Grant Cardone's Brother Lists His Florida Mansion for 242 Bitcoin

Just days after Grant Cardone listed the beachfront mansion he bought from fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger for 646 Bitcoin (Crypto: BTC), his brother, Gary Cardone, listed his residence on the Intercoastal waterway in St. Petersburg, Florida for 242 Bitcoin.

FOR SALE! 242 #Bitcoin ONLY



Selling my Residence in St. Petersburg FL on the Intercostal water way! Less Than HALF the #BTC of @GrantCardone property!



9 Bed • 14 Bath • 12,522 sqft



Serious Inquiries 📩 bekah@cardonedigitalventures.com pic.twitter.com/AzkpJ98Lq7 — Gary Cardone (@GaryCardone) April 16, 2024

According to Gary Cardone, the property is 12,522 square feet and has nine bedrooms and 14 bathrooms. The listing price of 242 Bitcoin is less than half of the 646 Bitcoin asking price of his brother Grant’s property and equates to approximately $14.9 million based on Bitcoin’s price today. Gary is a longtime proponent of digital assets, including Bitcoin, as his X account shows.

When explaining why he was listing his house for Bitcoin, Grant Cardone said, "I would rather own BTC or more multi-family than be invested in one single location. And we bought the house believing we had a vision for it that would improve the value for the next owner."





Why am I selling 605 Ocean Blvd?



I would rather own BTC or more multi-family than be invested in one single location. And we bought the house believing we had a vision for it that would improve the value for the next owner.



Elena and did major rehab on the exterior, taking this... pic.twitter.com/zFjSn3Qd1w — Grant Cardone (@GrantCardone) April 14, 2024

Image Credit: Gary Cardone’s X post

