U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,423.15
    +35.99 (+0.82%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,116.40
    +278.24 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,761.29
    +80.23 (+0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,223.58
    +8.09 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.44
    -0.12 (-0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.90
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    25.62
    +0.04 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1872
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1760
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3918
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9930
    -0.0570 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,441.48
    -982.51 (-2.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    928.35
    -15.09 (-1.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,105.72
    +24.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.83
    -139.19 (-0.50%)
     

Grand Opening Celebration of Motto Mortgage Cooperation

·3 min read

Event on August 10 to Include Taco Truck and Networking for Real Estate Professionals

ATLANTA, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage, an innovative mortgage brokerage franchise focused on transparency and compliance, has a new office in Georgia. Motto Mortgage Cooperation is now open in Marietta and serving all markets throughout the Peach State.

Motto Mortgage is a different kind of mortgage network. Each office is independently owned, operated and licensed. (PRNewsfoto/Motto Mortgage)
Motto Mortgage is a different kind of mortgage network. Each office is independently owned, operated and licensed. (PRNewsfoto/Motto Mortgage)

Motto Mortgage Cooperation will hold a grand opening celebration on Tuesday, August 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1509 Johnson Ferry Rd, Marietta, GA 30062. The celebration will also include Atlanta's own Let's Taco 'Bout It taco truck. Real estate professionals in the area including real estate agents, closing attorneys, insurance agents, investors, CPAs, and anyone with an interest in real estate networking is invited to join us for a taco lunch. Please consider bringing a non-perishable food item to donate to our local food pantry as we kick off our partnership with Motto Mortgage Mission Against Hunger.

Established by Jeni Lang with more than 15 years of experience in real estate, Motto Mortgage Cooperation is a customer-first, full-service mortgage brokerage.

"I'd love to see everyone at our celebration on August 10, and have a chance to personally introduce Motto Mortgage Cooperation to our East Cobb community," said Lang. Motto Mortgage Cooperation offers an advantageous alternative to the traditional mortgage bankers currently operating in the greater Atlanta area. "We provide the scope, scale and support of a large retail lender, while offering the flexibility, autonomy and exceptional service of a local mortgage broker." She continued, "The Motto Mortgage Mission Against Hunger program where we will donate non-perishable food items to our local food pantry, is an example of how we intend to serve our local community."

Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network have access to competitive loans from various national wholesale lenders, and we work hard to give homebuyers choices – because no loan is one-size-fits-all. A digital mortgage experience is available for borrowers who would prefer to conduct business remotely. Motto Mortgage Cooperation can also assist with alternative residential loan products to help self-employed individuals qualify for a new home and help investors grow their real estate flip or rental business.

Lang will also serve as the broker and mortgage loan originator for the office. With 15 years of experience, Jeni Lang is a mortgage expert and takes great satisfaction helping homebuyers achieve the "American dream" of homeownership.

For more information about the grand opening celebration, please contact Motto Mortgage Cooperation at 470-575-4175. The event is open to all members of the community.

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated, and licensed.

About Motto Mortgage Cooperation:
Motto Mortgage Cooperation (OFFICE NMLS # 2100715) is a locally owned and operated full-service mortgage brokerage serving all of Georgia, located at 1509 Johnson Ferry Road, Suite T1, Marietta, GA 30062. To learn more, please visit https://www.mottomortgage.com/offices/cooperation-marietta/ or call 470-575-4175.
Jeni Lang (NMLS: 2058556)

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grand-opening-celebration-of-motto-mortgage-cooperation-301347715.html

SOURCE Motto Mortgage

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Shares Are Sinking Today

    U.S.-listed shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) are sinking a day after the company reported its monthly vehicle delivery figure for July. As of 12:15 p.m. EDT, Nio's U.S.-listed shares were down by about 3% after having been down by almost 5% earlier in the session. Nio's Chinese competitors Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) and XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) also reported their July data Monday, and their growth outpaced that of Nio.

  • Wealthy Clients Clamor for Backdoor Roth IRAs. Advisors May Want to Keep that Door Shut.

    Headlines about PayPal founder Peter Thiel’s $5 billion tax-free retirement account have some clients salivating. But regulatory changes may be coming.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Falling Again Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) continued their steady descent on Tuesday, falling 5.6% heading into midday trading. Shares of the movie theater operator have fallen 12% over the past week and are down 35% in the last month. The current stock decline, though, suggests a weakening of resolve among the theater operator's self-proclaimed "apes" heading into AMC's second-quarter earnings report next Monday.

  • Why Shares of Newtek Business Services Are Plummeting Today

    The business development company said it is planning to buy a small bank and convert itself to a bank holding company.

  • Why Robinhood Stock Rocketed 24% Today

    What happened Shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), the popular app-based, trade-by-phone stock brokerage, soared to close up 24.2% on Tuesday. You can probably thank Cathie Wood for that. Image source: Getty Images.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Pinterest Stock?

    Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) stock is catching a lot of buzz recently, but not for a good reason. As economies reopened during the quarter, folks spent less time engaging with Pinterest. Pinterest started the second quarter with 478 million MAUs.

  • My ‘shifty’ husband keeps our $3.5M property business in his name only. I don’t want to get kicked out if he should die

    ‘What if he decides to divorce me? How will I be protected? He tells me everything is just fine and those issues will never be a problem for me.’

  • Fresh off IPO, ‘biofacturing’ company Zymergen’s stock plunges about 70% after some really bad news

    Less than four months after going public and being valued at more than $3 billion by Wall Street, Zymergen Inc. unleashed some bad news Tuesday afternoon and was on pace to lose more than two-thirds of its market cap.

  • Activision Blizzard Q2 earnings top estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Activision Blizzard's latest earnings report.

  • Reopening basket stocks have underperformed the S&P 500 by a wide margin: strategist

    Anastasia Amoroso, iCapital Network’s chief investment strategist, discusses which sectors are poised to benefit from the reopening trade, and the disconnect between the stock and bond markets.

  • Is Tilray the Ultimate Turnaround Marijuana Stock of 2021?

    On July 28, Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) stock surged by 26% in a single trading day after the company published strong quarterly results -- the first earnings report its $4 billion merger with fellow Canadian pot grower Aphria. Revenue shot up, the company finally turned a profit, and its international expansion has begun to pay off. Tilray desperately needed that good news, as its shares are down almost 50% year to date.

  • Why SolarEdge Stock Soared 17% After Earnings

    Shares of solar power inverter maker SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) are racing ahead 17.2% as of 1 p.m. EDT Tuesday, after the company reported a sizable earnings beat yesterday evening. Heading into earnings, analysts had projected that SolarEdge would earn $1.12 per share on under $455 million in revenue for its fiscal second quarter. In fact, SolarEdge earned $1.28 per share, and on sales of more than $480 million.

  • 3 Things Investors Need to Know Heading Into Upstart's Q2 Earnings

    Lending technology company Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), which uses artificial intelligence to determine consumers' ability to repay loans, is getting ready to report its second-quarter earnings for 2021 on Aug. 10. Investors are looking to earnings to push shares higher again after the stock has fallen 37% from its highest price this year. Here are three crucial things for investors to focus on when Upstart reports.

  • AMD stock closes at fifth straight record high following report Nvidia-Arm deal may get blocked

    MARKET PULSE Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) shares closed at a fifth consecutive record high on Tuesday following a report that Nvidia Corp.’s (NVDA) acquisition of Arm Ltd. may get blocked by U.K.

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in August (and Beyond)

    These top-tier growth, value, and income stocks can build investor wealth, even with the market near an all-time high.

  • 10 Best High Short Interest Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best high short interest stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best High Short Interest Stocks to Buy Now. Stocks with high short interest have dominated the headlines in the finance world for a good […]

  • Why Transocean Stock Crashed -- Then Recovered -- Today

    Transocean (NYSE: RIG) stock got a big jolt on the morning of Aug. 3 and tumbled 12% by 10 a.m. EDT. At a time when pockets of the oil and gas industry are making money off this year's rally in oil prices, Transocean's contract drilling revenue slumped 29.4% year over year and its adjusted net loss ballooned to $109 million from $1 million in Q2 2020. Although consensus estimates called for a loss, the sharp drop in Transocean's revenue caught the market off guard.

  • Why IPG Photonics Stock Plummeted Today

    The fiber optics laser specialist reports disappointing second-quarter results and issues a soft outlook.

  • Boston Beer on Hard Seltzer Innovation: The Luster Has Been Lost

    Investors sold off Boston Beer's (NYSE: SAM) stock last week after the company dramatically lowered its outlook for the fiscal year. Rather than boom over the early summer months, the hard seltzer beverage niche slowed. In a conference call with Wall Street analysts, Boston Beer's management team sounded confident about the business despite the disappointing Q2 results.

  • Why Ultra Clean Holdings Stock Got Crushed Today

    Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ: UCTT) have gotten crushed today, down by 13% at 11:30 a.m. EDT, after the company reported second-quarter earnings. The results topped market expectations, but investors may be fretting over a structural change to a joint venture (JV). Revenue in the second quarter was $515.2 million, ahead of the consensus estimate of $505.4 million in sales.