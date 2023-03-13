Granite Building Stone Market to Grow at 3.2% CAGR Through 2030 Driven by Increasing Demand from Construction and Landscaping Industries

IndexBox, Inc.

NEW YORK, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox, a leading market research firm, has published a new report titled "World Granite Building Stone - Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights" . The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global granite building stone market, including its current state and future prospects.



As part of the report, IndexBox is offering trial access to the market data available on its platform. The report provides a market forecast until 2030, taking into account key drivers, challenges, and factors affecting demand. The report also provides an overview of the major consuming industries and their impact on the industry, as well as the largest markets and their growth prospects.

According to the report, the global granite building stone market is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period. Key growth drivers include the increasing demand for durable and aesthetically pleasing building materials, as well as the growth of the construction industry in developing countries.

Despite the growth prospects for the market, the report also highlights several challenges facing the industry. One key challenge is the high cost of granite, which may make it less accessible to some consumers. Additionally, the availability of cheaper alternative materials, such as engineered stone and porcelain, may also affect demand for granite building stone.

Despite these challenges, the report predicts steady growth for the global granite building stone market, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2% expected between 2022 and 2030.

Factors affecting demand include the preference for natural stone over artificial alternatives and the increasing popularity of granite in landscaping and outdoor applications. The report also provides an overview of the major consuming industries, including the construction, landscaping, and monument industries.

The largest market for granite building stone is currently China, with significant growth prospects due to the country's rapidly growing construction industry. Key statistics in the report include the market size, production volume, and export and import data. The report also includes the names of the largest manufacturers in the industry.

Aleksandr Romanenko, CEO of IndexBox, said: "We are excited to release this comprehensive report on the global granite building stone market. It provides valuable insights for industry players, investors, and anyone looking to better understand the market. Our trial access offer provides an opportunity to experience the quality of our market data firsthand."

The report is available for purchase on the IndexBox website at https://www.indexbox.io/store/world-granite-building-stone-market-analysis-forecast-size-trends-and-insights/

Contact Information: Mekhrona Dzhuraeva Editor, IndexBox




