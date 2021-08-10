U.S. markets close in 3 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,440.78
    +8.43 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,238.98
    +137.13 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,816.74
    -43.43 (-0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.94
    +7.13 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.79
    +2.31 (+3.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,732.50
    +6.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    23.40
    +0.13 (+0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1723
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3390
    +0.0220 (+1.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3832
    -0.0019 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5750
    +0.2700 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,146.93
    -657.71 (-1.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,111.57
    +868.89 (+358.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,161.04
    +28.74 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,888.15
    +68.11 (+0.24%)
     

Granite River Labs Names TIC Veteran Holger Kunz President of Worldwide Services

·3 min read

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Granite River Labs ("GRL"), a global leader in test and certification services and automated test solutions for digital connectivity and charging technologies, today announced the appointment of Holger Kunz as President of Worldwide Services. Kunz will continue to be based in Yokohama, Japan where he will lead the continued expansion of GRL's worldwide services business.

Holger Kunz, President of Worldwide Services at Granite River Labs (&#x00201c;GRL&#x00201d;), a global leader in test and certification services and automated test solutions for digital connectivity and charging technologies.
Holger Kunz, President of Worldwide Services at Granite River Labs (“GRL”), a global leader in test and certification services and automated test solutions for digital connectivity and charging technologies.
Granite River Labs Logo
Granite River Labs Logo

Kunz will leverage his deep knowledge of global testing trends in key verticals, a passion for technology testing and market access, and his demonstrated skill as a leader for developing worldwide test organizations to help accelerate GRL's growth. The addition follows GRL's strategic growth investment from SFW Capital Partners in May 2021.

Originally from Germany with much of his career based in Asia, including time spent in Japan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, Kunz joins GRL after 25 years in various roles with TÜV Rheinland (TÜVR), a global leader in the Testing, Inspection, Certification (TIC) industry. Most recently, Kunz served as Group Executive Council member and Global Executive Vice President for Products at TÜVR, overseeing five business lines, more than €550 million revenue, and a rapidly growing network of laboratories across the world. During his tenure as EVP, Kunz oversaw tremendous growth and margin expansion through various organic initiatives and strategic acquisitions. In his various roles at TÜVR, Kunz focused on customers in a wide range of end-markets including consumer electronics, telecommunications, medical, automotive, and renewable energy.

"Holger is a proven world-class leader, and I am very excited to welcome him to GRL," said Johnson Tan, Granite River Labs' co-founder and CEO. "I've worked with Holger for many years and been consistently impressed by his success in building technology-driven businesses and teams around the world. Holger's entrepreneurial drive and expertise in leading cross functional organizations supporting complex technical needs make him the perfect fit to expand our service capabilities and create more value for our customers."

"Granite River Labs has a sterling reputation for its testing expertise in digital connectivity and charging technologies, an impressive roster of globally-recognizable clients, and a strong leadership team," said Kunz. "Following a fulfilling career with TÜVR, I am excited to partner with GRL and SFW Capital and take on a more entrepreneurial role. I look forward to helping the company serve its existing customers more effectively, enter new end-markets, pursue add-on acquisitions, and expand its technical capabilities."

About Granite River Labs
Founded in Silicon Valley in 2010, Granite River Labs (GRL) is a leading provider of end-to-end testing, certification and compliance services and related proprietary instrumentation and software solutions to support development and commercialization of sophisticated connected devices. GRL helps engineers solve tough design and validation challenges. GRL was founded with a vision to provide affordable test services to help hardware developers implement digital interface technologies as they become faster, more complex, and more challenging to test. Today, GRL has worked with hundreds of companies supporting the adoption of new and emerging technologies from their worldwide test facilities and R&D centers. GRL's combination of market-leading technical expertise, broad capabilities across connectivity and charging technologies, and intense focus on quality and customer service excellence has led to rapid growth and recognition as the "go to" expert. For more information, visit www.graniteriverlabs.com.

About SFW Capital Partners, LP
SFW Capital Partners is a specialized private equity firm that invests in leading Information, Software, Industrial and Healthcare Technology companies. These companies, which include providers of instrumentation, laboratory products, software/information and related solutions, provide a high return on investment to their customers and can serve a wide variety of end-markets. Our principals' 25+ years of investing in and experience with relevant business models, technologies, competitive dynamics and service requirements gives us confidence in our ability to support management teams in growing their companies and building value. For more information, visit www.sfwcap.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/granite-river-labs-names-tic-veteran-holger-kunz-president-of-worldwide-services-301352010.html

SOURCE Granite River Labs

Recommended Stories

  • What to Expect When Nio Reports Earnings

    Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) will report its second-quarter earnings results after the U.S. markets close on Wednesday, Aug. 11. Wall Street analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect Nio to report a loss of $0.11 per American depositary share, on average, on revenue of $1.28 billion. In what was a better-than-expected result at the time, Nio lost $0.16 per share on revenue of $526.4 million in the second quarter of 2020.

  • 12 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Invest In Right Now

    In this article, we will be looking at 12 best artificial intelligence stocks to invest in right now. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and the artificial intelligence industry, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Invest In Right Now. The COVID-19 pandemic hastened the advent of AI […]

  • 3 Things I'm looking For in Upstart's Earnings

    Earnings season can be overwhelming. Company after company delivers a flood of numbers and shares often move up or down violently. Revenue and income numbers are always the go to explanations of Wall Street's reaction, but it's important to dig deeper.

  • 10 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best lithium and phosphate stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now. The global efforts towards decarbonization have accelerated in the past few years with the United States […]

  • 3 Cathie Wood Tech Stocks Down 25% That I'd Still Buy

    As the founder, CEO, and lead portfolio manager for ARK Invest, Cathie Wood is one busy person. Wood has excelled in each of these roles, and was named the best stock picker in 2020 by Bloomberg News. Here are three growth stocks from her portfolio down 25% (or more) from their 52-week highs that are positioned for long-term success.

  • Vuzix (VUZI) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Now I would like to turn the call over to Ed McGregor, director of investor relations at Vuzix. With us today are Vuzix's CEO, Paul Travers; and CFO, Grant Russell. Before I turn the call over to Paul, I would like to remind you that on this call, management's prepared remarks may contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, and management may make additional forward-looking statements during the question-and-answer session.

  • Were Hedge Funds Right About Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)?

    Many prominent investors, including Warren Buffett, David Tepper and Stan Druckenmiller, have been cautious regarding the current bull market and missed out as the stock market reached another high in recent weeks. On the other hand, technology hedge funds weren’t timid and registered double digit market beating gains. Financials, energy and industrial stocks initially suffered […]

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in August

    Many investors like to turn to Warren Buffett's investing ideas for improving returns. While studying Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio may seem prudent, investors should remember that not all of his holdings are buys at this time.

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Slipping Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were slipping 5.8% as of 10:52 a.m. EDT on Tuesday. The decline came after Bank of America analyst Geoff Meacham wrote to investors that the stock's valuation has gone "from unreasonable to ridiculous." Meacham reiterated an underperform rating for Moderna with a price target of $115, roughly 75% below the current price of the biotech's shares.

  • Why Shares of Vaxart Are Soaring Today

    Shares of clinical-stage vaccine developer Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) are up again today, gaining 12.34% to $9.83 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The stock is up 21% over the past five trading days due to greater capital inflows after the company released encouraging second-quarter earnings on Aug. 5. Vaxart managed to raise $36.2 million during the quarter via issuing new stock -- bringing its cash balance to $177.3 million.

  • Why GameStop Is Falling Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) are down 1% in late morning trading Tuesday after opening the day almost 4% higher. This followed the chairman and CEO of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) saying he was pursuing a collaboration with the video game retailer. GameStop and AMC are the two premiere meme stocks on the market.

  • Here's Who's Making a $1 Billion Bet on Moderna

    Few stocks are as hot as Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is right now. There's one investor preparing to make a $1 billion bet on Moderna. Moderna stated in its second-quarter update that its board of directors authorized a share repurchase program of up to $1 billion.

  • Were Hedge Funds Right About Piling Into Roku, Inc. (ROKU)?

    At Insider Monkey, we pore over the filings of nearly 866 top investment firms every quarter, a process we have now completed for the latest reporting period. The data we’ve gathered as a result gives us access to a wealth of collective knowledge based on these firms’ portfolio holdings as of March 31st. In this […]

  • 3 Buffett Stocks That'll Make You Richer in August (and Beyond)

    The Oracle of Omaha has a knack for picking out time-tested businesses that consistently outperform.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), a mid-cap biotech, are down by a hefty 41.4% as of 10:08 a.m. EDT Monday morning. The drugmaker's shares are tumbling today in response to a disappointing regulatory update for AXS-05 as a potential treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD). Specifically, Axsome revealed during its 2021 second-quarter earnings release this morning that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had notified the company on July 30, 2021 that it has identified deficiencies within the drug's regulatory application that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements at this time.

  • Raymond James Goes Bargain Hunting; Offers 3 Stocks to Buy

    Now that the second quarter earnings are mostly in, we can sift through the result to find stocks that are primed for gains in the second half. In a note from Raymond James, strategist Tavis McCourt has stared the sorting process. McCourt introduces the firm's picks, noting: “We highlight... stocks/subject areas where stock reactions ran materially counter to Raymond James analyst opinion during 2Q21 earnings season so far. We suspect these names are a good hunting ground for further study as Au

  • Fulgent Genetics, Inc. Common Stock (FLGT) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    FLGT earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • 10 Best NFT Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best NFT stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best NFT Stocks to Buy Now. Non-fungible token (NFT) sales jumped to more than $2.5 billion in the first six months of 2021, according to digital […]

  • Desktop Metal Earnings: What to Watch on Wednesday After the Market Close

    In the 3D printing company's second-quarter earnings report, investors should focus on the usual key numbers and launch plans for the Production System P-50.

  • This Just In: Analysts Are Boosting Their Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Outlook for This Year

    Conformis, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CFMS ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial...