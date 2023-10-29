Grand opening today for Michigan Wine & Beer Portal

After 21 months of planning and construction, the Michigan Wine and Beer Portal, 8 N. Monroe St., is holding its grand opening today.

“We purchased the building on Nov. 1, 2021, and have been diligently working to open the Portal from day one,” Drew Bentley, owner and sommelier, said. “We received our full occupancy permit in the beginning of August. Since then we have been open in some capacity, but mostly just for events.”

Today’s grand opening will begin at 12:30 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting event. Robert Johnson will perform from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

“He is a multi-award winning Detroit artist who plays classic rock and country,” Bentley said.

A look inside the Michigan Wine & Beer Portal. The Portal's grand opening is today.

The Michigan Wine and Beer Portal is a wine and beer tasting room that specializes in Michigan-made wines, beers and hard ciders. It also will serve paninis, soups, salads, charcuterie boards, ice cream and craft sodas.

It is housed in the former Masonic Temple building, next to the downtown Monroe Subway restaurant. Also in the building is the River Raisin Banquet Center, which is owned by the Bentley family.

The Michigan Wine & Beer Portal is at 8 N. Monroe St.

Drew Bentley announced plans for the Michigan Wine & Beer Portal in March 2022. Plans included indoor and outdoor spaces, a sommelier-run wine bar, a gift shop, an ice cream shop and riverfront seating.

“We currently employ 11 people: Five are dedicated to the Portal, one is dedicated to the Banquet Center and five float between the two, depending on what is needed. Eventually all of the employees will be cross-trained to be able to work in both areas of the business,” Bentley said.

A couple area chefs will help out with the food.

"We have a very simple menu with no chef on staff. We have been working very closely with Chef Micheal Lyons (executive chef for the La-Z-Boy headquarters) and Chef Joseph Borawski Jr. (owner and executive chef for Keeping it Fresh Catering) to design and implement the menu," Bentley said.

Geal Electrical, Advanced Plumbing, All Temp and Jim Jacobs Architectural Firm completed work at the Portal. Some work continues.

“While we are doing the grand opening, that doesn't mean that everything is finished,” Bentley said. “We still have a series of murals that are being painted, telling Michigan's wine history starting with the French colonization of the Monroe area. Guests will get to come in and see what all is evolving each week."

Hours are 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; and 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Saturdays. The Portal is closed Wednesdays.

Several events, including live music on Nov. 3, an arts and crafts show on Nov. 9 and a painting class on Nov. 16, have been set. For a list of events, visit facebook.com/michiganwineandbeerportal.

Portal features Free Little Art Gallery

A Free Little Art Gallery (FLAG) is inside the Michigan Wine & Beer Portal. It's the first FLAG in Monroe County.

FLAGs are similar to Little Free Libraries, which offer an exchange of books. Patrons of FLAGs can take home a miniature piece of art for free and also add their own art, but adding is not required.

River Raisin Trading Depot, a new Free Little Art Gallery (FLAG), recently opened inside the Michigan Wine & Beer Portal. Visitors can take art pieces and also leave new ones.

FLAGs can be found around the world. The closest ones to Monroe are in Allen Park, Plymouth, Saline, Ann Arbor and Tecumseh. Local artists Darlene Belair and Brandy Gerber created the gallery, which is called River Raisin Trading Depot.

"Darlene and I saw an article in The Monroe News a while back, and we decided to make one for Monroe," Gerber said. The painting partners also are finishing a mural at the Portal.

“The FLAG has approximately 30 pieces of art, including watercolor and acrylic paintings, along with an owl made from a toilet paper roll and bookmarks,” Belair said. “Brandy and I have our art in the FLAG.”

New pieces will be installed at least once a week.

"Quite a few local artists have already expressed interest in helping stock the art, and we are getting some art from a FLAG on the other side of the state as well," Gerber said.

Portal patrons can even make art for the FLAG in the restaurant.

"We have provided paper and colored pencils for patrons to use if they would like to create art themselves and share with others,” Belair said. “We ask that it be no bigger than approximately 6 inches by 6 inches and that it be family friendly. We will rotate the art if we have more than the little art gallery can hold. We really hope we get a surplus of art so we can keep it changing all the time. We hope that others are as excited about the FLAG as we are."

"We would love to see some small pottery or jewelry items arrive," Gerber said. "We hope to get pieces from a wide age range and skill levels. The FLAG is meant to spread happiness to our community and get art to people who might not have the means to buy from a large gallery."

