Granite Ridge Resources Director Acquires 11% More Stock

Potential Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) shareholders may wish to note that the Director, Thaddeus Darden, recently bought US$115k worth of stock, paying US$5.74 for each share. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 11%.

Granite Ridge Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Thaddeus Darden is the biggest insider purchase of Granite Ridge Resources shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$5.94. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months Granite Ridge Resources insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Granite Ridge Resources

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Granite Ridge Resources insiders own about US$12m worth of shares. That equates to 1.5% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Granite Ridge Resources Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Granite Ridge Resources we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Granite Ridge Resources (of which 2 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

