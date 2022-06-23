U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,795.73
    +35.84 (+0.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,677.36
    +194.23 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,232.19
    +179.11 (+1.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,711.67
    +21.40 (+1.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.03
    -0.24 (-0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.00
    -5.80 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    20.92
    -0.12 (-0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0526
    -0.0043 (-0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0680
    -0.0880 (-2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2260
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9390
    -1.2010 (-0.88%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,696.24
    +698.67 (+3.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    447.92
    +15.70 (+3.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,020.45
    -68.77 (-0.97%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,171.25
    +21.70 (+0.08%)
     

A 'Grand' Opening: Disney Vacation Club Commemorates New Resort Studios at The Villas at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

·3 min read

Now open, the new resort studios offer another way to stay at the member-favorite Disney Vacation Club property

ORLANDO, Fla., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Disney Vacation Club® executives, invited guests and some special Disney friends gathered to celebrate the opening of the new resort studios at The Villas at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa at Walt Disney World Resort. The recent expansion added more than 200 resort studios providing the opportunity for more Disney Vacation Club members to call this beloved resort "home."

The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort &amp; Spa Disney Vacation Club celebrated the opening of the new resort studios at The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort &amp; Spa at Walt Disney World Resort with a dedication ceremony. Remarks were shared by Bill Diercksen, senior vice president and general manager, Disney Vacation Club. (David Roark, photographer)
The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa Disney Vacation Club celebrated the opening of the new resort studios at The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa at Walt Disney World Resort with a dedication ceremony. Remarks were shared by Bill Diercksen, senior vice president and general manager, Disney Vacation Club. (David Roark, photographer)

In a setting inspired by a garden tea party, Bill Diercksen, senior vice president and general manager, Disney Vacation Club shared the dedication remarks.

"Celebrated for its Victorian architecture and elegance, The Villas at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa is one of our grandest Disney Vacation Club resorts," said Diercksen. "Disney Vacation Club is the key to magical vacations year after year, and this expansion is a reflection of our continued commitment to provide members and guests even more opportunities to make lasting vacation memories."

In addition to the expansion, Diercksen also shared that new enhancements have been made to existing villas, including the elegant deluxe studios, one- and two-bedroom villas, and spacious three-bedroom grand villas that accommodate up to 12 guests.

Just in time to conclude this special "tea party," Alice, Mad Hatter and the White Rabbit joined the celebration and led the way to the magical key that revealed the first look at the new resort studios.

The Villas at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

A touch of Victorian charm and splendor, along with easy access to the magic of Walt Disney World Resort via monorail, motorcoach and water taxi services, has long made The Villas at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa a favorite resort among Disney Vacation Club members.

During a stay at this enchanting resort, Disney Vacation Club members can look forward to personalized service, plenty of charm, and relaxing vacations filled with many of the comforts of home, including a kitchen and washer and dryer in one- and two-bedroom villas, and truly elegant three-bedroom grand villas.

Disney Vacation Club: 'Home' Within the Magic

Today, there are a total of 15 Disney Vacation Club properties across four states, including Disney's Riviera Resort, the newest Disney Vacation Club property at Walt Disney World Resort, and Aulani, Disney Vacation Club Villas, Ko Olina, Hawaii.

About Disney Vacation Club

Disney Vacation Club, a leader in vacation ownership, debuted in 1991 with a flexible, vacation points-based system rather than the traditional fixed-week timeshare model. Today, Disney Vacation Club has more than 250,000 member families, from all 50 states and approximately 100 countries, who have discovered the joys of membership.

Disney Vacation Club members are able to choose from among a variety of exciting vacation destinations, including a stay at any Disney Vacation Club Resort or one of thousands of other vacation options in destinations around the world. Plus, when purchasing directly from Disney, members can also enjoy the Disney Collection, which includes select Disney Resort hotels, Disney Cruise Line and guided vacations with Adventures by Disney or National Geographic Expeditions, as well as the World Collection, a range of well-known resorts and hotels in landmark cities, international destinations, and exotic locales.

With Disney Vacation Club properties located near the Disney theme parks in Florida and California, members have easy access to new and innovative attractions on both coasts for years to come. For more information and special offers, visit www.disneyvacationclub.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-grand-opening-disney-vacation-club-commemorates-new-resort-studios-at-the-villas-at-disneys-grand-floridian-resort--spa-301574485.html

SOURCE Disney Signature Experiences

Recommended Stories

  • More Bad News for Infamous Disney World Site

    Usually when Walt Disney closes anything at or around its Disney World theme park, it's so something else can be put in its place. Once Disney World's sole water park, River Country was meant to feel like a an "old-time watering hole" which people jumped into from tire swings and other similar things. The problem with the much-loved water park is that it was built at a time when Disney World had many fewer visitors.

  • This Royal Caribbean Guest Favorite Still Has Not Returned

    The cruise line has not brought back a popular very adult event, but there are signs that may change.

  • Airbnb Backlash Could Be a Boost for Hotels

    Most analysts assumed that Airbnb would suffer during the pandemic, instead the company thrived as newly untethered travelers took advantage of their freedom. Year over year there has been a 15.2% increase in rents, led by 30% increases in cities like Nashville, Seattle, and Cincinnati. Austin led the country with a 48% year over year increase in average rent.

  • GM's Cruise starts charging fares for driverless rides in San Francisco

    Cruise earlier this month became the first company to secure a permit to charge for self-driving car rides in the U.S. city, after it overcame objections by local officials. Self-driving test cars with human safety drivers have become a constant sight in San Francisco, and completely driverless ones are increasingly common too. Turning them into a fledgling business in a major U.S. city marks a milestone in the long, delayed journey toward driverless taxi service.

  • United Airlines to cut 12% of daily Newark flights

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Cheung discusses stock performance for United Airlines as the airline cuts 12% of its daily flights to Newark, NJ.

  • Why JetBlue is so desperate to buy Spirit

    Buying Spirit would give JetBlue a chance to bulk up its presence in key airports, expand its roster of planes and pilots, and prevent its rival Frontier from doing the same.

  • Carnival Cruise Line Changes Another Key Covid Rule

    The cruise industry completely shut down when the covid-19 pandemic began in March of 2020. Cruise ships travel all over the world, and each country has its own health and safety standards, which gives the CDC a high level of control over the cruise industry. All three have returned to full-fleet this summer and Carnival is actively looking to grow its stable of ships, having recently partnered with the Italian company Costa Crociere for a pair of Italian-themed ships which will start deploying next year.

  • Recession Worries Have Hit Airlines. Why an Analyst Says We’re Not in 2008 Again.

    Airline investors and travelers have been suffering. Citi says that stockholders could see some relief soon.

  • Hundreds of Southwest pilots picket in Dallas amid summer travel crunch

    Hundreds of uniformed Southwest Airlines pilots stood in perfect lines in the scorching Texas sun at Dallas Love Field on Tuesday, holding signs that blamed Southwest management for delays and cancellations that have upset passengers.

  • 2 Bright Green Flags for Disney's Future

    Disney's theme parks are doing better than ever, and its flagship streaming service has plans to continue growing for years.

  • Travel delays to continue as airlines remain understaffed: Analyst

    Cowen Senior Research Analyst Helane Becker joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss airline staffing issues, travel delays and cancellations, inflation, and the outlook for the travel sector.

  • Why Are Hundreds of Grand Canyon Tourists Suddenly Getting Sick?

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyWhile hiking in Grand Canyon National Park, Kristi Key came across a concerning site: four hikers resting on the side of the trail, looking a little worse for wear. After learning that two of the hikers had spent the previous night violently vomiting, Key offered to call a rescue team, but the group declined. But when she saw them sitting in the same spot on her return trip, with one of the hikers still vomiting, she knew it was time to c

  • Why Your Next Flight Has a Higher Chance of Being Canceled

    Depending on who you believe, air traffic control staffing or airport construction is responsible for United Airlines cancelling dozens of daily flights at Newark Airport through the end of the summer.

  • Can you get a refund if your flight’s canceled? Here’s what we found out

    With summer travel numbers reaching near pre-pandemic numbers, airline staffing shortages are likely to cause delayed or canceled flights. Here’s what to do if that happens.

  • 10 Surprisingly Affordable Places To Own Waterfront Property

    Owning waterfront property doesn't have to be an account-depleting endeavor. While places around major U.S. cities might be out of reach for most, there are plenty of affordable options out there. If...

  • Hong Kong's Iconic Jumbo Floating Restaurant Has Sunk

    No ship (or restaurant) is unsinkable.

  • 6 Best Costco Vacation Packages

    It's no secret that Costco offers tons of savings opportunities for its members, including deals on food, clothing, electronics and more. But, are you maximizing the additional perks that the...

  • How BA strike will impact your summer travel plans

    GMB, the union behind the strikes, said holidaymakers now face a 'gruelling summer of travel chaos'.

  • Some JetBlue flyers to get access to Blade helicopter shuttles

    The helicopter shuttle takes as little as five minutes between Manhattan and New York City-area airports.

  • Each And Every One Of These 19 Things I Just Found Out Completely And Totally Blew My Mind Last Week

    Hockey players sure know how to party.View Entire Post ›