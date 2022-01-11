U.S. markets close in 3 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,694.12
    +23.83 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,140.60
    +71.73 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,102.27
    +159.44 (+1.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,182.51
    +11.35 (+0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.32
    +3.09 (+3.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.80
    +18.00 (+1.00%)
     

  • Silver

    22.78
    +0.32 (+1.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1357
    +0.0026 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7640
    -0.0160 (-0.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3617
    +0.0041 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4640
    +0.2560 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,567.57
    +1,317.77 (+3.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,011.19
    +16.77 (+1.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,491.37
    +46.12 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,222.48
    -256.08 (-0.90%)
     

Grant Avenue Capital Expands Advisory Board

·2 min read

Howard Gold and Samantha Bonano expand Grant Avenue constellation of operating executives

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grant Avenue Capital, LLC, www.GrantAve.com, a healthcare-focused private equity firm, announced today that Howard Gold and Samantha Bonano have joined the firm's Advisory Board, which is comprised of innovative healthcare executives.

Print (PRNewsfoto/Grant Avenue Capital)
Print (PRNewsfoto/Grant Avenue Capital)

"Howard and Samantha are each seasoned healthcare leaders that will bring their significant experience to our Advisory Board and portfolio companies," said Buddy Gumina, founder and managing partner of Grant Avenue Capital. "In addition, similar to other Advisory Board members, they will actively work with the Grant Avenue Capital team to help identify new investment initiatives."

Most recently, Howard Gold was an Executive Vice President, Chief Managed Care and Business Development Officer of Northwell Health, New York State's largest healthcare provider and private employer with 23 hospitals and over 800 outpatient facilities. Prior to joining the health system in 1995, he was vice president-vice provost for strategic planning at The New York Hospital-Cornell Medical Center. Earlier in his career, Howard was executive director of Governor Mario Cuomo's Health Care Advisory Board and held several healthcare-related positions for New York State.

Samantha Bonano was President and CEO of Buffalo Filter, a leading surgical smoke evacuation and surgical safety devices company, from 2010 to 2019. Under her leadership, Buffalo Filter increased its investment in R&D and new product commercialization, resulting in an acceleration of top-line growth and the sale to Madison Industries / Filtration Group in 2013. Following the sale, Samantha remained CEO of Buffalo Filter and also assumed the role of President of the Medical Device division of Filtration Group. After the sale of Buffalo Filter to ConMed Corporation in 2019, she subsequently served as a Strategic Advisor to the CEO until 2020.

For more information, please visit www.GrantAve.com or email Info@GrantAve.com.

About Grant Avenue Capital LLC
Grant Avenue Capital is a healthcare-focused, middle-market private equity firm targeting investments alongside forward-thinking management teams that seek an experienced and innovative investor with highly flexible capital, both in terms of duration and structure. While a typical investment will involve companies generating approximately $5 million to $25 million of EBITDA, Grant Avenue Capital has significant support to complete larger transactions through strategic co-invest relationships. The firm focuses on control buyouts, buy-and-builds, corporate carve-outs, joint-control partnership investments, and special situations.

Grant Avenue Capital also includes the Grant Avenue Foundation, which supports employees and portfolio companies of Grant Avenue Capital that are actively engaged with healthcare-oriented charitable organizations.

Contact:Sari E. Ring
Chief of Staff
Grant Avenue Capital, LLC
212/294-893

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grant-avenue-capital-expands-advisory-board-301458533.html

SOURCE Grant Avenue Capital

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped Today

    Many stocks in the electric vehicle (EV) sector have been in correction mode over the last month. The shares of Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have been no exception, dropping more than 12% over the past four weeks. Nio shares remained up 3.3% as of 11 a.m. ET.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

    Many technology stocks have been hammered at the beginning of 2022, but the business is performing stronger than ever. Cryptocurrencies have also had a rough past few months, with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) falling more than 35% from its all-time high. If an investor is deciding between high-quality stocks and cryptocurrency to buy on the dip, they might want to consider these three stocks over any cryptocurrency.

  • Why Illumina Stock Just Jumped 9.5%

    Fourth-quarter 2021 results hit a "record," and Illumina's gearing up to report a big beat in 2022.

  • A 27-year-old truck driver just became Robinhood’s first big headache of 2022

    Finra has ordered the zero-commission app Robinhood to pay Jose Batista almost $30K and found the company liable for his investment losses when it restricted trading on meme stocks in Jan 2021.

  • Why IBM Stock Dropped Today

    Investors in International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) are feeling "big blue" today -- and not in a good way. Swiss megabank UBS downgraded IBM stock to a sell rating this morning, you see, and cut its price target on the tech giant to $124 per share -- $5 below where it trades even after this morning's sell-off, which implies there may be even more pain to come. Citing lower earnings estimates and "an elevated valuation" (although truth be told, IBM only costs about 24 times trailing earnings, considerably cheaper than the S&P 500 as a whole), UBS sees the shares as "vulnerable over the next 12 months."

  • Seeking at Least 6% Dividend Yield? Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain already: the market environment for 2022 will not be the same as that in 2021. This may or may not be good for investors, per se, but like every shift in market conditions, it will present opportunities for those prepared to grasp them. Some factors are just reruns. COVID is rearing its ugly head again, threatening us with lockdowns and shutdowns. That’s running against the grain of a resurgent economy, an economy that is trying to gain more traction – but it’s facing headwi

  • Is AT&T Still a Great Dividend Stock?

    In 2021, AT&T (NYSE: T) decided to spin off its DIRECTV and WarnerMedia divisions to raise capital to reduce its massive debt. Unfortunately for income investors, AT&T revealed last year that it intended to slash the payout despite the cash the company will receive from the spinoffs. Now, with the Dividend Aristocrat status lost, such moves understandably leave AT&T investors wondering whether AT&T is still a great dividend stock.

  • Wall Street War: A Tale of Two Cell Tower Analysts

    Crown Castle International (NYSE: CCI) and American Tower (NYSE: AMT) aren't exactly household names, but if you use your phone to look them up there's a fair chance that you may need one of the two companies to make it happen. American Tower and Crown Castle are leading players in cell towers. Mobile providers lease space on these cell towers to make sure that they have strong signals in the area.

  • Expect more than 4 rate increases in 2022, and a lot of market volatility, says JPMorgan’s Dimon: ‘If we’re lucky’ the Fed can engineer a “soft landing.”‘

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon says the consumer remains in great shape in 2022 but also said that volatility could be elevated in financial markets as the Federal Reserve aims to navigate a COVID-induced surge in inflation.

  • Rivian Screwed Up. Here's How It Can Do Better.

    As I write this, it's only Tuesday morning -- but electric-vehicle start-up Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) is already having a tough week. Rivian investors woke up Tuesday to two unhappy (and maybe related) bits of news. First, did you know that the company's chief operating officer, Rod Copes, left in December?

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Sank in December and Continues to Fall

    The stock of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) crashed 23% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. QuantumScape stock is already down another 10.9% this month, as of the time of this writing. The passage of President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that earmarked $7.5 billion on building an EV charging network of 500,000 chargers sent EV stocks surging in November.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks She Just Bought

    Undaunted by heavy losses, the internet's favorite stock picker still expects a bright future for all three of these companies.

  • These 2 Stocks Could Threaten Tuesday's Market Bounce

    Investors have been surprised by the way 2022 has started, with steep drops on most stock market indexes. Wall Street tried to mount a comeback on Tuesday morning, though, in the hopes of getting back on a bullish path. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) futures had picked up 15 points to 4,678, while Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) futures had risen 79 points to 15,687.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Was Trumpeting a 24% Gain in December

    President Trump is planning to return to social media in a big way, but not through the platforms offered by Big Tech. Because they summarily banned him from their sites following the 2020 elections, he is making an end run around them by launching his own platform and will be merging the Trump Media & Technology Group with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) to create a publicly traded business. What caught many by surprise was Trump Media's announcement to kick off December that it intended to raise $1 billion by selling shares to hedge funds and other private investors in a PIPE, or private investment in public equity, deal.

  • Apple's Tim Cook made $98M in 2021 — how that compares to other tech CEOs

    Apple CEO Tim Cook made $98 million in 2021. Here's how that compares to other major tech CEOs.

  • Why Is AMC Stock Falling for the 5th Month in a Row?

    Shares of the movie theater have fallen 16% though just six trading days in 2022. It doesn't have to end badly for AMC.

  • Here's Why Paysafe Stock Lost a Staggering 74% of Its Value in 2021

    Revenue growth is slow and losses are steep -- but the company is generating positive free cash flow.

  • 2 Surefire Metaverse Stocks You Can Buy Right Now

    These chipmakers are on track to benefit from the massive opportunity this emerging tech trend is creating.

  • 2 E-Commerce Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    According to a study from Infiniti Research, the global e-commerce market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 29% until 2025. Both Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) and Riskified (NYSE: RSKD) are not participating in the selling but rather providing services that can help all e-commerce companies in the world.

  • Rivian stock falls following COO departure

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss how Rivian stock is dropping following the news that its chief operating officer is retiring from the company.