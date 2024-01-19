Grant awarded to repair Conneautville dam

Jan. 19—The borough of Conneautville has been awarded a $265,000 grant to repair the Conneautville Dam to meet federal and state safety requirements, State Sen. Michele Brooks announced Thursday.

The United States Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection identified the dam as a high-hazard potential dam.

High hazard potential is a classification standard for any dam whose failure or misoperation will cause loss of human life and significant property destruction, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Pennsylvania's Commonwealth Financing Authority awarded the grant under its Flood Mitigation Program, said Brooks, whose 50th District includes Crawford County.

The borough will use the money to realign the dam's auxiliary spillway channel; expand the training dike to comply with NRCS criteria; install a sheet pile wall to prevent auxiliary spillway flow from entering the gully next to the exit channel; and reconfigure the 8-inch diameter embankment drainpipes.

"These repairs will help protect the families and businesses of Conneautville," said Brooks. "Utilizing this grant will help to defray costs and move us closer to completing this project."

The dam is located on Thatcher Run on the east side of the borough. It's a 41-foot high earthen dam that measures 660 feet in length, according to the National Inventory of Dams website. The dam was completed in 1984 as a flood risk reduction project, according to the NID website.