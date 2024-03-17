Grant Cardone: Why Biden Is Bad for Jobs — and What This Means for Job Seekers

©Grant Cardone

During President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, he noted that the economy created a record 15 million jobs in the first three years of his term. Despite these numbers, Grant Cardone, private equity fund manager and real estate investor, believes that Biden has been bad for the job market.

Explore More: 6 Ways To Build Wealth in Your 60s

Find Out: 7 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money (That Actually Work)

“Mr. Biden seemed to disregard the fact that we’ve had 10 out of 12 employment revisions downward, including January,” he told GOBankingRates. “So clearly something’s happening with the job numbers. It’s not good for the U.S. economy. And I’m predicting that it’s going to escalate.”

Cardone, who will be hosting the 10X Growth Conference 2024 in April, believes the job numbers are misleading.

“Most of the jobs are government jobs — they’re not public jobs,” he said. “The reality is probably 40%, maybe 50%, of all the jobs right now are government jobs. [And many of the] new jobs are part-time jobs. The total job hours worked weekly is going down, meaning I might hire people, but I’m only going to give them 25 hours, not 40. The overtime number is also shrinking.”

Given the tough job market, Cardone offered the following advice for current job seekers.

Also see what the job market reset is like.

Sponsored: Protect Your Wealth With A Gold IRA. Take advantage of the timeless appeal of gold in a Gold IRA recommended by Sean Hannity.

‘Get Great’

In a competitive job market, you need to stand out from the pack. This might mean learning new skills or taking the initiative to become a leading voice in your given industry.

“You need to learn how to hustle,” Cardone said. “You’ve got to get great. You need to put your best game face on because the employment market is extremely competitive.”

Learn More: Mark Cuban’s 5 Best Passive Income Ideas

Be Willing To Work in an Office

Cardone believes the remote work trend is coming to an end, so current job seekers need to be willing to work in an office.

Story continues

“The job market from COVID is over,” he said. “You will be forced to go back to an office. Otherwise, you’re going to be out of luck. The remote thing is killing companies. Companies are going to get in a position to start forcing [employees] back to work.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Grant Cardone: Why Biden Is Bad for Jobs — and What This Means for Job Seekers