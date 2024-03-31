Grand Forks School District increases financial penalty for teachers who break their contracts

Mar. 31—GRAND FORKS — New rules approved by the Grand Forks School Board create some of the highest financial penalties for teachers who break their contracts among North Dakota's largest school districts.

Barring certain circumstances, teachers and other certified staff who leave the district during the school year will have to pay 10% of their annual salary back to the district as "liquidated damages" within 90 days under a policy passed by the School Board on Monday.

That's markedly higher than similar release-from-contract fees in Minot, West Fargo and Bismarck.

In addition, the district will levy lesser penalties between 5% and 9% of a certified employee's salary for requesting a release of contract after May 1 of the previous school year.

For reference, 5% of the base salary of a teacher in Grand Forks — $48,249 in 2024-25 — is $2,412. Ten percent is $4,825.

Superintendent Terry Brenner says the policy is necessary to stem a recent uptick in teachers leaving mid-year and disrupting student learning.

"When we have a request to be released from a contract, that puts a burden on fellow staff members (and) puts a burden on the school district leadership to fill that position," Brenner said. "We need to protect from the workload that falls on other colleagues when someone wants out of a position."

The Grand Forks teachers union says the penalties are disproportionate to other school districts and a disincentive for new teachers to sign with the district.

According to board meeting minutes, eight certified staff have requested a release from contract since the academic year began Aug. 30.

The district is used to teachers leaving mid-year — Brenner pointed to military spouses, a group the policy specifically suggests the School Board exclude — but he said more teachers have sought to break their contracts recently.

Between July 11, 2022, and June 26, 2023, School Board members signed off on 28 resignations with effective dates prior to the end of the 2022-23 school year.

Sixteen were submitted between June 14 and August 22; the school year began for K-9 students on Aug. 24.

"When teachers sign their contract, there's a binding agreement between the teacher and the school district," Brenner said. "That means when they start their 188-day contract, it's expected they're going to fulfill that requirement."

The School Board already implemented a liquidated damages policy last year, with a flat fee of 5% for release from contract. Seven people have been charged a fee since July — six during the school year and one during the summer. The School Board waived fees for two people.

Brenner said the 5% flat fee hasn't been enough to keep teachers from breaking their contract, a claim borne out by the data: only two fewer people broke their contract this school year compared to the same time period in 2022-23, though far more people broke contracts in July and August of 2022 than during the same time period in 2023.

Melissa Buchhop of the Grand Forks Education Association doesn't disagree with Brenner about the negative impact resignations have on the classroom, and she understands having a penalty for requesting a release from contract in, say, August.

But she takes issue with how early the penalty goes into effect.

"If you're looking at possibly moving, a lot of jobs don't post until the summer. We're not saying we want people to leave, but now people are going to feel like they have no opportunity to consider looking at other jobs," she said.

Thirteen district employees issued resignations in May and June of 2023, prior to the 5% fee going into effect. All of them, according to board documents, completed their current school year term.

The only district to impose a liquidation fee earlier than Grand Forks is Bismarck, where employees are charged 0.75% of their base salary if their release is granted within 16 days of signing their contract, which are typically issued March 1 and due March 15. (For the district's $52,121 base salary, that's about $391.)

That figure increases to 1.5% of their salary ($782) in the 30 days after March 21, then 3% of salary ($1,563) past that.

Minot charges 1% of gross contracted amount starting July 2, while West Fargo charges a 5% flat fee starting July 15.

"We're penalizing people far too early for a breach of contract, especially since we technically don't start working until August," Buchhop said.

Buchhop also points out that Grand Forks' new penalties are much higher than the other districts. Minot's fee schedule tops out at 5% alongside West Fargo, which is where Grand Forks' starts — and Minot doesn't begin charging that much until Aug. 1.

Fargo Public Schools, the largest district in the state, does not charge release-from-contract fees, a district spokesperson confirmed.

"I'm not sure how this is going to help (the district) with recruitment of teachers," Buchhop said.

Brenner said the staff members who requested releases of contracts comprise a small portion of the hundreds of certified staff the district employs, and pointed to the district's recent salary increases and addition of six weeks' parental leave.

"If that's not attractive, I don't know what is," Brenner said. "We're in the business of people, we're in the business of families, and I think those are big stretch moments that the School Board made to attract and retain people."