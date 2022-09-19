U.S. markets close in 2 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,869.62
    -3.71 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,810.07
    -12.35 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,432.31
    -16.10 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,801.20
    +3.01 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.35
    +0.24 (+0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,679.60
    -3.90 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    19.40
    +0.01 (+0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0012
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4730
    +0.0250 (+0.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1419
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.2320
    +0.3260 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,176.01
    -535.52 (-2.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.60
    +10.77 (+2.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,236.68
    -45.39 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,567.65
    -308.25 (-1.11%)
     

Grand Theft Auto VI footage leaked after hack, developer Rockstar confirms

Matt Murphy - BBC News
·2 min read
Grand Theft Auto 6 logo
Grand Theft Auto 6 logo

More than 90 videos and images from the next edition of the Grant Theft Auto franchise have been leaked online by a hacker, the game's developers say.

The leaked content was posted on Sunday after what is being described as one of gaming's biggest security breaches.

Rockstar Games said it remained unclear how the "network intrusion" occurred, but confirmed "early development footage" from GTA VI had been stolen.

The footage was put on the GTAForums site by a user called teapotuberhacker.

The hacker claimed to have gained access to the data by breaching Rockstar's internal feed on the Slack messaging app, and invited executives to negotiate to avoid further leaks.

Additional revelations could include source code, assets, and testing builds from both GTA 5 and GTA 6, which could be damaging to the company's operations.

While the original post has since been removed by moderators, it has been spread widely on social media. Rockstar has reportedly issued takedown orders to remove the footage from YouTube and Twitter.

The footage showed animation tests. level layouts and some gameplay demonstrations, and it appeared to confirm a long-running rumour that the game will feature the series' first playable female protagonist.

They also revealed the game's setting in a fictionalised version of Miami which was also the setting on 2002's GTA: Vice City.

In a statement on Monday, the company said it was "extremely disappointed to have any details of our next game shared with you all in this way".

"Our work on the next Grand Theft Auto game will continue as planned and we remain as committed as ever to delivering an experience to you, our players, that truly exceeds your expectations," it added.

Rockstar confirmed it was developing the game earlier this year, with industry insiders anticipating a 2024 or 2025 release date.

Some fans had speculated that the leak could see the game's release delayed, but executives said they did not anticipate "any long-term effect on the development of our ongoing projects".

GTA 5 has sold more than 170 million copies since its release in 2013, making it one of the most successful video games of all time.

In 2020, its online mode is estimated to have generated more than $900 million (£788 million) alone.

Recommended Stories

  • Grand Theft Auto VI Leak Is a Shock to Video Game Studio Rockstar

    (Bloomberg) -- A hacker published authentic, pre-release footage from development of Grand Theft Auto VI, the most anticipated video game from Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.Most Read from BloombergGrand Theft Auto VI Leak Is a Shock to Video Game Studio RockstarTurkey Seeks to Be First NATO Member to Join China-Led SCOBezos Loses Spot as World’s Second-Richest Person to AdaniBusiness Class for $20,000 Means Staff Fly Coach or Not at AllThe cache of videos offers an extensive and unauthorized

  • Take-Two confirms GTA VI leak, says game development unaffected

    (Reuters) -Take-Two Interactive Software Inc on Monday confirmed that a hacker had leaked the early footage of Grand Theft Auto VI, the next installment of the best-selling videogame. Dozens of development videos of the game showing footages of robberies, gunplay and open-world driving were posted on an online message board by the hacker, in what could be one of the biggest gaming leaks. The company, however, said it did not expect the incident to affect the game's development, helping its shares pare some of their losses from a 6% drop in premarket trading.

  • ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ leak sends Take-Two stock lower

    Yahoo Finance’s Daniel Howley joins the Live show to discuss stock performance for video game company Take-Two Interactive amid the online leak of ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’.

  • GTA 6 leak is ‘biggest in video game history’

    Hacker says 3GB of stolen footage and gameplay is from Grand Theft Auto VI, revealing video of female protagonist

  • Rockstar Games confirms GTA 6 footage leak

    Rockstar Games has confirmed that it recently "suffered a network intrusion" that resulted in the massive leak of 90 videos of early development versions of Grand Theft Auto 6. The company said in an official statement on Monday morning that the intrusion resulted in "an unauthorized third party illegally" accessing and downloading "confidential information from our systems," though it adds that they don't anticipate this will have any effect on its ongoing live game services or development timeline.

  • ‘GTA 6’ Leak: Rockstar Games Confirms Hack, Says It’s ‘Extremely Disappointed’

    Over the weekend, a hacker illegally obtained and leaked unreleased footage from “Grand Theft Auto VI,” the upcoming installment in Rockstar Games’ hit franchise, the studio acknowledged Monday. A user on the GTA Forums posted a 3-gigabyte file — which included 90 videos with “GTA VI” footage, PC Gamer reported. According to the report, the […]

  • Anker charging accessories are up to 39 percent off for today only

    If you're seeking an Anker wireless charger or other smartphone accessories, now is a good time to stock up.

  • Latest 'Grand Theft Auto VI' Leak Shows Early Gameplay Footage

    This past weekend, a major leak for Grand Theft Auto VI made its way onto the Internet, offering a...

  • What's Going on With Disney and AMC?

    As the biggest movie theater operator in the world, AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) has the most to gain (or lose) in the changing scenery of film-viewing habits. Recently, it announced a partnership with entertainment giant Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) that brings it more firmly in sync with the new age of streaming. Earlier this week, AMC CEO Adam Aron tweeted an image of Disney+ perks that include special screenings at AMC theaters.

  • More Pain for Facebook and Nvidia

    Facebook and Nvidia , two of the flagships of tech, seem to be going through a real ordeal. Both companies lost tens of billions of dollars in market cap during the trading week ending September 16. The network giant Facebook, which is now called Meta Platforms, is only a shadow of what it was a year ago.

  • Rockstar confirms gigantic 'Grand Theft Auto VI' leak

    Rockstar has confirmed that a huge leak of 'Grand Theft Auto VI' content is real.

  • Massive 'Grand Theft Auto VI' leak shows off early gameplay footage

    A massive trove of footage from the next installment in Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto series has leaked online.

  • Bob Chapek's Disney: Streaming exclusives, no politics, sitting tight on ESPN

    The future of Disney, according to Bob Chapek

  • Almost Everybody Loves Netflix Stock Again

    One of last week's gainers -- a rare sight with the major market averages tanking roughly 5% -- was Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX). Rosy notes by analysts at J.P. Morgan and Evercore ahead of the launch of Netflix's ad-supported tier helped send the stock higher, but the bullish chorus wasn't a one-week wonder. Oppenheimer is kicking off the new trading week by boosting its rating on Netflix stock from perform to outperform.

  • Charlie Cox Wants More Legal Drama in ‘Daredevil: Born Again’

    With 18 episodes to fill, Cox hopes his upcoming Disney+ series will explore Matt Murdock's day job.

  • Alan Alda and Mike Farrell reunite for the 50th anniversary of 'M*A*S*H': 'A great gift to us'

    Now in their 80s, the actors raised a glass to mark the milestone.

  • What to Watch Monday: New Fall TV premiere of ‘Quantum Leap’ on NBC

    In addition to the new show premiere, several network series return tonight, including “The Voice,” “NCIS,” “911” and others.

  • The $300bn Google-Meta advertising duopoly is under attack

    The pair face a weak economy and powerful new rivals

  • 'House of the Dragon' Fans Missed Wild Deleted Scenes That Explain Major Relationship

    The director of HBO Max's 'House of the Dragon' revealed scenes from episode 2 of the 'Game of Thrones' prequel were deleted featuring Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) and Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey).

  • Henry Silva, known for many tough-guy roles, dies at 95

    Henry Silva, a prolific character actor best known for playing villains and tough guys in “The Manchurian Candidate,” “Ocean's Eleven” and other films, has died at age 95. Silva's son Scott Silva told Variety that his father died Wednesday of natural causes at the Motion Picture and Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills, California. Silva was a New York City native who dropped out of school as a teenager, in the 1940s.