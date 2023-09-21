Granite Ridge Resources Insiders Added US$601k Of Stock To Their Holdings

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Granite Ridge Resources, Inc.'s (NYSE:GRNT) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Granite Ridge Resources

Notably, that recent purchase by Thaddeus Darden is the biggest insider purchase of Granite Ridge Resources shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$5.94. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the Granite Ridge Resources insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

Granite Ridge Resources insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Granite Ridge Resources Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Granite Ridge Resources insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Overall, six insiders shelled out US$384k for shares in the company -- and none sold. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Does Granite Ridge Resources Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Granite Ridge Resources insiders own 1.5% of the company, worth about US$12m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Granite Ridge Resources Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Granite Ridge Resources we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Granite Ridge Resources (2 are potentially serious!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

