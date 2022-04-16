U.S. markets closed

GRAND OPENING OF ADAMS-FRIENDSHIP COUNTY MARKET

·2 min read

MEDFORD, Wis., April 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, April 25, Medford Cooperative will host the grand opening of our Adams-Friendship County Market. Following is a list of events planned:

Medford Cooperative logo

  • April 25 at 3:00 p.m. - ribbon cutting

  • April 25 at 3:00 p.m. - presentation of donation to Adams-Friendship Educational Foundation

  • April 25-29 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. - free ice cream cones to customers in the newly named Sweet Friendship ice cream and candy shop

  • April 25 starting at 12:00 p.m. - customers will receive a free gift (limited quantity)

  • April 25-May 8 - two weeks of grand opening hot deals

"We invite everyone to stop in and take part in our grand opening celebration. We are proud to be a part of the Adams-Friendship community and thank everyone who has welcomed us. To show our appreciation and Medford Cooperative's belief in supporting the communities we serve, we will be making a donation to the Adams-Friendship Area Educational Foundation as part of our grand opening.

We would like to thank the community for its understanding and cooperation as we worked through the transition the past few months. We appreciate our employees for all their dedication and hard work over the past few months as we couldn't have done it without them," commented Chris Piotrowski, Medford Cooperative CEO & General Manager.

The following are recent or upcoming enhancements you will find at Adams-Friendship County Market.

  • 5% discount for seniors (60 years of age or older) every Tuesday

  • No Fee ATM

  • Newly named Sweet Friendship ice cream and candy shop will be open again

  • A Natural and Organic section will be added by mid-to-late May

  • Floral department will be named Blooms

  • Online shopping with implementation date is yet to be determined

About Medford Cooperative
Medford Cooperative is a member-owned, producer cooperative that was founded in 1911, making it one of the oldest cooperatives in the state of Wisconsin. The cooperative is diversified with departments in agriculture (feed/grain and agronomy), energy (refined fuels and propane) and retail (grocery, hardware and Cenex convenience stores). For more information, go to www.medfordcoop.com.

AF County Market Grand Opening Invite
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grand-opening-of-adams-friendship-county-market-301526085.html

SOURCE Medford Cooperative

