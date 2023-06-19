GRAND OPENINGS: Architects with big plans expand to Sarasota

Members of the team at WJ Architects, based in St. Petersburg. With the opening of the Sarasota office, the architectural firm has five locations.

The Sarasota office opened in 2022, marking the fifth location for WJ Architects. With over 1,300 projects spanning from Miami to Jacksonville, WJA is making its mark in the Sunshine State.

WJA has big plans for the new office, at 1559 Fruitville Road, including redeveloping the property into a mixed-use building that could house retail, office and residential space.

WJA has been working on projects in Sarasota and Manatee counties since 2014. Notable projects (both completed and upcoming) include Bayfront Park in Longboat Key, Art Center Manatee, Blackburn Elementary School in Palmetto, John Marble Park in Bradenton and North Port Community Center.

The new office of Re/Max Platinum Realty is at 6633 Midnight Pass Road, Siesta Key.

While RE/MAX Platinum Realty has always served the Siesta Key community, the opening of the new office is consistent with the company’s strategy of opening smaller offices in highly visible locations.

Re/Max Platinum Realty is currently interviewing real estate agents who would like to join the Siesta Key office. The company is also pursuing a joint venture with an established vacation rental business.

The company also has offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Siesta Key, Osprey, Venice and Wellen Park.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: WJ Architects, of St. Petersburg, has expanded into Sarasota