canyon Education:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.30 = US$249m ÷ (US$930m - US$97m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Thus, Grand Canyon Education has an ROCE of 30%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Consumer Services industry average of 7.6%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Grand Canyon Education compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Grand Canyon Education for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

We're pretty happy with how the ROCE has been trending at Grand Canyon Education. The data shows that returns on capital have increased by 34% over the trailing five years. The company is now earning US$0.3 per dollar of capital employed. In regards to capital employed, Grand Canyon Education appears to been achieving more with less, since the business is using 33% less capital to run its operation. If this trend continues, the business might be getting more efficient but it's shrinking in terms of total assets.

The Key Takeaway

In a nutshell, we're pleased to see that Grand Canyon Education has been able to generate higher returns from less capital. Since the stock has only returned 17% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

