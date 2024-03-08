Grand Forks Economic Development Corporation awarded $329,191 for workforce development

Mar. 7—GRAND FORKS — The Grand Forks Economic Development Corporation has announced it has received $329,191 in grants for workforce attraction and development initiatives from North Dakota's Regional Workforce Impact Program.

The program, established in 2023, provides grants to organizations like the EDC to help combat workforce challenges in the state. In total, the EDC, with matching funds from local businesses and organizations, will be putting $412,685 into the initiatives. The EDC received two grants from the state, one $100,000 grant for a workforce action plan and another grant for $229,191 for funding talent retention initiatives.

The announcement was made at the HIVE by representatives from the EDC, Grand Forks-East Grand Forks Chamber of Commerce and Red River Regional Council. They all spoke about how the grants will help study and ease workforce issues in Grand Forks and the region.

"Workforce continues to be the top issue for local businesses," said Chamber of Commerce President Barry Wilfahrt. "The ability to find enough help is the number one factor in limiting expansions and local business growth."

Wilfahrt said 95% of Grand Forks businesses are finding it difficult to fill all available positions. According to the North Dakota Job Service, there are 1,671 job openings in the region. Wilfahrt continued by saying that on the bright side, the workforce in Grand Fork has increased by 2% since last year.

The $100,000 grant, with an additional $28,000 in local matching funds, will go toward the creation of a workforce development plan. The plan will be a joint endeavor between the EDC, Chamber and RRRC. The plan has five phases; the first steps to the plan are expected to be complete by the end of the year.

"First, we're going to assess the current landscape to really learn what our current workforce needs are and what they're projected to be," said Becca Cruger, EDC director of workforce development. "(This plan) is going to result in actionable strategies for the manufacturing and (unmanned aircraft system) sectors, and information that can be used not only by regional leaders but by our industry and educational providers."

RRRC Executive Director Dawn Mandt said the plan is a great chance for the region to work together to solve and discover workforce problems.

"Our work has predominantly focused on the rural area and I personally see this as a great opportunity for us all to link arms and build up the region and really seize the opportunities before us," Mandt said. "Our region is poised for significant growth; we interviewed 130 companies — small businesses to large manufacturers — (and) 90% of them have projected growth plans."

The $229,191 grant, with $55,494 in matching local funds, will go toward workforce retention initiatives like

InternGF's new summer

cohort experience,

Greater Grand Forks Young Professionals

mentorship program and the

Blue Zones project.

The funding will help get expansions of these programs get off the ground. A big goal for the EDC is to retain young professionals who may move elsewhere and not stay in Grand Forks.

"I think the summer cohort program really is an enhancement to an already successful program," Cruger said. "This is to help folks who might not be part of InternGF but might be interning at a different company be able to meet other like-minded individuals be able to meet with young professionals, be able to know who the mayor is, and feel like they're involved in the city."

Mandt also said the funding will help them better allocate the RRRC's limited resources and allow innovation when it comes to solving the problems, especially in the region's rural areas.

EDC President and CEO Keith Lund said these grants and matching funds will help the EDC and its partners continue the momentum that already exists in Grand Forks and the region.

"We're going to move forward as an EDC on both fronts, trying to identify and market why this is a great place to live and work and tackle some of the challenges," Lund said.

He added that it's also important to "keep moving forward on the investment side and welcoming community growth."