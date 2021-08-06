U.S. markets open in 6 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,420.50
    -1.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,932.00
    -11.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,161.75
    -6.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,233.40
    +0.70 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.50
    +0.41 (+0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.50
    -6.40 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    25.18
    -0.11 (-0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1830
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.28
    -0.69 (-3.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3921
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8390
    +0.0860 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,894.49
    +1,733.58 (+4.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,003.80
    +27.91 (+2.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,120.43
    -3.43 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     

GrandVision reports strong 2Q and HY21 results with revenue and adj. EBITA acceleration

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
GrandVision Retail Holding B.V.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

GrandVision reports strong 2Q and HY21 results with revenue and adj. EBITA acceleration

Schiphol, the Netherlands – 6 August 2021. GrandVision N.V. publishes its Second Quarter and Half Year 2021 results.

Due to the exceptional nature of the year 2020, GrandVision (the "Company") is also including comparisons versus 2019 in this press release.

Second quarter and half year 2021 highlights

  • Comparable revenue in the second quarter progressively returning to pre-pandemic levels at -1.2% versus 2019. In June, total revenue was the highest in GrandVision's history

  • Adjusted EBITA recovery in 2Q21, reaching €138 million (2Q20: -€65m and 2Q19: €129m), with June delivering a record EBITA

  • In HY21, comparable revenue increased 33.6% versus HY20 and fell short by 5.9% versus HY19. Adjusted EBITA was €217 million in HY21 (HY20: -€24m and HY19: €237m)

  • HY21 adj. EPS was €0.85 (HY20: -€0.70 and HY19: €0.29)

  • GrandVision's net debt position as of 30 June 2021 was €556 million (HY20: €755m)

  • The Company’s rating on Sustainalytics’ ESG benchmark improved for the second year in a row. GrandVision is now ranked number 1 at this retail industry cluster benchmark

The Half Year 2021 Financial Report is available at www.grandvision.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Maravai Lifesciences Shows Rising Relative Strength During Breakout

    When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, focus on those with rising relative price strength. One stock that fits that bill is Maravai Lifesciences, which saw a welcome improvement to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating on Thursday, with an increase from 89 to 93. When you're researching the best stocks to buy and watch, be sure to pay attention to relative price strength.

  • Why Fiverr's Stock Dropped 24.8% Today

    Management said the relatively weak results are the result of more normal business activity and less remote work, which is hurting the freelance market. This is a short-term hit to Fiverr, and it makes sense the stock is down big given the fact the company has a market cap of $6.3 billion and expects revenue of just $280 million to $288 million this year.

  • Ballard Reports Q2 2021 Results

    Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) today announced consolidated financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted and have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

  • Novavax data shows four-fold jump in antibody levels via booster shots

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Novavax's latest earnings report as well as the company's latest vaccine research.&nbsp;

  • Why Maxar Technologies Stock Crashed 10% Today

    Shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE: MAXR) are falling today, down by 9.7% as of of 12:45 p.m. EDT, after the company reported second-quarter results. For fiscal Q2, Maxar posted revenue of $473 million, which represented a 7.7% year-over-year increase that CEO Dan Jablonsky characterized as "solid." Earnings of $0.60 per share were down significantly from the prior-year period's $4.94 in EPS, but only because last year, Maxar sold off its MDA space business, generating a big one-time profit for the company that was impossible to repeat.

  • Robinhood tanks 27% after shareholders file to sell

    Robinhood (HOOD) shares tanked 27% to close the session at $50.27 after several wild sessions.

  • Why Shares of Sundial Growers Soared on Thursday

    Shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) were up by more than 5% on Thursday. The cannabis stock was the fourth-most-traded stock on the Robinhood Top 100 list on Thursday. Sundial, a favorite meme stock, has been notoriously volatile.

  • Why Carnival Corporation and Norwegian Cruise Line Stocks Popped Today

    As the trading day winds to a close here at 3:45 p.m. EDT, shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) stock are up 6.9% over yesterday's close, and rival Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) is close behind with a 6.3% gain. Investors in both these cruise line stocks, however, may owe their good fortune to a third: Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL). In case you haven't heard, Royal Caribbean reported its fiscal Q2 earnings results yesterday.

  • 10 High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

    In this article, we will be looking at 10 high yield dividend stocks to buy in August. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August. As we enter into a new month this year, it is only […]

  • What Crypto Analysts Are Saying About the Ethereum Hard Fork

    "The notion of ethereum becoming a deflationary cryptocurrency in the future is now tangible, and the effects on ethereum’s valuation could be profound," said one analyst.

  • Why Shares of Intellia Therapeutics Are Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) were up 12% at 3:45 p.m. EDT today after the company reported earnings and updated investors on its clinical trials. Image source: Getty Images.

  • Novavax stock drops as wider-than-expected loss overshadows vaccine booster data

    Novavax Inc. shares fell in the extended session Thursday after the biotech’s wider-than-expected loss on the quarter overshadowed positive results for its COVID-19 vaccine booster. Novavax (NVAX) shares fell 9% after hours, following a 5.5% gain in the regular session to close at $236.20. Revenue soared to $298 million from $35.5 million in the year-ago quarter because of services performed for the U.S. government and under Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations agreements.

  • Novavax Readies Its Vaccine to Fight Covid World-Wide

    Novavax had no sales to report for its June quarter. But the company has a vaccine that has done well against Covid-19 in trials, and it expects authorizations around the globe.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest CEO and founder Cathie Wood doesn't like standing still. This week, she added to her positions in Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), PagerDuty (NYSE: PD), and UiPath (NYSE: PATH). Robinhood may seem to be a quintessential Wood stock, as the online trading platform has been disrupting the retail investing game with its zero-commission transactions and its mission to level the playing field for small investors.

  • This Growth Stock Is Riding the Online Gambling Boom

    This payments company serves the global iGaming industry, and it's bringing its expertise to the U.S.

  • Beyond Meat shares dip 4% on bigger-than-expected loss, Q3 warning

    Beyond Meat Inc. stock fell 4% in extended trading Thursday after the plant-based meat maker posted a wider-than-expected fiscal second-quarter loss and issued a third-quarter warning. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected a net loss of 23 cents a share on revenue of $141 million.

  • Uber traders buy the dip, Roku drops, Robinhood plunges as Weber surges

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Virgin Galactic lands on $450,000 as starting price for space tourism

    Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. said Thursday it is selling seats on its space-tourism flights for $450,000 and up, and reported a “surge in consumer interest” following its initial suborbital flight. Virgin Galactic (SPCE) said its “private astronaut market” will have three offerings, with $450,000 the cheapest option for a single seat. “As we endeavor to bring the wonder of space to a broad global population, we are delighted to open the door to an entirely new industry and consumer experience,” Chief Executive Michael Colglazier said in a statement.

  • 10 Real Estate Dividend Stocks to Buy in August 2021

    In this article, we will be looking at 10 real estate dividend stocks to buy in August 2021. You can skip our detailed analysis of the real estate industry, and go directly to the 5 Real Estate Dividend Stocks to Buy in August 2021. While the industry outlook for real estate and REITs in 2021 […]

  • Selling Roku Now Could Be a Big Mistake

    You should never count your blowout quarters before they hatch, and that seems to fit when it comes to Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) this week. The pioneer in home streaming posted what seemed to be pretty spectacular numbers after Wednesday's market close.