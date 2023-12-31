Grand openings: Augusta area welcomed new businesses, new locations in 2023

New business boomed across the Augusta area in 2023, from national chains to small mom-and-pop operations. In no particular order, here are 10 business openings from 2023 that have helped change how area residents eat, work and play.

Nicholas Moorhead of Alpharetta starts his downswing before launching a drive at the Practice Club at Jones Creek, in this photo from April 2023.

Practice Club at Jones Creek

4087 Hammonds Ferry, Evans

While the rest of Augusta prepared for the 2023 Masters Tournament, a golf events management and consultancy business called Bond Golf Global helped refurbish the driving range at the defunct golf course inside Columbia County’s Jones Creek subdivision.

The course closed in 2018 and had gone to seed with its future as a golf course in doubt. Today, the Practice Club is hoped to be a successful step toward reopening the entire course.

The new Olive Garden located on Cabela Drive on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023.

Olive Garden

804 Cabela Dr., Augusta

The chain of Italian-inspired restaurants opened its first Augusta location in 1988 on Washington Road, and its proximity to the Augusta National Golf Club helped place the location among the best-performing Olive Gardens.

When a shell company bought Olive Garden’s plot of Washington Road land in August 2022, work – and speculation – began concerning whether Olive Garden would leave the market or rebuild elsewhere. The reopening was so eagerly anticipated that District 7 Augusta Commissioner Sean Frantom asked the restaurant’s general manager during an October public meeting about its opening date.

Tinctures and topical creams at Trulieve Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Evans, Ga., on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023.

Trulieve Medical Marijuana Dispensary

4218 Washington Rd., Evans

In 2019, Georgia eased restrictions on the sale of products containing low-dose THC, the psychoactive substance in cannabis. Entrepreneurs quickly competed to be among the state’s first official licensees permitted to sell THC products.

Trulieve was one of the first two companies to be licensed Georgia sellers, opening several stores in Georgia in rapid succession. Tim Morey’s Trulieve’s chief sales officer, told The Augusta Chronicle that “a lot off 55-plus communities, a lot of retired military, which are a lot of the individuals who utilize cannabis,” helped sway the company’s decision to open in Columbia County.

One course at Evans restaurant Inicio is titled "Watering the Garden," a vegetable assortment whose presentation pays tribute to Chef Justin Hayes' grandfather, a horticulturist and a master gardener.

Inicio

4414 Evans to Locks Rd., Evans

Chef Justin Hayes and Dr. Sharad Ghamande, a local oncologist and expert wine connoisseur, started Cork & Flame in 2018, a restaurant and adjacent wine shop targeting adventurous diners with refined palates.

In 2023, Hayes unveiled a new dining experience inside Cork & Flame with Inicio, a restaurant-within-a-restaurant that presents a coursed, carefully curated tasting menu. Hayes personally prefaces each course with details of each dish’s ingredient and often his personal connection with the food to help diners form their own unique connections.

Grandaddy’s Kitchen

6008 Clarks Hill Rd., Appling

For years the site of a general store, Pollard’s Corner in rural Columbia County also was the home of a restaurant where restaurants aren’t common. It was T.J. Outriggers and most recently Maryland Fried Chicken when it closed in 2021.

When property owner Bert Pollard contacted family friends Bill and Meliss Hoard to ask the veteran business owners and self-confessed “home cooks” if they’d like to reopen a restaurant on the site to meet the community’s lingering demand. “It’s a huge, huge need. Everybody’s been excited,” Hoard said shortly after Grandaddy’s opened in August.

Jim N' Nick's Bar-B-Que, located on Roberts C Daniel Jr. Parkway, on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023.

Jim ’N Nick’s

275 Robert C. Daniel Pkwy., Augusta

The Alabama-based barbecue chain opened in Augusta on Dec. 13 at the Augusta Exchange shopping center site where Macaroni Grill was destroyed in a 2016 fire. The empty corner lot sat vacant, a location waiting for a restaurant, until construction began earlier this year.

Golden Harvest Food Bank

3310 Commerce Dr., Augusta

The Augusta-based nonprofit isn’t a business, but its opening of new facilities earlier this year underscores the impact that Golden Harvest continues to make on the Augusta area. The food bank’s new Volunteer and Administration Center features a volunteer packing and sorting area; more office and conference spaces; and a new entrance.

Golden Harvest feeds more than 287,000 families each year across 25 counties in Georgia and South Carolina.

Century 21 Magnolia

432 S. Belair Rd., Augusta

Larry Miller spent 37 years building his Century 21 real estate business into one of the best-known in the Augusta area. Less than two weeks before he died Sept. 13, he helped celebrate the transition of his business from Century 21 Larry Miller Realty to Century 21 Magnolia.

Noah McBride bought the office earlier this year. Miller hired McBride, now 25, in 2020.

Rally Point Grille

4446 Washington Rd., Evans

The former Suite 10 restaurant and bar was replaced over the summer by a restaurant centered around honoring veterans and first responders.

U.S. Marine Corps vets Ralph and Carrie Roeger started the Semper Fi Bar and Grille in suburban Atlanta in 2015 and more recently began shopping around their pro-veteran business as a franchise concept. Retired Army Maj. Kelly O’Neal met with the Roegers and liked the idea of a restaurant paying tribute to the Augusta area’s formidable veteran population.

O'Neal’s restaurant takes its name from the military term for a place to gather and reorganize if members of a unit get separated. The eatery’s décor includes old photographs of military personnel hanging from the walls and a web of camouflaged netting hanging from the ceiling.

Fried chicken tenders sit ready to order at Goolsby's off Washington Road in Evans, Ga., in 2022. Wilkes Goolsby, son of founder Richard Goolsby, has continued on the family business of selling Southern food.

Goolsby’s

3122 Wrightsboro Rd., Augusta

When Richard Goolsby moved his family restaurant from Lincoln County to Columbia County in 2005, it soon helped set the pace for quality Southern-cooked comfort food from its location across from the Evans Walmart.

In January 2023, his son Wilkes Goolsby announced that the restaurant would be serving up seconds at a second location across from Augusta University’s Forest Hills campus. The building was fully renovated in 2020 and 2021 to become a new location for another local restaurant, Gary’s Hamburgers, but plans never fully materialized. Goolsby’s is leasing the building from Gary’s owner Gary Gibson.

