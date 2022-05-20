U.S. markets close in 1 hour 48 minutes

Grand Opening of Affordable Dentures & Implants in Livonia, Michigan Enhances Patient Access to High-Quality, Affordable Dental Care

·2 min read

Practice joins Affordable Care's national network of supported dental practices

LIVONIA, Mich., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The new Affordable Dentures & Implants practice in Livonia, Michigan, located at 28535 Schoolcraft, is now open. The practice joins the nation's largest provider network of dental practices – supported by Affordable Care – that focus exclusively on tooth replacement services.

From extractions and partial dentures to full dentures and dental implants, including implant-secured dentures, Affordable Dentures & Implants in Livonia offers high-quality, affordable tooth replacement care to create a new smile that not only looks great, but has the potential to transform a patient's life, allowing them to eat, speak and smile with confidence again. The practice features an on-site dental lab, which adds faster, more convenient services with all dental care provided at one location, along with the latest state-of-the-art technology, including a CBCT scanner for a more accurate image of a patient's mouth. In addition, Affordable Dentures & Implants practices provide a variety of sedation options.

Blake D. Bufford, DDS, MS, Prosthodontist* and the Affordable Dentures & Implants team in Livonia are proud to offer professional and compassionate care to patients. The practice is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, including the practice's enhanced COVID-19 safety protocols, or to schedule an appointment, visit the practice website or call (734) 437-0887.

About Affordable Dentures & Implants®
Affordable Dentures & Implants practices make tooth replacement affordable for everyone. Founded in 1975 in Kinston, North Carolina, Affordable Dentures & Implant practices form the largest network of dental providers in the U.S., solely focused on tooth replacement solutions -- including dentures, dental implants, and fixed arch solutions -- with more than 400 locations across 42 states. The mission of Affordable Dentures & Implants practices is to provide a smile for every budget, delivered with compassion, dignity and respect. Visit affordabledentures.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Affordable Care
Affordable Care is America's largest dental support organization exclusively focused on tooth replacement services. Our team proudly supports more than 400 affiliated dental practices, including Affordable Dentures & Implants, DDS Dentures + Implant Solutions and Advanced Dental Implant Center, in 42 states by providing innovative, non-clinical business and administrative support services to assist affiliated dental practices in providing their patients with access to high-quality, affordable tooth replacement solutions. More than 8 million patients have received care at an Affordable Care-supported dental practice. Visit affordablecare.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

*Blake D. Bufford, DDS, MS, Prosthodontist - License No. 2901022653

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grand-opening-of-affordable-dentures--implants-in-livonia-michigan-enhances-patient-access-to-high-quality-affordable-dental-care-301552219.html

SOURCE Affordable Care

