Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 8, 2023

Operator: Good afternoon. My name is Diageo, and I will be your conference facilitator. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Granite Point Mortgage Trust's Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. Please note today's call is being recorded. I will now like to turn over the call to Chris Petta with Investor Relations for Granite Point.

Chris Petta: Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining our call to discuss Granite Point's third quarter 2023 financial results. With me on the call this morning are Jack Taylor, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Marcin Urbaszek, our Chief Financial Officer; Steve Alpart, our Chief Investment Officer and Co-Head of Originations; Peter Morral, our Chief Development Officer and Co-Head of Originations; and Steve Plust, our Chief Operating Officer. After my introductory comments, Jack will provide a brief recap of market conditions and review our current business activities. Steve Alpart will discuss our portfolio; and Marcin will highlight key items from our financial results and capital utilization.

The press release, financial tables and earning supplemental associated with today’s call were filed yesterday with the SEC and are available in the Investor Relations section of our website, along with our Form 10-Q. I would like to remind you that remarks made by management during this call and the supporting slides may include forward-looking statements, which are uncertain and outside of the company’s control. Forward-looking statements reflect our views regarding future events and are subject to uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Please see our filings with the SEC for a discussion of some of our risks that could affect results. We do not undertake any obligations to update any forward-looking statement.

We also refer to certain non-GAAP measures on this call. This information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures can be found in our earnings release and slides which are available on our website. I will now turn the call over to Jack.

Jack Taylor: Thank you, Chris, and good morning, everyone. We would like to welcome you and thank you for joining us for Granite Point's third quarter 2023 earnings call. We are happy to report ongoing progress on our business objectives as we continue to proactively manage our assets and liabilities in light of the uncertain market environment. The continued strength of the U.S. economy supported by the strong labor market and consumer spending has surpassed many expectations, notwithstanding the dramatic rise in interest rates. Despite this positive economic backdrop, there remains a high degree of uncertainty about the macro economy and the commercial real estate market remains challenged. High interest rates and uneven fundamental performance across property types contribute to limited market liquidity and a greatly reduced overall volume of property sales and refinancing transactions.

Accordingly, we intend to maintain our conservative position, emphasizing the maintenance of higher liquidity and one of the lowest leverage ratios in the sector. As we believe that property values and liquidity will continue to be under pressure. Our granular and over 99% senior floating rate loan portfolio in general continues to produce attractive returns, benefiting from higher rates and diversification across 77 investments and mostly middle market loans. In general, our borrowers remain supportive of their properties and continue to protect their investments. Although transaction volumes are down across commercial real estate market, reflecting higher cost of capital and associated reset property values, our portfolio continues to experience repayments across various property types and asset resolutions.

Since the beginning of the year, we have realized over 500 million in repayments, pay downs, and sales, many of which were from loans that were previously modified to give borrowers more time to progress on their business plans. The pace of repayments remains volatile and uncertain, but we have been pleased with the trends and will continue to manage our business accordingly. The run rate operating results generated by our portfolio over the last few quarters have generally been around our dividend level, including the third quarter pre loss distributable earnings of $0.18 per share, which was reduced by a couple of pennies per share of onetime items, which Marcin will discuss later. Our GAAP results include additional CECL reserves mainly related to the 5 rated loans and reflect the ongoing market challenges, especially for office properties in certain markets that have been particularly affected by work from home trends and other factors.

Steve Alpart will discuss the progress we are making on our 5 rated loans. Our overall CECL reserve increased in the third quarter to about 4.9% of total commitments from about 4.1% last quarter. As we discussed on prior calls, our defensively positioned balance sheet with a diversified funding mix, low leverage and higher liquidity provides optionality in an uncertain market. As planned, we redeemed the $132 million convertible note that matured in early October with cash, leaving no corporate debt maturities remaining. In less than a year, we have repaid over 275 million of corporate debt. We are very pleased to have accomplished that without needing to access the capital markets during this time of elevated volatility and uncertainty. We believe this outcome further illustrates the liquidity embedded in our portfolio as shown by the level of repayments and the effectiveness of our strategy of proactively lowering our leverage during times of market dislocations, which creates opportunities to increase financing levels on certain assets later.

Since quarter end, we are happy to report that consistent with this strategy we have successfully We upsized our borrowings on our JPMorgan facility in October, generating an additional 75 million in proceeds with the potential to increase them up to 100 million, illustrating our lending partners' continued support of our business and desire to expand those relationships as we navigate this challenging environment. Our priorities in the near to medium term remain centered around maintaining higher liquidity, working with borrowers to facilitate repayments, and resolving our non-accrual loans, given their meaningful impact on our profitability, which is estimated to be an over $6 million drag on interest income during the third quarter. We are actively pursuing a range of resolutions for these loans, each of which may have a different strategy depending on individual circumstances as we determine the best course of action to maximize the economic outcome for our shareholders over the long-term.

We believe that these actions over time will help improve our run rate profitability and close the gap between our stock price and our book value. They will also provide us with great opportunities to redeploy our capital into attractive investments and meaningfully grow our portfolio as the real estate market stabilizes. I would now like to turn the call over to Steve Alpart to discuss our portfolio activities in more detail.

Steve Alpart : Thank you, Jack, and thank you all for joining our call this afternoon. I'll discuss our portfolio activity and will provide updates on our risk rated 5 loans and one REO property. We ended the third quarter with total portfolio commitments of about $3.1 billion and an outstanding principal balance of about $2.9 billion with $142 billion of future fundings, accounting for only about 5% of the total commitments. Our portfolio remains well diversified across regions and property types and includes 77 loan investments with an average size of approximately $38 million. Our loans continue to benefit from higher interest rates and deliver an attractive income stream with a favorable overall credit profile, with a weighted average stabilized LTV at origination of 63%.

Our realized portfolio yield for the third quarter was about 8.4% accounting for the impact of the non-accrual loans, which we estimate to be about 85 basis points. During the third quarter, we funded 20 million of existing loan commitments and upsized one loan by about 0.5 million. So far in the fourth quarter, we have funded approximately an additional 5.5 million on existing commitments. We continue to see liquidity in our conservatively underwritten middle market loans with over 177 million of repayments and pay downs realized during the third quarter. So far in the fourth quarter, we have realized an additional $79 million of repayments, including one loan sale. For the year, we have realized over $500 million of loan repayments, pay downs and sales, which we view positively considering that overall real estate transaction volume is down dramatically over the last year or more.

We anticipate receiving additional repayments in the coming months quarters, though the exact timing and volume remain difficult to predict. Turning to credit, the office market remains challenged, but it is not uniform and loan performance depends on specific market fundamentals and the particulars of each property. Work from home trends impact different markets and specific properties to varying degrees, while high interest rates and the pullback in commercial real estate lending from the banking sector continues to pressure available liquidity in the market, likely extending the recovery time frame. These market trends and individual property challenges are reflected in our quarter end risk ratings. As of September 30th, our portfolio weighted average risk rating remained stable at 2.7. During the third quarter, we downgraded the risk rating of a $37 million senior loan collateralized by a mixed use office and retail property located in Downtown Los Angeles from a 4 to a 5.

This downgrade resulted from the ongoing office leasing challenges and other dynamics in this local market. We are in active discussions with the borrower as we consider potential next steps with respect to this loan. We continue to work collaboratively with our borrowers on the three other risk rated 5 loans on a variety of potential resolutions. As Jack mentioned earlier, we have made progress on our 5 rated loans. During the third quarter, a $31.8 million risk rated five senior loan collateralized by an office property located in Dallas, Texas was transferred to held for sale, which resulted in a write-off of $16.8 million. Subsequent to quarter end, the loan was resolved through a cash sale with no additional loss recognized. The borrower on the San Diego office loan has reached an agreement to sell the property, and we anticipate the resolution of this asset in the near-term.

The borrower on the Minneapolis Hotel is continuing with their process to potentially sell the property, though the ultimate result and timing remains uncertain. The 4 loans that are risk rated 5 total about $250 million in principal balance and have established an $85 million specific seasonal reserve against them, implying an impairment of about 34% on average. Regarding our 1 REO asset and office building in Phoenix, we are actively engaged with our property manager and the building continues to generate modestly positive operating income. We are in the process of responding to various reverse inquiries about a potential sale of the property, which we believe may be a good candidate for alternative use of multifamily. We continue to believe that the optimal resolution path for this investment is through a future sale, though it is difficult to predict the ultimate timing.

I will now turn the call over to Marcin for a more detailed review of our financial results and capitalization.

Marcin Urbaszek: Thank you, Steve. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Yesterday afternoon, we reported our third quarter GAAP net loss of $24.5 million or $0.48 per basic share, which includes a provision for credit losses of $31 million or $0.60 per basic share, mainly related to certain risk rated five loans. Three loss distributable earnings for 3Q were $9.5 million or $0.18 per basic share and included about $1 million or $0.02 per share of onetime items related to one of our repayments in one new nonaccrual loan. Adjusting for those items, pre-loss DE for 3Q was largely in line with prior quarter and around our $0.20 common dividend as the portfolio run off was mostly offset by higher interest rates and lower expenses.

Our distributable loss to common stockholders was $7.3 million or $0.14 per basic share and includes a write off of $16.8 million or $0.32 per share related to the transfer to held for sale of our risk rated five Dallas office loan, which was subsequently sold in October at our carrying value as of September 30th. 3Q was the 1st full quarter of operations for our Phoenix office REO asset, resulting in modest operating income adjusted for depreciation and amortization, which is excluded from distributable earnings. Our third quarter book value declined by about $0.65 per common share of about 4.5% to $13.28 per share from $13.93 per share in 2Q and was mainly affected by the loan loss provision. Our CECL reserve at quarter end stood at about 148.9 million or $2.89 per share, representing about 4.9% of our portfolio commitments as compared to 4.1% last quarter.

The increase in our CECL reserve was mainly related to specific funds on one new risk rated five loan and a couple of other five rated loans driven by assumptions of further declines in estimated property values and additional information gained from the ongoing resolution processes related to certain of these loans. As Steve mentioned, more than of our CECL reserve or about $85 million is allocated to the foreign nonaccrual loans as of September 30th. Turning to our liquidity and capitalization, we ended the quarter with over $257 million of cash, and our total leverage declined to 2.2 times in 3Q from 2.3 times in 2Q due to loan repayments. Our low leverage provides us with more balance sheet flexibility as evidenced by our recent upsizing of the borrowing capacity on one of our bank facilities by up to $100 million of which we have so far realized $75 million in proceeds.

Our funding mix remains well diversified and stable with continued support from our lenders, highlighting the strength of our long-standing relationships. As planned, we repaid with cash our $132 million convertible notes that matured in early October. Following this repayment, we have no corporate debt maturities remaining. And as Jack mentioned earlier, we repaid both of our corporate bonds totaling $275 million by proactively managing our liabilities and without needing to access the capital markets at an inopportune time. As of a few days ago, we carried about $178 million in cash which reflects the bond repayment. I would like to thank you again for joining us today and we will now open the call for questions.

