Grant of Incentive Subscription Rights in IDEX Biometrics 11 May 2022

IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA
IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA
IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA

The board of directors of IDEX Biometrics ASA resolved on 11 May 2022 to issue 285,500 incentive subscription rights to new employees in the IDEX Biometrics group. The grant was made under the company's 2021 incentive subscription rights plan as resolved at the annual general meeting on 12 May 2021. The exercise price of the subscription rights is NOK 1.32 per share. The subscription rights vest by 25% per year over four years and expire on 12 May 2026. Following the grants there are 78,585,957 subscription rights outstanding in IDEX Biometrics.

For further information contact:
Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: + 47 9180 0186

About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure, and personal touch-free authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices, or gain admittance to buildings with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow on Twitter @IDEXBiometrics


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


