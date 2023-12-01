Grand Chute Wendy's permanently closed amid bankruptcy. Here's what we know: The Buzz

GRAND CHUTE — The Wisconsin Avenue Wendy's location is closed, permanently.

The Wendy's location at 3815 W. Wisconsin Ave., is listed as "temporarily closed" on the Wendy's website, but a sign on the door of the eatery says the location will not reopen.

"Unfortunately, our store will be closed permanently," the sign reads. "We appreciated serving you and greatly apologize for any inconvenience this is to you."

The notice refers customers to the Appleton location at 3301 S. Oneida St. and says "you will see a lot of familiar faces over there."

The eatery has been listed as temporarily closed since at least Nov. 14 and all Wendy's sinage has been removed from the building and drive-thru.

The Oshkosh Wendy's location, 2350 Westone Ave., is also closed. Starboard Group, a Wendy's franchisee and the owner of the Appleton, Grand Chute and Oshkosh locations, recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and closed nine locations. The Appleton Wendy's is the only location owned by Starboard that remains open. However, there is an open Green Bay location, at 110 Radisson St., under different ownership.

Starboard Group has Wendy's locations in Alabama, Florida, Illinois and Florida. According to its website, the company also owns Fuzzy's Taco Shop, McAlister's Deli, Cicis Pizza and Subway locations.

For more information visit wendys.com or starboardgroup.com.

