Grant Cardone Gives 7 Reasons Why You Should Rent Instead of Buying a Home

Joey Solitro
2 min read
0
Grant Cardone Gives 7 Reasons Why You Should Rent Instead of Buying a Home
Grant Cardone Gives 7 Reasons Why You Should Rent Instead of Buying a Home

Grant Cardone, real estate titan and founder of Cardone Capital, has said that Americans should rent instead of buying homes and recently posted on X, formerly Twitter, giving seven reasons why:


@GrantCardone on X

If you don’t want to click the post to see the full list, here’s a summary:

  1. Apartments have better amenities, such as pools and gyms.

  2. Rents are half the cost of a mortgage today with interest rates at 7%.

  3. The average down payment on a home is 20%. Instead, renters can keep that cash or invest it.

  4. Renting presents a shorter commitment, such as a 14-month lease instead of a 30-year mortgage.

  5. Apartment living provides renters with an immediate community of people with similar interests.

  6. Renters do not have to pay for maintenance.

  7. Homeowners insurance and property taxes are “exploding” for homeowners.

Back in November, Cardone sparked controversy with his candid views on homeownership. Speaking on “The Money Mondays Podcast,” he stated, “If renting doesn't make sense at half of what it costs to pay the mortgage, how does the mortgage make sense, which is just a fancy bullsh*t word for paying rent for 30 years to the bank.”

Read Next:

Image Credit: YouTube

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

Get the latest stock analysis from Benzinga?

This article Grant Cardone Gives 7 Reasons Why You Should Rent Instead of Buying a Home originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Three REITs With New Downgrades This Week

    It's difficult for investors when analysts downgrade their stocks. But there are many reasons for an analyst downgrade. Sometimes a stock has risen to the point where the analyst feels it's no longer a good value relative to its price. At other times, competition, a perceived downturn in the general economy or the resignation of a longstanding company insider may lead the analyst to believe that a company is unlikely to perform well in the coming months. Whatever the reason, the usual outcome fr

  • Homebuilder Stocks Tumble As Housing Starts Fall By 14.7%: 'A Poor Time To Buy A Home,' Says Economist

    Homebuilder stocks face sharp declines as the SPDR Homebuilders ETF (NYSE:XHB) drops 1.8% in Tuesday’s session, hitting its lowest level since Feb. 26, 2024, amid negative economic data. From the start of the month, this performance gauge has fallen approximately 10%, marking the first market correction since September 2023 after a significant 60% rally in the six months leading up to late March. Tuesday’s worst performers among U.S. homebuilder stocks were Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYS

  • US Yields Spike as Hawkish Powell Puts 5% in Play: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s biggest bond market was hammered anew, with the two-year yield briefly hitting 5% as Jerome Powell signaled policymakers are in no rush to cut interest rates.Most Read from BloombergUS Yields Spike as Hawkish Powell Puts 5% in Play: Markets WrapChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROIIMF Steps Up Its Warning to US Over Spending and Ballooning DebtIran’s Conflict With Isr

  • Brace for the S&P 500 to crash 30% before an even bigger collapse after the election, markets guru David Brady warns

    Analyst David Brady said overvalued stocks are set to tumble, rebound before the presidential election, and then suffer a devastating crash.

  • Tesla layoffs hit high performers, some departments slashed, sources say

    Tesla management told employees Monday that the recent layoffs -- which gutted some departments by 20% and even hit high performers -- were largely due to poor financial performance, a source familiar with the matter told TechCrunch. The layoffs were announced to staff just a week before Tesla is scheduled to report its first-quarter earnings. The move comes as Tesla has seen its profit margin narrow over the past several quarters, the result of an EV price war that has persisted for at least a year.

  • Here's How Much $1,000 In Bitcoin Will Be Worth In 2025 If Raoul Pal's Prediction Is Correct

    Raoul Pal has an extensive background in financial markets. He has served as head of European hedge fund sales for equities at Goldman Sachs and a portfolio manager at a hedge fund. More recently, he started his own crypto hedge fund, investment research firm and financial knowledge platform. His opinion on crypto is valued around the world, and he is constantly sending out market insights to his 1 million followers on X. Pal considered many factors to arrive at his prediction that Bitcoin will

  • 1 Ridiculously Undervalued Growth Stock Down 87% to Buy Hand Over Fist

    Investors rarely get a chance to buy growth stocks at such depressed valuations.

  • Trump Media stock sinks after company announces plans to launch live TV streaming platform

    Shares of Trump Media have fallen more than 60% since the company's public markets debut at the end of March.

  • 1 Stock I Wouldn't Touch With a 10-Foot Pole

    I am a dividend investor, and I prize dividend consistency. I just can't trust what this high-yield income stock says about its dividend.

  • Billionaire David Tepper Has 40% of His Portfolio Invested in These 4 Growth Stocks

    David Tepper is one of the best-performing hedge fund managers.