U.S. markets open in 2 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,945.25
    +14.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,195.00
    +92.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,075.75
    +39.25 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,842.00
    +4.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.28
    -0.03 (-0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,713.60
    -3.80 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    19.49
    -0.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0008
    +0.0038 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4220
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.72
    +2.85 (+11.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1560
    +0.0067 (+0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.1830
    -1.4620 (-1.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,352.91
    -2,215.77 (-9.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    483.50
    -39.20 (-7.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,311.88
    -73.98 (-1.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,818.62
    -796.01 (-2.78%)
     

Grand Richmond Hotel Achieves GHA's WellHotel® Accreditation for Medical Travel & Well-being

·4 min read

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grand Richmond Hotel, one of Bangkok's premier hotels was awarded WellHotel® Accreditation for Medical Travel and Well-being by Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA).

GHA WellHotel Accreditation
GHA WellHotel Accreditation

It is an honor to achieve WellHotel® Accreditation which shows our commitment to our guests' safety and well-being.”

Setting the standard for luxury events and business and leisure stays, the Grand Richmond Hotel is a distinctive five-star convention venue and hotel located in northern Bangkok just a short drive from the city center. The hotel is operated by the Richmond Group, one of Thailand's premier hoteliers, who recently added a new 35-story tower to the property and upgraded the existing facilities with an elegant remodel and redesign. The hotel welcomes travelers from all over the world and is sought-after a destination for guests seeking to focus on their well-being or recover after a medical treatment.

GHA recently launched WellHotel® Accreditation for hotels seeking to enhance the guest experience and safety protocols for wellness and/or medical travel guests. GHA WellHotel® for Well-being and WellHotel® for Medical Travel focuses on validating the services and programs hotels provide for these growing markets and the accreditation seal builds trust and offers a competitive edge to those hotels that achieve accredited status.

Ms. Laksawan Wongworrakan, Grand Richmond Hotel's Chief Executive Officer stated, "At Grand Richmond we strive to offer each guest the most exquisite experience with the utmost attention to detail. Many of our guests choose the Grand Richmond Hotel to focus on their health and well-being. We offer them a calm and healing environment with safety protocols and services that meet their unique needs. It is an honor to have achieved GHA WellHotel® for Medical Travel and Well-being Accreditation which demonstrates our commitment to the safety and well-being of our wellness and medical travel guests."

GHA WellHotel® Accreditation offers these key highlights:

  • Building trust, confidence and comfort for wellness tourists or medical travel guests through a third-party review and trusted GHA WellHotel® seal.

  • Attraction by guests in new niche markets to increase room bookings and length of stay.

  • Validation of the hotel's cleanliness and safety and instilling peace of mind that proper cleaning and sanitation is a hotel priority.

  • Validation that safety protocols are in use for guests and staff.

  • Attraction for bookings through wellness travel agents and medical travel facilitators.

  • Providing assurance to medical travel and wellness guests that the hotel identifies and supports the cultural, dietary, religious, handicapped access, and other unique needs of the guests/patients.

  • Increase in guest satisfaction for wellness tourists and medical travel guests.

  • Well-being and medical travel packages provide an opportunity for organizations to increase TRevPAR.

The GHA WellHotel® application and accreditation process are completed conveniently online and include access to the accreditation handbook and online training.

According to Ms. Renée-Marie Stephano, GHA's Interim Chief Executive Officer, "As travel continues to increase post-pandemic, there is a growing number of consumers that are choosing hotel experiences that support a healthy lifestyle - whether it be healthy eating plans, exercise routines, wellness programs and/or an appropriate environment to recover after a medical procedure or treatment. GHA WellHotel® demonstrates to these growing niche markets that the property has implemented programs and services that meet their unique needs and expectations and also complies with recognized industry-wide hotel cleaning and sanitation standards. We congratulate the Grand Richmond Hotel for achieving GHA WellHotel® Accreditation for Medical Travel and Well-being and applaud its commitment to prioritizing guest safety and the guest experience for wellness and medical travel guests."

About GHA

Global Healthcare Accreditation® (GHA) is a dynamic and innovative accreditation body with specialized focused in medical and wellness travel, safety, and well-being. Founded in September of 2016, GHA's initial purpose as an independent accrediting body centered on improving the patient experience for medical travelers and supporting healthcare providers in validating quality, increasing visibility, and implementing a sustainable business model for medical travel. Since then, GHA pioneers a variety of programs covering the entire spectrum of the care continuum and offers certification and accreditation for stakeholders in all aspects of health and wellbeing.

Visit: https://globalhealthcareaccreditation.com/

About Grand Richmond Hotel

The Grand Richmond Hotel is a distinctive five-star convention venue and hotel located in northern Bangkok, Thailand, just a short drive from the city center. The hotel features 774 luxury rooms and suites, 28 versatile and superbly equipped function rooms and two grand ballrooms. The property is operated by the Richmond Group, one of Thailand's premier hoteliers and caters to discerning travelers from around the globe.

https://www.grandrichmondhotel.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grand-richmond-hotel-achieves-ghas-wellhotel-accreditation-for-medical-travel--well-being-301623870.html

SOURCE Global Healthcare Accreditation

Recommended Stories

  • Why Cruise Line Stocks Slumped Today -- but Not as Much as the Market Overall

    These companies fared surprisingly better than other parts of the market following this morning's inflation report.

  • Why Airline Stocks Are Falling Today

    The airline industry's already tricky attempt to navigate away from its pandemic-era lows is facing fresh headwinds, and investors are reacting by heading for the emergency exits. Shares of Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ: HA), Frontier Group Holdings (NASDAQ: ULCC), JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU), and American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) both traded down as much as 5% on Tuesday, and shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) and United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL) weren't far behind, as the market reacted to the latest risks facing the sector.

  • Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Royal Caribbean Cruises a Buy?

    During the six-month period between January and June, the S&P 500 tumbled hard into bear market territory, only to rally higher since. Over the past two decades, there have been a number of market crashes -- from the dot-com bubble of the early 2000s to the pandemic outbreak of 2020, and the financial and housing markets collapse in between -- yet through it all the stock market returns averaged 9.5% a year. In the 10-year period before the global crisis, Royal Caribbean stock returned more than 420% compared to 190% gain by the S&P 500, an amazing run-up during a big bull market.

  • American Airlines CEO on what makes DFW attractive: 'We figure out how to get things done'

    American Airlines CEO Robert Isom said the carrier could have put its biggest hub anywhere but it chose to do so at DFW Airport. And it plans to keep on growing.

  • First class passengers convicted for ‘unruly’ American Airlines attack on flight diverted from LA to Phoenix

    ‘There is a line between boorish behavior on an airplane and criminal activity, and the defendant clearly crossed it,’ US Attorney says

  • Disney Parks Reveal Opening Dates for Huge New Rides

    Disney theme park fans can mark their calendars for the opening of several new, long-anticipated rides.

  • The 9 biggest announcements from D23 this year

    Over the weekend, fans of all things Disney were treated to some very big news about the future of all its properties, including Walt Disney World here in Central Florida.

  • Disney World's Plan to Compete Against Its Top Rival Starts to Take Shape

    It was a busy weekend of news for Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS). Theme park enthusiasts were particularly waiting for a Sunday presentation highlighting future plans for Disneyland in California and Disney World in Florida. It wasn't a surprise to see Disneyland getting most of the attention.

  • Disney hints at possible new expansion, ride open dates

    The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) pulled the curtain back on a slew of details during its D23 Expo theme parks presentation on Sept. 11 — including opening dates and potential expansions. The event, which was held in Anaheim, California, revealed that the Tron Lightcycle/Run coaster at Magic Kingdom will debut in spring 2023. In addition, nighttime shows are getting revamped with the return of "Happily Ever After" at Magic Kingdom in 2023, and new nighttime show at Epcot celebrating the company's 100th anniversary.

  • Ron Baron's Recent Investment in Airbnb Appears Timely

    On the back of its most profitable second quarter ever, the company is well positioned to grow

  • Biden touts U.S. crackdown on airlines over passenger treatment

    President Joe Biden said on Monday his administration had cracked down on U.S. airlines to improve treatment of passengers, a claim rejected by the carriers. Biden said prior to changes made in customer service plans by major airlines "if your flight was canceled or delayed, no top airline guaranteed covering your cost of hotels and meals." "My administration is also cracking down on the airlines to get passengers fairer treatment," Biden said.

  • Literally Each And Every One Of These Pictures Completely And Totally Blew My Mind Last Week

    "Boom" —your mind and mineView Entire Post ›

  • Disney+ is Giving Subscribers Some Amazing New Perks

    It is a glorious time to be a Disney fan. This weekend, Disney's major annual convention D23 dominated the internet with trailers, sneak peeks, and celebrity panels. Fans flocked to presentation halls to learn more about the future of their favorite intellectual properties.

  • What to Know About Traveling to England for Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral

    Surging demand for flights and hotels means visitors should expect high prices, long lines, delays and closures.

  • ‘Offensive as all hell’: Airline CEO gets $287,000 pay raise despite summer of flight cancellations

    Australia's most prominent airline is also leading the country in delays and cancellations

  • Hilton Boutique Brand to Make Debut on Broadway, as Times Square Revives

    The first Tempo by Hilton hotel is part of a $2.5 billion project aimed at increasing the entertainment options in New York City’s theater district.

  • Carnival's Princess Cruise Brand Inks Pact To Add Xponential Fitness Content

    Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) owned cruise brand Princess Cruises has signed an exclusive five-year licensing agreement with Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE: XPOF). Princess will leverage Xponential Fitness' content to offer multiple, curated fitness brands for experiences at sea. Under the agreement, a minimum of eight Xponential brands will be made available onboard each of Princess' 15-ship fleet, resulting in a minimum total of 120 licensed studio experiences across the fleet. The experiences will

  • Here's the best time to buy your plane ticket if you're flying for the holidays this year

    Airlines expect pent-up demand from the pandemic to remain in full force for the holiday 2022 travel season. Here's what to know if you plan to fly.

  • Airline barred congressman from flying twice because he’s in a wheelchair

    ‘What’s outrageous is that lithium-ion batteries are going to become more and more prevalent in people using them because they’re lighter weight and they last a lot longer,’ the Rhode Island congressman said

  • Fiji Airways to reach nearly 100% of pre-pandemic capacity by end of year

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Fiji Airways expects to reach nearly 100% of its pre-pandemic capacity by the end of the year, as demand for travel to its tropical Pacific home has rebounded strongly, a senior executive said on Tuesday. The carrier's capacity from Fiji to Australia and North America is at around 120% of pre-pandemic levels, said the airline's executive manager for strategy, networks and alliances, John Checketts. Routes to Hong Kong and Japan, however, have been paused due to travel restrictions, Checketts said at a CAPA Centre for Aviation conference.