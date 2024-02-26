A Grand Chute business moved in with a 92-year-old nursery. Here's why. | The Buzz

Manager Beth Roth-Arkens designs a hand-tied bouquet at Branching Out & Co., located within Van Zeeland Nursery & Landscape Friday, February 22, 2024, in Appleton, Wis.

GRAND CHUTE — There's something blooming at a long-time nursery in Grand Chute.

No, it's not a new type of flower or tree. Rather, Branching Out & Co. recently joined the Van Zeeland Nursery & Landscape family at 2600 N. Casaloma Drive.

The two businesses came together after Casee Hawkins, with Branching Out, and Dave Lindenstruth, owner of Van Zeeland, participated in Leadership Fox Cities, a program run by the Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce.

“When we started talking about this, it kind of felt like the perfect transition," Hawkins said.

Move creates 'a store within a store'

Earlier this month, Hawkins and Lindenstruth posted a video on Facebook, sharing how excited they were to team up.

Van Zeeland already had a large space that it moved into a couple of years ago, just north of the stadium where the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers play. The 92-year-old business outgrew its previous location in Little Chute, according to Lindenstruth.

Visitors today can drive down a winding road — past a couple of dinosaur sculptures, a playground and walking paths — to find the facility, which features a coffee bar, a community room for meetings and events, and a retail area with plants, candles and other gift items.

Hand-tied bouquets are available at Branching Out & Co., located within Van Zeeland Nursery & Landscape Friday, February 22, 2024, in Appleton, Wis.

Now, the building also includes a section where Branching Out is located. The business moved in just before Valentine's Day. Going forward, the Branching Out name will continue and have its own sign out front.

Essentially, Lindenstruth said, they're trying to create the feel of "a store within a store," kind of like a Sephora inside Kohl's.

The staff of both businesses stayed on through the merger, and they hope to add more employees in the future, according to Lindenstruth.

Food truck event, coffee brand in the works

Branching Out has been in business for 15 years, Hawkins said. It previously operated on Casaloma Drive, until 2019, when it opened a new shop at 2310 W. Nordale Ave., in Grand Chute.

While landscaping is Van Zeeland's core business, Branching Out is focused more on fresh flower arrangements and weddings and events. The two complement each other well, Hawkins and Lindenstruth agreed. Branching Out expects to help with a lot of the things happening indoors, they said.

“It re-sparked some energy, too, for both businesses," Lindenstruth said.

For instance, they plan to offer more classes, and he said they're working with a roaster to develop a coffee brand under the BOCO name — an abbreviation of Branching Out & Co.

Starting in April, Van Zeeland will also host the Tuesday Fox Valley Food Truck Rallies, happening weekly throughout the summer.

"If you're out here on a beautiful day in the spring, looking at pots or plants, whatever it is, you can come ... in, grab a coffee," Hawkins said. "You can do some work here. You can grab flowers.”

