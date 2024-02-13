GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY: BATA files suit alleging breach of contract

Feb. 13—TRAVERSE CITY — The Bay Area Transportation Authority has filed a lawsuit against Grand Traverse County, the latest chapter in an ongoing dispute that began nearly 12 months ago.

The lawsuit in 13th District Court alleges the county is guilty of breach of contract by violating the terms of an "interlocal agreement" signed in August 2023.

BATA "has been, and continues to be, irreparably damaged and injured" by that breach, it claims. In return, BATA is asking the court for "a permanent injunction restraining Grand Traverse County from appointing more than one County Commissioner" to the BATA board.

The lawsuit also asks the court to cancel the interlocal agreement and order BATA to amend and refile its 2023 articles of incorporation.

No monetary damages are requested in the civil case. Leelanau County is listed as a "necessary party defendant" in the case because it signed the interlocal agreement six months ago.

The Record-Eagle was unable to reach plaintiff's attorney Mark Koerner for comment.

The outcome of the lawsuit could determine who has a majority of votes on the BATA board and, thus, who controls major decisions — such as what areas of the two counties to serve, how often buses run and how money is spent.

Founded in 1986, BATA serves more than 370,000 riders each year in Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties. About 75% of those riders live in Grand Traverse County. Services fall into three main categories: fixed bus routes in populated areas, fixed bus routes to villages, and the LINK on-demand service that operates similar to Uber or Lyft.

While BATA is officially a Grand Traverse County authority, it operates independently of the county and does not rely on the county's general fund for its budget. Instead, the vast majority of its funding comes from voter-approved millages, as well as federal grants, state grants and rider fares.

The long-running dispute is rooted in differences of opinion about whether more than one commissioner from Grand Traverse County can serve on the board and whether their role is to represent the interests of riders or the priorities of the county.

The dispute began in February 2023 when BATA voted to expand its board from six members to nine in an attempt to gain more citizen representation and expertise. That change rankled several county board members who said it "dilutes" the nexus between BATA and elected leaders who represent the taxpayers.

After months of discussions, the two parties signed an "interlocal agreement" in August 2023 that specified who can serve on the BATA board. Now the two parties disagree about the precise meaning of that agreement.

BATA officials believe the interlocal agreement places the following limits on BATA board membership: One "ex-officio" member from Grand Traverse County, one "ex-officio" member from Leelanau County, three citizen or "community" members from Grand Traverse County and one community member from Leelanau County.

On Jan. 17, a divided Grand Traverse County commission voted 5-4 to appoint county board member Scott Seiffert as the new ex-officio member of the BATA board, and county commissioner Brad Jewett as a "community member" to the board. None of the nine other citizens who applied were selected for the second position.

According to the lawsuit, that action is a direct violation of the August 2023 interlocal agreement.

The suit also alleges that the county is in a violation of Michigan's Incompatible Public Offices Act, which restricts the ability of public officials to hold two different public offices simultaneously if those offices have overlapping and conflicting public duties.

A special meeting of the BATA board is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday in the conference room of the Hall Street bus transfer station in downtown Traverse City.

In the meantime, normal bus and transportation services will continue in both Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties, officials said.