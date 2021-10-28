U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,596.38
    +44.70 (+0.98%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,729.43
    +238.74 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,448.12
    +212.28 (+1.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.97
    +40.48 (+1.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.04
    +0.38 (+0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.00
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    24.12
    -0.07 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1684
    +0.0077 (+0.67%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5680
    +0.0390 (+2.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3790
    +0.0048 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5800
    -0.2300 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,487.48
    +2,315.38 (+3.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,490.84
    +71.47 (+5.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,249.47
    -3.80 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,820.09
    -278.15 (-0.96%)
     

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is in development for Oculus Quest 2

Taylor Hatmaker
·1 min read

During its big VR and AR-focused event Thursday, Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced a major new title headed to its VR platform that should turn a few heads.

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is on the way to the Oculus Quest 2. San Andreas is Rockstar's well-loved 2004 entry into the hit GTA franchise, which invites players to wreak havoc in an urban open world fashioned after cities like Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

"This new version of what I think is one of the greatest games ever made will offer players an entirely new way to experience this iconic world in virtual reality," Zuckerberg said.

Bringing such an iconic game into the fold is certainly one way to lure more users into the company's emerging virtual world — one that even folks squeamish about Facebook's VR account login requirements might find enticing.

While Zuckerberg didn't offer many details about what to expect or when, Facebook has apparently been working on bringing the GTA classic to its VR headset for years.

Slack is coming to the Oculus Quest

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook Messenger audio calls are coming to Oculus Quest

    Facebook is keen to improve the process of joining VR experiences in its Quest headset with friends. Today at the company's Connect conference, they announced that Quest users will be able to make and take audio calls via Messenger. The Quest has generally struggled with its social interfaces over the years, a surprising shortcoming for a device made by a social networking company.

  • MacBook Pro (16-Inch 2021) Review: Back to the Future

    Apple’s new premium laptops take 10 steps forward by looking five years back

  • Looking for a good horror film to watch on Halloween? We've ranked the 75 best of this century

    The 21st century so far has given us scary movies with an artful bent, such as "Get Out" and "Hereditary." The best horror movies since 2001, ranked.

  • 'Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas' is coming to VR on Oculus Quest 2

    One of the most-loved entries in Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto series is coming to VR.

  • Facebook Is Changing Its Name to Meta. It Wants to Build the Metaverse.

    CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that Facebook is just one of the company's products, which also include Instagram, Oculus, and WhatsApp.

  • Facebook to be called Meta in nod to its 'metaverse' vision

    (Reuters) -Facebook Inc is now called Meta, the company said on Thursday, in a rebrand that focuses on its ambitions building the "metaverse," a shared virtual environment that it bets will be the next big computing platform. CEO Mark Zuckerberg, speaking at the company's live-streamed virtual and augmented reality conference, said the new name reflected its ambitions to build the metaverse, rather than its namesake social media service. The metaverse, a term first coined in a dystopian novel three decades ago and now attracting buzz in Silicon Valley, refers broadly to the idea of a shared virtual environment which can be accessed by people using different devices.

  • What Netflix Just Revealed Means Its Stock Could Soar

    Investors weren't put off by Netflix's (NASDAQ: NFLX) mixed earnings report last week, and Netflix stock ended the week at a year-to-date gain of 23%. Investors might be seeing more potential in the company's ability to evolve, and we've already seen Netflix demonstrate this when it went from being a DVD-rental website to a streaming company to a content creator. Squid Game is Netflix's most-watched show ever, bringing in 4.4 million net new paid subscriptions in the third quarter, double the number last year, when streaming exploded due to lockdown orders.

  • Facebook becomes Meta in rebranding seen as ‘an attempt at distraction’

    Meta is the new name for Facebook Inc. The change, announced Thursday by Facebook (FB) founder and Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, relegates Facebook to one of the company’s three major platforms — which also includes Instagram and WhatsApp — rather than the overarching brand amid whistleblower revelations and regulator recriminations. Meta doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue, but Zuckerberg & Co. hope it helps rebrand the beleaguered company and reposition it as a metaverse player.

  • What Do Spotify's New Video Capabilities Mean for Shareholders?

    While adding videos might seem like a small feature, advertising on podcasts just became much more appealing.

  • Better Growth Stock: Facebook or Intuitive Surgical?

    Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) and Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) aren't two stocks you'll see mentioned together very often, if at all. Facebook is a social-media giant, while Intuitive is the leader in robotic surgical systems. Intuitive has been the bigger winner by far since first going public.

  • Heidi Klum Bares Her Butt and Abs in Sexy Instagram Photos Modeling SKIMS x Fendi Collaboration

    The newly-announced SKIMS x Fendi ready-to-wear collection launches on Nov. 9

  • Buy Floki Inu If You’re Bullish the Pup Coin Trend Will Continue

    Has the popularity of dog-themed cryptos peaked? Or is it just in its early stages? If you’re buying Floki Inu (CCC:FLOKI-USD), the altcoin inspired by Shiba Inu (CCC:SHIB-USD), you’re making a bet that the latter scenario is the case. Source: Jolanta Beinarovica/Shutterstock.com A few months back, it was easy to dismiss either coin. Both are inspired by Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD), the crypto that started as a joke but has since led to the subsequent pup coin trend. But after their incredible runs

  • 'Wheel of Fortune' fans call eerie horror-themed puzzle 'pure evil'

    While potentially summoning a deadly spirit was met with applause on the show, viewers at home were feeling a little bit differently. And they took to Twitter with their thoughts and fears.

  • Why Facebook Stock Popped This Afternoon

    Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) stock took off Thursday afternoon, rising 3.6% as of 3:10 p.m. EDT after the company made a big announcement that up till now had only been rumored. Pretty soon, Facebook won't be "Facebook" anymore. The metaverse will feel like a hybrid of today's online social experiences, sometimes expanded into three dimensions or projected into the physical world.

  • Facebook changes name to ‘Meta’ as it focuses on metaverse and tries to move on from controversies

    App will continue to be known as Facebook – but branding likely to disappear from everywhere else

  • Cassandra 'Elvira' Peterson talks scarring childhood accident, body confidence and being banned for her boobs

    The Halloween queen has always seemed comfortable showing skin — and has even been censored for showing too much — but she was secretly insecure due to a freak accident that burned 35 percent of her body.

  • Facebook is rebranding itself as 'Meta'

    Facebook, the social network, will no longer define the future of Facebook, the company that will now be known as Meta.

  • Sinema and Romney Embarrass Themselves With ‘Ted Lasso’ Cosplay Amid Biden Bill Drama

    JIM WATSONSen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) has once again —and perhaps purposely—found herself the focus of pointed criticism, this time for finding the time to engage in some cheesy cosplay with Republican colleague Mitt Romney while Democrats scramble to pass some semblance of President Joe Biden’s signature social spending package.With Halloween nearing, Romney spent much of Thursday morning posting several tweets of himself dressed as the title character of the hit Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso. Spor

  • Peacock Is “Way Ahead Of Where We Expected To Be”, NBCUniversal Chief Jeff Shell Says – But No New User Stats Released

    NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell said the company’s flagship streaming service Peacock is “way ahead of where we expected to be,” but the company and parent Comcast opted not to provide any updated user numbers. The exec offered the streaming update after Comcast reported strong third-quarter earnings, citing gains in broadband customers and Tokyo Olympics advertising […]

  • Jennifer Gates' Latest Wedding Photo Proves She's Sticking Close by Dad Bill Gates' Side Amid Divorce

    Bill Gates is celebrating his 66th birthday on Thursday and his oldest daughter, Jennifer Gates, is honoring him on his special day. Of course, she included a sweet photo of them together from her big day — her wedding to Olympic equestrian Nayel Nassar. The image shows Bill looking at his daughter in a sentimental way […]