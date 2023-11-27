Grant to Goodwill Manasota program that teaches veterans new skills, how to find a job

Goodwill Manasota President & CEO (and veteran) Donn Githens, left, with Todd Hughes, program director of American Veterans and Their Families.

$10,000 to help vets find jobs

Veterans who are returning to civilian life face numerous challenges that can complicate reintegration into their families, communities and the workforce.

Entering or returning to the workforce can be particularly challenging. Many veterans have never looked, applied or interviewed for a civilian job, and those who did work prior to their military service may need to learn new skills to stay competitive with their peers.In an effort to help veterans and military spouses to increase their marketability and achieve higher wages, the Bishop Parker Foundation Fund of the Manatee Community Foundation has awarded a grant of $10,000 to Goodwill Manasota to provide upskilling opportunities through Goodwill’s American Veterans and Their Families program.The American Veterans and Their Families program assists veterans and military spouses with reintegration to civilian life. Providing upskilling opportunities to this population has a significant impact on the type of job and the wage the job seeker can earn.

The dedicated crew members of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe.

Grant to train WBTT crew members

While local arts organization Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, the only professional Black theater on Florida’s Gulf Coast, continues on a large growth trajectory, one thing holding the theater back is finding and funding enough trained production staff.

In order to assist WBTT in meeting this challenge, Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation awarded a grant of $150,000 to help WBTT mentor and train entry-level personnel critical to continuing the growth and success of the organization while contributing more skilled artistic production talent who would be available for WBTT's own theatre operations as well as to the critical theater arts sector in the wider community.Of the total amount awarded, the final $50,000 was put forth as a match used to inspire fundraising on behalf of this effort during WBTT’s Fall Gala on Nov. 11.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Program helps veterans, spouses adjust to civilian life