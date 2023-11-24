A grandmother's legacy and belief in simple gatherings drives small Iowa shop, Feed & Foster

Owner Erin Freeberg stands for a portrait inside Feed & Foster on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 in Indianola.

Hazel Hereid's home in New Hampton, Iowa was a gathering place.

The coffee pot was always turned on. The cookies were freshly made. Breads and baked goods sat neatly on plates and platters. Taste of Home magazine's newest recipe was available at the ready.

"This is where I learned the art of effortless entertaining," her granddaughter Erin Freeberg said. "Seated around her dining table listening to women discuss family traditions, recipes and life updates while sipping from mismatched coffee cups."

The exterior of Feed & Foster in Indianola.

Freeberg is the founder of Feed & Foster, a provisions and housewares shop that sits on the town square in Indianola, a small city about 20 minutes from Des Moines where she grew up.

“The whole concept of Feed & Foster is modeled after my grandmother, who gave me this love of reading cookbooks and teaching hospitality,” Freeberg said.

In Hereid's home, heart and heritage became hallowed ground at a dinner table fit for 12 guests. Now, dozens of customers from the Des Moines metro have made Freeberg's small shop a day trip destination on weekends.

Feed & Foster owner left behind corporate life to follow dream of owning a store

In 2012, the Indianola businesswoman opened her first store, Adorn, a charming gift shop, on the suburban town square. She left her job in corporate America where she worked in event planning, fundraising and communications.

Feed + Foster owner Erin Freeberg and mom Jane Whalen after receiving the "Emerging Business of the Year" Award from the Indianola Chamber of Commerce in 2021.

“My dream was always to own a store and then I kind of just kept taking pay cuts and finally, it was like, ‘I think I could just I think I could do this,’ Freeberg said.

Adorn, which caters to a female customer base, offered select kitchen items for a time.

But then, Freeberg dreamt up another idea: A local destination for purchasing housewares and provisions. She believed the shop could sustain itself among patrons in Indianola and the Des Moines metro area.

Merchandise for sale is seen inside Feed & Foster in Indianola.

“It’s kind of a different customer. The person who loves to cook there's more males that shop in here, Adorn is very female based,” she told the Register.

'Let's stay home': Feed & Foster owner guided by simple gatherings

In August 2020, she opened the doors to Feed & Foster. The opening was delayed due to an onslaught of COVID-related issues, but the pandemic’s pause on normalcy helped Freeberg’s business model.

“(During) COVID, housewares boomed because everyone was home. Everybody was home eating cheese and drinking wine and enjoying their space,” she said.

Merchandise for sale is seen inside Feed & Foster in Indianola.

The shop offers home goods from dipping cups, platters and plates to towels, glasses and graters.

Flowers are available for purchase from childhood friend and fellow Indianola native Maya Boettcher, who runs the Ingersoll Avenue floral company Wildflower. Chips, cheeses, charcuterie, bottles of wine and dips are also on display.

Freeberg believes in a guiding principle: Entertaining, gathering and hospitality should be simple.

“We have a little tagline of like, ‘Let's stay home.’ That it doesn't have to be going out and you don't have to wait until your house is perfectly decorated or you paint your living room or whatever it is,” she said in an interview.

Grandmother's legacy lives on at Feed & Foster's front counter

Hereid left a lot of simple rules behind.

You don't need a drawer full of 1,000 gadgets — just a special spoon and can opener. Read cookbooks to imagine what the recipe tastes like. Inviting people in through the front door doesn't have to be perfect.

Merchandise for sale is seen inside Feed & Foster in Indianola.

"It's truly housewares with an entertaining and hospitality focus," Freeberg said of her shop. "It's having a really great hand soap. It's having a potholder that is clean and fits your hand or whatever the case may be."

This August marked one year since Hereid died at 95-years-old. Her legacy lives on at Feed & Foster's front counter.

That's where her granddaughter sits now — to greet customers and gather.

