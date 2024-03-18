GRAND OPENINGS: Architect with diverse experience opens Sarasota office

Lyons

Experienced architect Sarah Lyons, AIA, has opened her own firm, S.Ly architecture LLC, in Sarasota. She brings more than 14 years of experience at renowned architecture firms, including SOM, Pelli Clarke & Partners and HOK.

“I’m excited to work with clients who share a vision for innovative and quality buildings,” said Lyons, who focuses primarily on commercial, civic and educational projects.

Lyons has worked on notable projects, including the $1.1 billion terminal complex at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport and the two-million-square-foot Wolf Point development in Chicago.

“I aim to apply the design expertise involved in these large, complex projects to more creatively solve and push forward the architectural process here on projects large and small,” said Lyons, a registered architect and certified LEED AP BD+C.

S.Ly architecture LLC is based in Sarasota, but Lyons takes on projects across Florida. She’s currently working on building renovations at New College of Florida.

Lyons obtained a bachelor’s in architecture from Rice University and a master’s in advanced architectural design from Columbia University.

She serves on the Southface Advisory Board and the Sarasota County Development Services Advisory Board and is a member of Leadership Sarasota’s class of 2024.

For more information about S.Ly architecture LLC, visit slyarchitecture.com.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Architect will work statewide from new office in Sarasota