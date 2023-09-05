U.S. markets open in 1 hour 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,515.00
    -6.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,866.00
    -16.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,470.25
    -46.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,908.70
    -14.00 (-0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.30
    -0.25 (-0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,956.90
    -10.20 (-0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    23.97
    -0.59 (-2.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0734
    -0.0065 (-0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1730
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    14.16
    +0.34 (+2.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2553
    -0.0077 (-0.61%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.4100
    +0.9520 (+0.65%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    25,729.67
    -120.49 (-0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    557.61
    -6.91 (-1.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,471.87
    +19.11 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,036.76
    +97.58 (+0.30%)
     

Grant Cardone: This Is the Best $5 I Ever Spent

Gabrielle Olya
·1 min read
©Grant Cardone
©Grant Cardone

Grant Cardone owns and operates seven companies that bring in almost $100 million in annual sales, so he can afford to splurge on most anything. However, one of the best purchases he ever made cost him just $5.

I’m a Financial Planning Expert: Here Are 5 Things You Should Never Spend Money on If You Want To Be Rich
See: What To Do If You Owe Back Taxes to the IRS

Find out what it was.

Grant Cardone: What Was His Best Purchase for $100 or Less?

GOBankingRates had the opportunity to ask Cardone, who will be hosting the 10X Your Business summit from Sept. 15-17, about the best purchase he made for $100 or less, and he answered without hesitation.

“That’s easy,” he said. “I bought my wife a mood ring for five bucks and asked her to marry me.”

Cardone bought the affordable engagement ring while vacationing with his now-wife Elena in Barbados. (The two will be hosting the 10x Couples Retreat in October.)

“I wanted to ask her to marry me, and I’ve always been a pretty frugal person,” he said. “[I thought], ‘I need to do this now because I have the courage.’ And I didn’t have a bunch of money. So I found [the mood ring] – I think it was $5.50 – and I said, ‘I know it’s not a big deal, but would you marry me?’ She accepted it.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Grant Cardone: This Is the Best $5 I Ever Spent