GRANDE LAKES ORLANDO: THE ULTIMATE SPRING DESTINATION

·7 min read

ORLANDO, Fla., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grande Lakes Orlando, the 500-acre luxury resort complex comprising of The Ritz-Carlton Orlando and JW Marriott Orlando, invites guests to reserve a spring vacation and discover its enchanting natural surroundings and some of the most enriching activities found in Florida. From luxurious and newly updated accommodations and leisure experiences to seasonal offerings at The Ritz-Carlton Golf & Tennis Club, sport adventures and hosted eco-tours, pools and lazy river, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Families, couples, and groups looking for a fun-filled, warm-weather getaway can also look forward to exciting spring holiday programming happening around Easter, Mother's Day, and Memorial Day.

(PRNewsfoto/Grande Lakes Orlando)
(PRNewsfoto/Grande Lakes Orlando)

Available This Spring

For those looking to stay active this spring, The Ritz-Carlton Golf & Tennis Club has several new offers for the season. On its championship golf course, children 17 & under play free with each paying adult (limited to 1 complimentary junior per paying adult). Additionally, members of The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes Members Club have access to exclusive benefits, such as the Caddie Concierge Program. This innovative program pairs each group with a knowledgeable, professional attendant, providing a distinguished level of service usually reserved for private clubs. Each caddie concierge includes course navigation, golf ball location, yardage stats, cleaning of golf clubs, course strategy tips, attending the flagstick, and hole descriptions and target lines.

On the resort's three illuminated hard court tennis courts, guests are invited to take lessons with newly appointed Director of Tennis Vik Ramachandra, with private and semi-private lessons available. In addition to tennis, guests can enjoy the newly added, high-demand Pickleball and recently renovated poolside Bocce Ball courts.

With hundreds of acres of adventure at their disposal, adventurous guests will rejoice at Grande Lakes Eco Tours, Sunrise Safari, or Falconry Experience. Through these experiences, Grande Lakes Orlando invites guests to explore the incredible ecological surroundings of the area with a guided tour of Shingle Creek with a certified Florida Master Naturalist to observe and encounter the wildlife of Grande Lakes. During the falconry lesson, daring guests can learn about the history and rules of hunting with birds of prey and have the chance to hold one themselves or join in on a "walk with a hawk" and learn how to call down and interact with falcons in the field.

At the expansive Ritz-Carlton Spa, guests can experience a spring glow-up with the newly launched treatment, the Bespoke Facial by the renowned Biologique Recherche. Utilizing the revolutionary Skin Instant© method, this hyper-customized experience achieves the most effective and immediate results for the skin.

Easter Weekend

The annual Easter Extravaganza is back this year with dozens of family activities for all to enjoy. At The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Easter-themed crafts and activities will be available all weekend long at Ritz Kids Open House, from Friday, April 15Sunday, April 17. Families can also partake in the signature Grande Easter Egg Hunt at Whisper Creek Farm, where each participant can take home the prizes found in their eggs, including extravagant prizes ranging from two-night stays at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando and JW Marriott Orlando hotels along with hosted dining experiences, a family Falconry lesson, private poolside cabanas, luxurious spa treatments, and more.

Special dining options for the holiday include an Easter Brunch at Knife & Spoon, the award-winning signature steak and seafood restaurant conceived and led by Celebrity Chef John Tesar. Open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, Highball & Harvest will be serving a special addition to its a la carte menu of southern-inspired cuisine with ingredients from local farms, accompanied by handcrafted cocktails exclusively for overnight guests.

At JW Marriott Orlando, Easter Weekend will kick off with a festive Easter Carnival and Food Truck Rally, complete with games, arts and crafts, and food trucks with favorite treats available Saturday, April 16 and Sunday, April 17 on the Valencia Patio. Families are also invited to gather on Sunday, April 17 for an Easter breakfast buffet at Citron, as well as a Mediterranean-inspired Easter brunch at the newly renovated Primo, featuring menus crafted by award-winning Chef Melissa Kelly.

Mother's Day

On May 7 and 8, The Ritz-Carlton Orlando celebrates Mother's Day with a selection of special events. Guests can treat moms and mother-figures to an elegant Mother's Day Tea in the lobby lounge, accompanied by live entertainment and a special gift for moms to take home with them. Guests can also arrange a memorable Mother's Day meal with a farm-to-table brunch at Highball & Harvest on Sunday, May 8, or an exclusive lunch or dinner menu at Knife & Spoon. The Ritz-Carlton Spa also encourages loved ones to give the gift of a pampering treatment at this wellness retreat, offering 40 treatment rooms, a full salon, and an array of services. At JW Marriott Orlando, the newly renovated Primo welcomes moms with classic brunch favorites and assorted spritz cocktails to toast with on their special day.

Memorial Day

Families can kick off their Memorial Day weekend celebration with a special early evening movie on the Da Vinci Lawn at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, on Saturday, May 28. The fun continues Sunday with a one-of-a-kind animal show meet-and-greet, showcasing a gator wrangler from GATORLAND who will share stories of close encounters with exotic animals. Guests can also enjoy lunch or dinner at Highball & Harvest, which will offer a special menu in addition to the restaurant's signature Southern-inspired comforts. Likewise, JW Marriott Orlando will showcase themed buffet nights all weekend long at Citron, accompanied by live entertainment.

Memorial Day weekend will come to a close with a bang exclusively for overnight guests of Grande Lakes Orlando with a spectacular fireworks show happening Sunday, May 29 at 9:00pm.

Additional Resort Experiences

In addition to ample outdoor adventures and themed experiences this spring, guests will enjoy the recently unveiled multi-million-dollar renovations at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando which include major upgrades to the hotel's guest rooms and suites, seven restaurants, common areas, Club Lounge, pool, lazy river, and private poolside cabanas. Also debuting this spring, guests can savor mouthwatering burgers at the new Knife Burger by star Chef John Tesar, located poolside at the JW Marriott Orlando, with more details to come, including additional renovations to the hotel's guestrooms and suites and the pool.

For more information about Grande Lakes Orlando and its exciting spring programming and to reserve your stay, visit www.grandelakes.com.

About Grande Lakes Orlando

The 500-acre Grande Lakes Orlando estate features a 582-room Ritz-Carlton and 1,000-room JW Marriott hotel situated at the headwaters of the Florida Everglades. Guests at both hotels can enjoy all the facilities and services at Grande Lakes Orlando, including an 18-hole Greg Norman-designed championship golf course and the 40,000-square-foot Ritz-Carlton Spa as well as three pools including the winding lazy river at JW Marriott. Experience a wealth of dining options throughout Grande Lakes Orlando, where the cuisine is as diverse as the resort.

Fourteen outlets to choose from featuring a brand-new steak and seafood restaurant, Knife & Spoon led by award-winning chef John Tesar, southern-inspired cuisine at Highball & Harvest and Mediterranean Italian at Primo led by multiple time James Beard award-winning chef Melissa Kelly, a leader in the city's farm-to-fork movement. The resort sources ingredients from its on-site apiaries and 18,000-square-foot Whisper Creek Farm. On-property activities include Grande Lakes Sports experiences offering kayaking, eco-tours on Shingle Creek, falconry, mountain biking and fishing school. Conference and meeting attendees have their pick of a selection of meeting space options located across 150,000 square feet that connects the two properties plus more than 100,000 square feet of outdoor space.

Grande Lakes is located 15 minutes from the Orlando International Airport, five minutes from the Orange County Convention Center and minutes from the major theme parks. Follow Grande Lakes Orlando on Twitter (@RC_Orlando and @JW_Orlando), Instagram (@ritzcarltonorlando and @jwmorlando) and Facebook. For more information about Grande Lakes Orlando, visit www.grandelakes.com.

Media Contact:
The Brandman Agency
Stephanie Krajewski and Michael Gartenlaub
grandelakesorlando@brandmanagency.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grande-lakes-orlando-the-ultimate-spring-destination-301515163.html

SOURCE Grande Lakes Orlando

