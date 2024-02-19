Grant Cardone Says Earning $400,000 A Year Would 'Embarrass' Him As A Husband, Father And Human Being — 'How Do You Make Sense Of $35,000 A Month?'

Grant Cardone, a motivational speaker, social media influencer and real estate investor known for his bold statements, recently stirred controversy with his views on income levels.

In a YouTube short, Cardone stated, "If I made $400 grand a year I would be embarrassed with myself as a husband, a father, basically as a human being. $400 grand. How do you make sense of $35,000 a month? You guys haven't done the math. You have not done the math because you cannot live on $400 grand a year."

This perspective sparked significant discussion among viewers, especially considering the disparity between Cardone's statements and the reality of average American incomes.

Looking for ways to boost your income? This Jeff Bezos-backed startup will allow you to become a landlord in just 10 minutes, and you only need $100.

Furthering his controversial stance, Cardone also remarked in a TikTok, "If you're a millionaire, you're broke dude. What's a millionaire? Nothing. I don't want to offend anybody." He continued saying a million dollars was a lot of money back in 1960, but today you need 10 times that.

He also has mentioned that he goes "broke two times a year" and purchased two $10 million helicopters on December 31 as a strategy to avoid taxes, which has drawn criticism for showcasing a disconnect with the financial realities faced by most.

The contrast between Cardone's statements and actual income data is stark. According to U.S. News & World Report's list of the best-paying jobs in 2024, the median salaries of top-paying professions such as anesthesiologists, obstetricians and gynecologists and oral and maxillofacial surgeons are around $239,200. Other high-paying roles, including psychiatrists at $226,880 and nurse anesthetists at $203,090, also fall short of Cardone's criticized $400,000 threshold. These figures highlight a significant gap between the earnings of highly skilled professionals and the income level Cardone deems insufficient.

Story continues

In the fourth quarter of 2023, the median weekly earnings for full-time workers in the United States reached $1,145, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. This equates to approximately $4,580 per month, a far cry from the $35,000 a month Cardone would be embarrassed to make and can't fathom people surviving on.

Given the disparity between Grant Cardone’s income perspective and the median earnings, it’s important to explore diverse financial avenues to achieve stability and growth. Investing in real estate through platforms like Arrived Homes can offer a way to engage in the property market with a lower entry barrier, making it an attractive option for those looking to diversify their investment portfolio and potentially increase their income through passive means.

Read Next:

Elon Musk has reportedly bought 6,000 acres of land just outside of Austin. Here’s how to invest in the city’s growth before he floods it with new tech workers.

Warren Buffett once said, "If you don't find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die." This high-yield real estate savings bond with a fixed 7% APY makes earnings passive income easier than ever.

Collecting passive income from real estate just got a whole lot simpler. A new real estate fund backed by Jeff Bezos gives you instant access to a diversified portfolio of rental properties, and you only need $100 to get started.

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

Get the latest stock analysis from Benzinga?

This article Grant Cardone Says Earning $400,000 A Year Would 'Embarrass' Him As A Husband, Father And Human Being — 'How Do You Make Sense Of $35,000 A Month?' originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.