Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mike Barker: Good morning and thank you for joining us. I am pleased to be here today with President and Chief Executive Officer, Kyle Larkin and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Lisa Curtis. Please note that today’s earnings presentation will be available on the Events and Presentations page of our Investor Relations website. We begin today with a brief discussion regarding forward-looking statements and non-GAAP measures. Some of the discussion today may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are estimates reflecting the current expectations and best judgment of senior management regarding future events, occurrences, opportunities, targets, growth, demand, strategic plans, circumstances, activities, performance, shareholder value, outcomes, outlook, guidance, objectives, committed and awarded projects or CAP and results.

Actual results could differ materially from statements made today. Please refer to Granite’s most recent 10-K and 10-Q filings for a more complete description of risk factors that could affect these forward-looking statements. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Certain non-GAAP measures maybe discussed during today’s call and from time-to-time by the company’s executives. These include, but are not limited to, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share. The required disclosures regarding our non-GAAP measures are included as part of our earnings press releases and in company presentations, which are available on our website, graniteconstruction.com under Investor Relations.

Kyle Larkin: Good morning and welcome to our fourth quarter conference call. I'm excited to talk about how we closed the year. Across the company, our teams had an outstanding fourth quarter, but before I discuss the details and highlights of the quarter, I would like to revisit some significant accomplishments during 2023. Previously, we laid out our investment framework for growth as part of our 2024 strategic plan. Our growth strategy is built upon two pillars, support and strengthen, and expand and transform. When we support and strengthen, we focus on developing and strengthening our core competencies and growing our home markets. As we work to expand and transform, we grow our business with more transformative investments, both in our home markets and new geographies.

Over the course of 2022 and 2023, we work to support and strengthen our businesses. In our construction segment, we strengthen our home markets by selecting the right owners, projects, subcontractors, and vendors while leveraging our local market intelligence to win more projects at higher margins. We've selected works suited to our core competencies, and we constructed these projects with high levels of customer satisfaction and without the types of claims that play the legacy work. In our material segment, we invested in our home markets through bolt-on acquisitions, equipment, and plant automation projects, and by investing in additional aggregate reserves. We have had a lot of success strengthening our home markets. Texas is a good example.

According to the American Road and Transportation Builders Association, Texas led the country and state and local government transportation construction contract awards at $16 billion. The next closest state, California, is at $9 billion. As discussed on previous calls, the Texas region historically chased work across the southeast and Midwest. Since we began implementing our 2024 strategic plan several years ago, the Texas region has focused on Dallas, Fort Worth, and Houston. Although Granite has been in both of these markets for more than 15 years and has strong relationships with the Texas DOT, labor pool, subcontractors, and vendors, we missed opportunities to strengthen those relationships as we pursued work across the country. Both metros are growth markets with good funding and a resilient pipeline for a range of projects in different end markets, including transportation, water, airports, and private site development.

In 2023, we applied a targeted and selective bidding strategy to leverage our strengths and competitive advantages to build a de-risk portfolio of projects. These projects have an average CAP size of approximately $30 million per project as of the end of the year. Both the size and quality of the CAP is a significant improvement from the historical CAP of the Texas region. On the material side, across the company, we supported and strengthened the business with significant investments in reserves, targeted automation projects and aggregate quarries, and the consummation of bolt-on acquisitions. First, acquisitions. In 2023, we completed two bolt-on aggregate acquisitions that added strategic capabilities to our home markets. The first was the purchase of the Brunswick Canyon quarry, an asphalt plant in Carson City, Nevada.

The Brunswick Canyon quarry added 17 million tons of reserves and expanded our home markets for the integrated reach in northern Nevada. We also purchased Coast Mountain Resources, which operates the Bamberton quarry on Vancouver Island in British Columbia, Canada. Bamberton quarry added 40 million tons of reserves. Granite have previously been a customer of the quarry due to its high-quality aggregates and strategic proximity to our home markets in the Pacific Northwest. We are continually evaluating bolt-on acquisition opportunities and believe we continue to grow our home market footprint by and through similar future acquisitions. Aggregate facility automation projects have been another focus, like our recently completed Swan Aggregate facility in Tucson, Arizona.

The new plant leverages automated technology to produce aggregates of lower costs while minimizing night and weekend shifts, thereby reducing workforce challenges. The second automation project is expected to be completed at our Solari facility in Bakersfield, California during the first quarter of 2024. While not suitable for all plants, we expect to continue to roll out automation technology to additional aggregate facilities in our network in 2024 and 2025. Moving forward, we intend to continue making investments to support and strengthen our home markets. We will also look for growth opportunities through investments that will extend and transform our business. The acquisition of Lehman-Roberts Company and Memphis Stone & Gravel Company is a good example of such an investment.

Lehman operates seven strategically located asphalt plants serving the greater Memphis area in northern Mississippi. While Memphis Stone & Gravel operates three sand and gravel mines, with an additional mine expected to be operational during the first quarter of 2024, having in total 82 million tons of reserves. I previously discussed the fact that we are interested in acquiring well-run businesses that can be a platform for growth. The types of businesses that we would consider operating a market that is healthy and growing that have strong leadership that will continue post acquisition, just like Lehman and Memphis Stone. They are long-standing, well-regarded companies that are positioned for growth. The acquisition expands Granite's footprint into the Southeast and the attractive growing Memphis metropolitan market.

The leadership team is staying and will continue to lead and grow the businesses. We expect Lehman and Memphis Stone to add approximately high profitability between 15% and 20% EBITDA margins. We are excited to build on the platform this acquisition provides and growing the Southeast in 2024 and beyond. Now, before I dive into the segments, I'd like to touch on what we are seeing related to public funding for transportation and specifically in the state of California. As we said throughout 2023, we believe the level of federal and state funding throughout our geographies has created a market that we have not seen since the short-lived housing bubble of the mid-2000s. This strong public market is complemented by a private market in which various industries are increasing investment in their infrastructure.

Together, this benefits the civil construction industry and Granite. We believe that the robust level of funding will continue and present opportunities for revenue growth for years into the future. In California, our largest market, transportation funding has translated to high levels of project awards and record CAP. Within the California State Transportation Budget, there are two areas that most correlate to future bidding opportunities for Granite, capital outlay projects and local assistance expenditure allocations. Capital outlay projects are primarily Caltrans projects, whereas local assistance expenditure allocations are funding provided to local municipalities for transportation projects. Actual and estimated allocations for the previous and current fiscal years, which end in June 2023 and will end in June 2024 respectively, show a consistent allocation level for these accounts at $8.3 billion and $8.5 billion respectively.

This level of funding resulted in a 38% increase in Caltrans project awards during calendar year 2023 compared to 2022. The proposed budget for the fiscal year ending June 2025, shows an increase in the level of transportation funding to $8.9 billion despite the overall budget deficit in California. This funding is supported by the Transportation Pacific SB-1 revenue and the Federal Infrastructure Bill. We believe that these funding sources will continue to support transportation budget in California at these levels for several more years at a minimum. As a reminder, these amounts represent allocations for construction projects which will then need to be prepared for letting, awarded, and then released for construction. For example, an allocation made to a project in the current year budget may not turn into revenue for a contractor for several more years based on the time period between allocation, letting, awarded, and construction.

Moving into the construction segment, it is frustrating that our really strong fourth quarter was tempered by negative impacts on the legacy Tappan Zee and I-64 High Rise Bridge projects. Although a non-cash event, we adjusted our probable claim recovery estimate on the Tappan Zee project to reflect developments in this view-to-view process. This resulted in a negative impact to gross profit of $19 million during the fourth quarter. In addition, even though construction activities are now substantially complete on the I-64 project, weather related delays negatively impacted costs and fourth quarter gross profit by $14 million or $7 million after non-controlling interest. However, it was a tremendous growth quarter for the construction segment as revenue grew by 19% year-over-year driven by the record CAP it carried into the fourth quarter.

While CAP decreased sequentially from the third quarter, it remained higher than the prior year by $1.1 billion for 24%. Even though this record CAP led to significant revenue growth, we were able to win work during the quarter to replace much of this revenue burn, which is a testament to the market environment and a holiday shortening bidding quarter. Diving into our operating groups and starting with the California group, CAP increased $91 million to $2.4 billion from the third quarter, and the group enters 2024 with CAP 39% higher than the prior year. With the record CAP in California, the group experienced tremendous revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 61% year-over-year and has another record CAP balance going into the first quarter of 2024.

Also, and importantly, California continues to lead the company in best value projects, which represents $1.5 billion or 61% of its total CAP. This best value CAP at the end of the year includes $345 million added during the fourth quarter for a private rail facility project in the state. These collaborative delivery methods, like construction manager, general contractor, or progressive design build better position us for success and allow us to work together to mitigate risk with the client. Larger best value projects were often separated into small work packages which is then reviewed through multiple project workshops, providing more opportunities to address risk and large bid-build projects. In the last 15 years, we have completed or have under construction 87 best value projects.

We have found that these projects are generally completed more quickly and with fewer claims. As mentioned, public funding remains elevated in the state when we see continued investment and opportunities in the private sector. We believe this trend will continue for the foreseeable future. In the Mountain Group, CAP decreased slightly by $26 million from the third quarter, but ended 2023 30% higher year-over-year. The group ended the year with an impressive revenue increase to 12% year-over-year for the fourth quarter led by increases in the Alaska and Utah regions. The budget spending on each state in the group expected to increase in 2024 with a higher level of CAP. I expect the Mountain group to continue to grow revenue CAP in 2024. Finally, the Central Group.

Although CAP decreased during the quarter by $104 million, the group finished with an increase of $46 million year-over-year to $1.7 billion. While the quantity of the Central Group's CAP has remained consistent, I believe the quality has increased significantly. I expect the group to return to revenue growth and be a key contributor to our expected margin expansion in 2024. I believe that a high quality CAP coupled with a macroeconomic construction market is fueled by the IIJA with granted in the strongest position for growth and profitability in over a decade. Moving to the Materials Segment, we completed another strong performance in the fourth quarter. Over the last two years, we have taken actions across the segment in support of our 2024 gross profit margin targets of 15% to 17%.

Our focus on raising prices, investing in automation, purchasing reserves, bolt-on acquisitions, and geographic expansion not only gives us confidence that we will meet our financial targets, but that we will continue to sustainably grow revenue. During 2023, we added 140 million tons of reserves through bolt-on and geographic expansion transactions, including the materials-focused Lehman and Memphis Stone acquisition. With stabilized costs, more efficient operations, and consistently strong quarter volumes, when combined with further expected price increases, we anticipate growing segment revenue and profitability in 2024. Now, I'll turn it over to Lisa to review our financial performance for the quarter.

Lisa Curtis: Thank you, Kyle. In 2023, we made significant strides in our financial performance on our path to achieving our 2024 financial targets. We finished the year strong with fourth quarter adjusted net income of $36 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.82. For fiscal year 2023, adjusted net income improved to $140 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share improved to $3.14. Adjusted EBITDA margin for 2023 increased to 7.7%, up from 6.4% in 2022. Excluding the impacts from Tappan Zee and I-64 in 2023, our adjusted EBITDA margin would have been 8.9%. For the year, revenue increased $208 million or 6% with the fourth quarter completing a strong second half of the year. In the fourth quarter and last six months of 2023, revenue increased 18% and 14% respectively over the comparable periods in 2022.

In 2023, we began with a weather related slow start to the year, but that changed significantly in the second half of the year and we are poised for that growth to continue in 2024. In the construction segment, annual revenue increased $188 million or 7% year-over-year to $3 billion aided by a strong finish to the year in the fourth quarter with an increase of 19% year-over-year. The increase in revenues for the year and the fourth quarter was driven by significantly higher levels of CAP in the California and Mountain Group over the prior year, resulting in fourth quarter revenue increases of 61% and 12% respectively. Annual construction segment gross profit improved to $325 million and gross profit margin of 11% but was impacted by the Tappan Zee and I-64 projects.

Excluding the impacts of these projects, annual construction gross profit margin was 13%. In the material segment, annual revenue increased $20 million year-over-year to $517 million with gross profit increasing $6 million to $71 million and a gross profit margin of 14%. In the fourth quarter, we continued the strong performance in the segment from the second and third quarters with a gross profit margin of 16% including the impact of newly acquired operations which produced a gross loss of $2 million due to winter seasonality and the impact of purchase accounting. The material segment overcame a very slow start to the year and we are realizing the benefits and investments in the business. Another highlight was our strong cash generation in the fourth quarter which continues from the third quarter and led to cash and marketable securities of $454 million at year end.

After the second quarter, I mentioned that the weather delay start to the year had impacted the timing of our cash generation and that would change in the second half of the year. That is what we saw occur in the third and fourth quarters. I am pleased by the performance in the second half of the year that led to operating cash flow of 5.2% of revenue or $184 million for the year. I expect our de-risk business model to drive further increases in our operating cash flow as we target 7% of revenue in 2024. Now let's turn to our guidance in 2024. We are excited as we begin the New Year and believe we are positioned to realize the benefits from all the actions taken since announcing our 2024 strategic plan. In 2024, we expect strong revenue growth to a range of $3.8 to $4 billion.

In the second half of 2023, we demonstrated that we have the businesses and our home markets to capitalize on the positive market environment and drive organic growth. I expect that organic growth to continue in 2024 and be supplemented by our new home market in the southeast from Lehman and Memphis stones. SG&A continues to be a focus across the company with an emphasis on efficiency as we grow revenue. We are taking action to improve processes and procedures in order to leverage our resources more effectively. This will result in more efficient use of our SG&A expense in 2024 to a range of 7.5% to 8% of revenue with greater impacts in following years. In 2024, we expect our adjusted EBITDA margin range to be 9% to 11% of revenue. This range is unchanged from the target we set two years ago.

When we set this range, we said we were going to replace legacy projects dragging down profitability with lower risk, higher margin projects. We also said we were going to obtain margin expansion through higher margins on bid day and through improved execution. We committed to invest and raise margins in our materials business, and we said we would be more efficient with our SG&A. We did what we said we were going to do in all these areas, and we believe that we will realize our margin targets as a result. In 2024, we expect to continue to invest in our business through CapEx in the range of $130 million to $150 million. This higher range is driven by strategic materials investments of approximately $50 million for a new aggregate plant, reserve expansion, and further automation projects, as well as a project specific tunnel boring machine totaling approximately $20 million.

Kyle Larkin: Thanks Lisa. I'll close with the following points. We finished 2023 with a strong fourth quarter to continue to build on momentum from the third quarter. We demonstrated our ability to drive strong organic revenue growth with higher levels of profitability than Granite has seen in many years. I'm also very happy to say that construction work and paving is substantially complete on I-64, and I want to thank our team working diligently to put this project behind us. I'm also impressed not only with the end of the year CAP, but the quality of the CAP, with 47% of the CAP being best value work in which we were selected by the owner based on our qualifications. It is truly a testament to Granite's strength in our home markets, our experienced teams, and the strong public and private market environment.

The positive impact of the IIJA will be felt by Granite and industry for many years. This project continued to be programmed, funded, designed, led, awarded, and constructed. Our acquisition of Lehman and Memphis Stone is a transformational event for Granite. Not only does it provide Granite with a high performing materials-focused business with significant aggregate positions in the area, but it also provides Granite a platform from which to expand. With our de-risk business model, we are seeing the positive effects on our ability to generate cash. We saw the results of our efforts in the second half of 2023, and I expect further gains in 2024. Finally, along with the significant revenue growth expected in 2024, I believe we will achieve our adjusted EBITDA margin range of 9% to 11%.

