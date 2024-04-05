Grant Cardone’s 10X Rule Explained: How You Can Use It To Grow Your Side Hustle

fizkes / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nearly 40% of working Americans, or about 80 million people, report having a side hustle, according to a survey from Side Hustle Nation, but their median side-hustle income is just $200 per month. Grant Cardone, private equity fund manager, real estate investor, author of “The 10X Rule” and creator of the 10X Profit Planner, has advice for applying the 10X Rule to grow your side gig into a thriving business.

Trending Now: Tony Robbins — 10 Passive Income Ideas To Build Your Fortune

Check Out: 7 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money (That Actually Work)

“There is nothing ordinary about The 10X Rule. It is simply what it says: 10 times the thoughts and 10 times the actions of other people… You never do what others do,” Cardone wrote in his book. “You must be willing to do what they won’t do — and even take actions you might deem ‘unreasonable’.”

In terms of how this can be applied to a side hustle, Cardone said in a YouTube video that in essence, the 10x Rule is about scaling your business and/or your ideas to a point where you’ve created a life, not just a business.

“You would create a life without limitations,” he said in the video. “My business gives me my life. I didn’t have that for 20 years.”

Here are the 10 rules he abides by, and which can help you grow your side gig:

Push yourself Get addicted to productivity Show up Don’t let others label you Take responsibility Master sales Be obsessed with success Study the 1% Invest Change

Cardone further argued in a blog post that “you aren’t going to dominate the current economic environment without a serious game changer.”

“You, your business, your idea, your family and your dreams will not thrive if you hold onto old methods and tools for growing your business,” he wrote. “You need ‘The 10X Rule’ and you need to commit to taking 10X actions immediately. Your business is different today, and different times call for different actions, different attitudes and a different set of tools.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Grant Cardone’s 10X Rule Explained: How You Can Use It To Grow Your Side Hustle