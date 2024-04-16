Grant Cardone Gives 7 Reasons Why You Should Rent Instead of Buying a Home

Grant Cardone, real estate titan and founder of Cardone Capital, has said that Americans should rent instead of buying homes and recently posted on X, formerly Twitter, giving seven reasons why:





7 reasons to Rent vs Buying a home:



1) Apartments have Better amenities – pool, security, gyms, theatres, technology. Today apartments are amenity rich.



2) Economics – rents are 1/2 the cost of a mortgage today with interest rates at 7%, ($3800) and avg rents are 1800.



3) No... pic.twitter.com/Uf30CFDRII — Grant Cardone (@GrantCardone) April 12, 2024

@GrantCardone on X

If you don’t want to click the post to see the full list, here’s a summary:

Apartments have better amenities, such as pools and gyms. Rents are half the cost of a mortgage today with interest rates at 7%. The average down payment on a home is 20%. Instead, renters can keep that cash or invest it. Renting presents a shorter commitment, such as a 14-month lease instead of a 30-year mortgage. Apartment living provides renters with an immediate community of people with similar interests. Renters do not have to pay for maintenance. Homeowners insurance and property taxes are “exploding” for homeowners.

Back in November, Cardone sparked controversy with his candid views on homeownership. Speaking on “The Money Mondays Podcast,” he stated, “If renting doesn't make sense at half of what it costs to pay the mortgage, how does the mortgage make sense, which is just a fancy bullsh*t word for paying rent for 30 years to the bank.”

Read Next:

Image Credit: YouTube

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

Get the latest stock analysis from Benzinga?

This article Grant Cardone Gives 7 Reasons Why You Should Rent Instead of Buying a Home originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.