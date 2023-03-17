Grand Opening of One of the World's Largest Anime Shops, animate Ikebukuro Flagship Store, on March 16, 2023, in Tokyo, Japan

TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2023 / On March 16, 2023, the newly renovated animate Ikebukuro Flagship Store, known for its anime, manga, and game merchandise, will be holding its grand opening in Ikebukuro, Tokyo, Japan. animate is an anime merchandise specialty store with 122 stores in Japan and 11 stores overseas (Shanghai, Bangkok, Seoul, Taipei, and other major cities).

Ikebukuro Flagship Store

In addition to offering popular anime character merchandise, manga, CDs, DVDs/Blu-rays, and games, there will be a newly opened "animate Theater" for visitors to experience the world of anime and comics through events, stage performances, live script readings, and talk shows; as well as "Space Galleria", where anime and game content will be exhibited, and exclusive items sold. The new store will offer anime merchandise and events from the second underground floor all the way up to the ninth floor for visitors to enjoy.

New area information

animate Theater

animate Theater is a new multi-purpose theater located in the basement of the animate Ikebukuro Flagship Store. It features a maximum seating capacity of 208 and will host various shows such as stage performances, talk shows, and live script readings.

Space Galleria

Space Galleria, a new venue dedicated to hosting exhibitions, has been added to the eighth floor of the animate Ikebukuro Flagship Store. This will be a space to showcase content from various genres such as anime, manga, and more.

animate cafe Gratte Ikebukuro Flagship Store

Visitors can enjoy a graphic latte (Gratte) with anime artwork printed on the cream topping and icing cookies.

*Entry to certain areas requires a ticket purchase.

Grand opening plan

Latest information 1

In conjunction with the grand opening, animate will hold a congratulatory shikishi board exhibition, comment video broadcast, and more.

■ Grand Opening Commemorative Celebration Shikishi Display

Date: March 13 - April 16, 2023

Location: animate Ikebukuro Flagship Store

Contents: In celebration of the grand opening, about 350 autographed shikishi boards from celebrities will be displayed in-store.

■ Grand Opening Celebration Video Broadcast

Date: March 16 - April 20, 2023 (planned)

Location: animate Ikebukuro Flagship Store

Contents: In celebration of the grand opening, a video of congratulatory comments will be broadcast on the in-store monitor.

Latest information 2

A life-size figma of Meito Anizawa will be on display at the animate Ikebukuro Flagship Store

To celebrate the grand opening, a life-size figma (figure) of animate's promotional character, "ANIME TENCHOU," will be brought back for a limited time.

Date: From March 2023

Location: animate Ikebukuro Flagship Store 1F

[Opening] March 16, 2023

[Location] 1-20-7 East Ikebukuro, Toshima, Tokyo 170-0013

■ URL

animate Ikebukuro Flagship Store Special Site: https://www.animate.co.jp/ex/ikebukuro2023/

About animate

One of the largest anime goods store chain in Japan, animate specializes in anime, manga, and game merchandise; with over 120 shops across all 47 prefectures and 11 stores overseas.

https://www.animate.co.jp/en/

Contact Information:

Yumiko Yamashita

Public Relations

press@animate.co.jp

03-3972-3355

