Grant Burnaford Davey Bought 9.0% More Shares In Frontier Energy \

Frontier Energy Limited (ASX:FHE) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Executive Chairman, Grant Burnaford Davey, recently bought a whopping AU$1.0m worth of stock, at a price of AU$0.42. There's no denying a buy of that magnitude suggests conviction in a brighter future, although we do note that proportionally it only increased their holding by 9.0%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Frontier Energy

Notably, that recent purchase by Grant Burnaford Davey is the biggest insider purchase of Frontier Energy shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.42. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Grant Burnaford Davey.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 34% of Frontier Energy shares, worth about AU$43m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Frontier Energy Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Frontier Energy insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Frontier Energy (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

