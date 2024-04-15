Grand reopenings for three Sheehy dealerships; Plasterer's Florist auctioning contents

Sheehy Auto Stores celebrating updated local dealerships

Sheehy Auto Stores is holding a grand reopening on Thursday for three of its dealerships near Hagerstown that underwent remodels or updates.

Sheehy Mazda and Sheehy Volkswagen were remodeled and redesigned with a new building, "boutique shops, upgraded beverage services, easy customer drop-off areas, touchscreen televisions" and more, according to a news release.

Sheehy GMC has a "new service lounge, upgraded beverage services and a new service lane with a state-of-the-art alignment reading machine," the release states.

The dealerships are along Auto Place near the Interstate 70/U.S. 40 interchange southeast of Hagerstown.

The new boutique and lounge at Sheehy VW southeast of Hagerstown.

The grand reopenings will be celebrated from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 18, at Sheehy Mazda at 10310 Auto Place.

The free community event includes cuisine from local food trucks, samples from Antietam Brewery and a complimentary tasting session by Mazzaroth Vineyard in Frederick County, Md.

There also will be face painting, carnival games, a photo booth, a live DJ, a bounce house and other inflatables.

Attendees can enter to win a variety of raffle prizes, including products or services from many area businesses. Those include bikes from Hub City Cycles, a charcuterie board adventure from Deliteful Dairy Farm, a do-it-yourself workshop with Board & Brush as well as other experiences.

Plasterer's Florist closes in Chambersburg; store contents being auctioned Saturday

Plasterer's Florist and Greenhouse recently closed in Chambersburg, but will be auctioning the remaining contents of its business on Saturday.

The 110-year-old business at 990 Lincoln Way East closed recently, according to a March 31 post on its Facebook page.

The remaining contents of the business, including floral supplies, greeting cards, furniture, equipment and fixtures, will be auctioned off at the flower shop by Gateway Gallery Auction starting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 20, according to a news release from Gateway.

Some of the items from the former Plasterer's Florist and Greenhouse that will be auctioned off on Saturday, April 20, at the former store at 990 Lincoln Way East in Chambersburg, Pa.

The greenhouse part of the property was sold a few years ago to Grayce Gardens, the release states.

The remaining real estate is not part of the auction, Greg Plasterer said.

Plasterer is the third generation to run the business, along with his wife, Patti. His grandfather, Hiram, started the business. Greg and Patti took over after his father, Herbert, died in 2016.

Plasterer, in the release, said the use of flowers has decreased.

"We used to do 300-400 corsages for proms. Easter was the biggest holiday. At one time, we had eight people in the basement just making corsages," Greg Plasterer said in the release.

More information about the auction is available at GatewayAuction.com.

