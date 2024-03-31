Grand Forks Starbucks employee 'excited for the next steps' following unionization vote

Mar. 31—GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks Starbucks employee is hopeful for the future after her location recently became the first in North Dakota to unionize.

"We're excited for the next steps," Haleigh Johnson said. "We can't wait to see where it goes."

Johnson, who's been employed at the Starbucks store on South Washington Street and DeMers Avenue for almost two years, said

achieving the 13-10 vote

to unionize on Monday, March 25, was a monthslong process but well worth the wait.

Going forward, Johnson is hopeful for more effective communication, as well as store changes that are spearheaded by employees.

"I really want to provide better experiences for our customers," she said.

Ensuring supplies and equipment are in working order is one way staff will hopefully be able to better serve customers, as the store will be able to consistently offer all menu items, Johnson said.

"There are just so many of us who are wanting something better, and I think that we are in a position to do that," she said. "That's why we filed. We were just ready to start working on stuff ourselves."

Johnson hopes the Grand Forks store being the first in the state to unionize will inspire others.

"It's awesome," she said. "Really amazing. It's kind of showing anyone else around our area, 'Hey, this happens. You can do it. If this is what you need, then go for it.'"

Leading up to the vote, Johnson shared information with representatives and coworkers, explaining how she felt a vote needed to happen, what negotiations would look like and other elements of the process.

Only 4% of Starbucks stores in the U.S. are represented by a union, according to a statement issued by the company. Johnson, 23, believes some hesitation to advocate for unionization may be a result of people thinking they're too young or inexperienced.

"There are a lot of younger people who work at these stores," she said. "I think that they might believe that they're not experienced enough, or not knowledgeable enough to do something like this."

With a staff primarily made up of employees under the age of 30, though, the process has been smooth so far, she said.

"We are pretty lucky," she said. "I think most people in our store are fairly close."

What's to come, now that the store has voted in favor of unionization, is still unknown.

"Right now, (the) next steps are talking about what the next steps are," Johnson said. "We have to try and get everyone involved, and try and make sure everyone is aware of what's going to happen."

In a statement provided to the Herald, Starbucks wrote that on Feb. 27, the company agreed to begin discussions with Starbucks Workers United "designed to help achieve ratified bargaining agreements, resolve certain litigation and address other issues."

The company said it's eager to reach agreements with unionized stores in 2024, and respects the rights of employees to collectively bargain and organize.

"We are committed to delivering on our promise to offer a bridge to a better future to all Starbucks partners," the statement said.

The National Labor Relations Board first needs to certify the election outcome. Workers United will then identify a bargaining representative for the store and send Starbucks an initial demand to begin the bargaining process. After this, an in-person contract bargaining session will be scheduled, during which ground rules will be established.

"Then, both parties begin the time-intensive process of exchanging and discussing proposals and counterproposals they'd like to be included in a store's collective bargaining agreement," the statement said.

Negotiations will take place over multiple sessions. If an agreement is reached on all outstanding issues, Starbucks' legal team will draft a store-specific collective bargaining agreement.

A ratification vote will take place. If the agreement is accepted, all parties will be subject to its terms.