Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Will Pay A US$0.11 Dividend In Four Days

Readers hoping to buy Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Therefore, if you purchase Granite Ridge Resources' shares on or after the 31st of August, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 15th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.11 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.44 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Granite Ridge Resources has a trailing yield of 5.5% on the current share price of $8.01. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Granite Ridge Resources has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 22% of its income after tax. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Granite Ridge Resources paid out more free cash flow than it generated - 167%, to be precise - last year, which we think is concerningly high. It's hard to consistently pay out more cash than you generate without either borrowing or using company cash, so we'd wonder how the company justifies this payout level.

Granite Ridge Resources paid out less in dividends than it reported in profits, but unfortunately it didn't generate enough cash to cover the dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to Granite Ridge Resources's ability to maintain its dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. From this viewpoint, it's unfortunate that earnings per share have declined 10% over the last year.

Unfortunately Granite Ridge Resources has only been paying a dividend for a year or so, so there's not much of a history to draw insight from.

To Sum It Up

Is Granite Ridge Resources an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? It's disappointing to see earnings per share declining, and this would ordinarily be enough to discourage us from most dividend stocks, even though Granite Ridge Resources is paying out less than half its income as dividends. However, it's also paying out an uncomfortably high percentage of its cash flow, which makes us wonder just how sustainable the dividend really is. It's not the most attractive proposition from a dividend perspective, and we'd probably give this one a miss for now.

With that being said, if you're still considering Granite Ridge Resources as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Granite Ridge Resources (2 are significant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying the shares.

