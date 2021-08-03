GrandView Aviation Adds IS-BAO Stage II Certification and Adds Phenom 300E to Fleet

BALTIMORE, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Standard for Business Aircraft Operations (IS-BAO) has awarded private jet charter company, GrandView Aviation, with its Stage II certification. GrandView has been expanding its service across the United States, and recently added a 12th Phenom 300 to its fleet, a Phenom 300E model.

IS-BAO stages are part of a multi-year auditing process to advance an organization's safety management system development; having achieved Stage I in 2019, GrandView has been awarded Stage II during this audit period as it has demonstrated its commitment to its safety management targets and has effectively managed safety risks in the organization.

"The IS-BAO audit process is incredibility comprehensive and thorough," said Emanuele Figlia, Director of Safety. "GrandView Aviation is committed to moving beyond industry best practices in safety into industry-leading practices. This is our next step in that process."

As GrandView expands its fleet to more U.S. locations, the operator is hiring more flight crews, as well as administrative and management personnel; GrandView doubled its staff over the last year and plans to continue this hiring due to increasing demand for charter flights on its fleet of Phenom 300s.

GrandView Aviation operates a fleet of Phenom 300 private charter jets and helicopters giving access to departure points across the United States from the company's bases in Baltimore, Chicago, Atlanta, Austin, Phoenix, and Denver. GrandView Aviation is a FAA Part 135 certificated aircraft operator & carries the elite Wyvern Wingman safety rating. For more information about GrandView Aviation, please visit www.flygv.com.

