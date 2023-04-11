Grandparents who help with childcare could be missing out on pension boost

Grandparents Childcare

More than 150,000 grandparents could be left thousands of pounds worse off in retirement after failing to claim a little-known state pension boost.

Family members who help with childcare can add more than £1,300 a year to the state pension they receive on retirement by applying for Specified Adult Childcare credits (SACCs).

The biggest-ever rise in the state pension took effect this week, increasing by 10.1pc from £185.15 to £203.85 per week.

SACCs are National Insurance (NI) credits that allow relatives looking after children under the age of 12 to increase their state pension entitlement even though they are not officially employed.

Last year, more than 21,000 people applied for SACCs, according to HM Revenue and Customs data revealed by a Freedom of Information request – of whom more than 17,000 qualified.

However, the financial advice firm St James’s Place estimates that tens of thousands are missing out on these credits, and the added state pension uplift, because they do not realise they are eligible.

The number of NI credits a person has determines how much state pension they will get by the time they reach state pension age.

Typically, a person must build up 10 years on their NI record to receive any new state pension, and 35 years to get the state pension in full.

A grandparent could get an extra £1,375 a year in retirement by using SACCs to increase their NI record from 30 years to 35, St James’s Place calculated.

The benefit works by transferring the NI credit attached to Child Benefit to a family member helping with childcare. Parents often may not need the NI credit for their own record because they are still building up credits by working.

Any relative can claim, however it is more often grandparents who help with rearing children. The charity Age UK has previously estimated that two fifths of grandparents over the age of 50 have provided regular childcare for their grandchildren.

Claire Trott of St James’s Place said: “With so many grandparents helping out with childcare it’s important to remember you don’t have to sacrifice your state pension to lend a hand and support your family.”

It is important to note that family members cannot claim SACCs if the parent has not claimed Child Benefit. Some parents feel deterred from doing this because of a confusing tax rule that means they must pay at least some Child Benefit back once they earn over £50,000 a year.

Ms Trott said: “For those who are subject to the High Income Child Benefit tax charge it can be tempting to not claim NI credits to save hassle, but for those whose parents are helping to take care of their children, it can be a great way to support them in the future.”

However, if they do claim Child Benefit and earn over £50,000, parents must remember to pay the tax charge, or they could be hit with late penalties.