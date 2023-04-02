U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,109.31
    +58.48 (+1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,274.15
    +415.12 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,221.91
    +208.43 (+1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,802.48
    +34.10 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.70
    +1.33 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,969.80
    -10.50 (-0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    +0.25 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0847
    -0.0062 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2332
    -0.0058 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7970
    +0.1080 (+0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,326.11
    -67.73 (-0.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    621.79
    +7.58 (+1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.55 (+0.93%)
     

Grant Shapps heads to Tokyo to champion British offshore wind

Matt Oliver
·4 min read
Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, Grant Shapps - Jamie Lorriman
Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, Grant Shapps - Jamie Lorriman

The Energy Secretary is flying to Japan to promote British businesses amid a scramble for offshore wind farm deals worth tens of billions of pounds.

Grant Shapps is due to visit Tokyo in mid-April as the country prepares to auction off licences to develop key areas of seabed.

It will be the first visit by a senior British official since the UK joined Japan in the Trans-Pacific Trade Pact (TPTP).

British companies including BP are vying for a share of the potentially lucrative rollout of offshore wind technologies in Japan.

They face opposition from the likes of American behemoth General Electric, which makes wind turbines the size of skyscrapers.

The UK is the world’s second-biggest producer of offshore wind power after China.

It hosts the world’s largest offshore wind farm, Hornsea 2, off the coast of Yorkshire, giving its businesses valuable expertise that diplomats and executives believe will be useful.

Japan is pinning its hopes on renewables such as wind and solar, alongside a revival of nuclear energy – put on hold in the aftermath of the 2011 Fukushima disaster – in an attempt to strengthen its energy security and reduce reliance on gas imports from countries including Russia.

The country’s first large-scale offshore wind farm only entered service in December but the government has plans to develop many more, with a strategy targeting capacity of at least 10 gigawatts by 2030 and 30 gigawatts by 2040.

Deep coastal waters and frequent earthquakes make the environment a challenging one, meaning the majority of potential projects will need to use turbines on floating platforms – a technology being pioneered off the coast of Scotland.

Tokyo has already held one national auction of seabed licences, with all three sites won by Mitsubishi, and is holding a second due to conclude in the summer. More are expected every year.

Julia Longbottom, the UK Ambassador to Japan, said the shake-up was a huge export opportunity for British firms with expertise in renewable energy that could generate new jobs and investment at home.

She added: “The UK is a leader in wind energy and has got a lot of experience to share with Japan, which is near the beginning of its decarbonisation journey.

“Wind energy is going to take off here, there is a lot of potential and we, the UK Government, are ready to support companies that are interested.

“In terms of the invasion of Ukraine and the energy crisis, our view is that this is a prompt for us all to invest much more in renewables to increase our energy self-sufficiency.

“That's the message we are giving to our Japanese friends... and we would encourage the Japanese government to be looking harder and faster at increasing renewables.”

The Ormonde Offshore Wind Farm, Cumbria, UK - Ashley Cooper
The Ormonde Offshore Wind Farm, Cumbria, UK - Ashley Cooper

Ms Longbottom said UK companies had been “blown over” by interest from the Japanese after flying over recently to attend an industry conference.

They included BP, Arup, OSI Renewables, Marine Power Systems and others.

Ms Longbottom said major unnamed Japanese players are also in talks about potential investments in British offshore wind projects off the coast of Wales.

Some, including Mitsubishi and Inpex, have already bought shares in wind farms off the coast of Scotland.

In parallel, British and Japanese officials are in talks about closer cooperation on nuclear energy, as Tokyo looks to restart nuclear power stations that were previously put on ice in the wake of the Fukushima disaster.

It is understood the collaboration will explore whether Japan could use small modular reactors – such as those being developed by Rolls-Royce – as well as other cutting-edge technologies.

Ms Longbottom’s comments came just hours after the UK officially joined the TPTP, a trade bloc including Japan, Australia, New Zealand and eight other nations that now rivals the European Union in clout, following months of intense negotiations.

Japan joined other G7 nations in sanctioning Russia in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine but the resource-scarce country has maintained involvement in key Russian oil and gas projects – which are exempt.

Those supplies are seen in Tokyo as vital to Japan’s energy security, despite fears that the Kremlin could restrict future supplies or use them as leverage in efforts to weaken the sanctions regime.

Japan is the world’s biggest importer of liquid natural gas.

Recommended Stories

  • US Power Plant Firm Goes Bankrupt After Winter Storm Penalties

    (Bloomberg) -- Lincoln Power LLC, the owner of two Illinois power plants, filed for bankruptcy after its financial strain was exacerbated by nearly $39 million in penalties levied by the biggest US electric-grid operator. Most Read from BloombergVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks FlyingTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandUBS May Cut Workforce by 20-30% After CS TakeoverParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League SchoolsGlobal

  • 8 Types of Americans Who Aren’t Eligible to Get Social Security

    Most retirees are eligible, but some fall through the cracks due to a spotty work history or for other reasons.

  • A Grain Glut Is Straining the Goodwill That Ukraine Badly Needs

    (Bloomberg) -- Blocked border crossings, a minister pelted with eggs and overflowing silos — anger is mounting among farmers in eastern Europe who say a rush of grain from Ukraine threatens their businesses, and it’s steadily eroding political goodwill.Most Read from BloombergVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks FlyingTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandUBS May Cut Workforce by 20-30% After CS TakeoverParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids

  • Japan Breaks With U.S. Allies, Buys Russian Oil at Prices Above Cap

    TOKYO—The U.S. has rallied its European allies behind a $60-a-barrel cap on purchases of Russian crude oil, but one of Washington’s closest allies in Asia is now buying oil at prices above the cap. Japan got the U.S. to agree to the exception, saying it needed it to ensure access to Russian energy. The concession shows Japan’s reliance on Russia for fossil fuels, which analysts said contributed to a hesitancy in Tokyo to back Ukraine more fully in its war with Russia.

  • How New Technology Will Disrupt The Oil And Gas Industry

    Energy companies are increasingly turning toward tech heavyweights for help in cutting costs and streamlining operations

  • Rising Atlantic Ocean Engulfs Fishing Town in Brazil

    Climate change has increased sea levels, scientists say, and Atafona is an extreme example of the challenge that lies ahead in a country with some 4,600 miles of coastline.

  • ‘Dr. Doom’ Nouriel Roubini warns economic ‘trilemma’ is making a financial crash inevitable

    Troubled regional lenders will starve indebted businesses and households of credit, trigger a hard landing, and turn a liquidity crisis into a balance sheet crisis, warns the noted economist.

  • DWAC Stock Jumps After Donald Trump Indictment

    Digital World Acquisition Corp. stock, the special purpose acquisition company aiming to take former President Donald Trump's tech and social-media platform public, soared Friday after a grand jury voted Thursday to indict Trump. The grand jury voted to indict Trump Thursday after hearing evidence the former president allegedly paid hush-money to a porn star during the 2016 election. Trump is now expected to come to New York to face the charges.

  • Trump NFT sales skyrocket more than 400% on news of his indictment

    He became the first former U.S. president to be indicted for a crime on Thursday.

  • Iraq, Kurds Agree to Resume Oil Exports Via Turkey This Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region said it has reached an agreement with the federal government to resume oil exports through Turkey this week, after a legal spat pushed up crude prices. Most Read from BloombergVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks FlyingTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandUBS May Cut Workforce by 20-30% After CS TakeoverParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League SchoolsGlobal Food Supply Ris

  • Report by feds, anglers cites offshore wind impacts on fish

    A joint study by two federal government scientific agencies and the commercial fishing industry documents numerous impacts that offshore wind power projects have on fish and marine mammals, including noise, vibration, electromagnetic fields and heat transfer that could alter the marine environment. It comes as the offshore wind industry is poised to grow rapidly on the U.S. East Coast, where it is facing growing opposition from those who blame it for killing whales — something numerous scientific agencies say is not true. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management and the Responsible Offshore Development Alliance issued their report Wednesday after a 2 1/2-year-long study of the impacts existing offshore wind projects have on fish and marine mammals.

  • GE settles wind turbine patent disputes with Siemens Gamesa

    Siemens Gamesa had sued GE for patent infringement in 2020 over the latter's Haliade-X turbines. Last year, a Boston federal judge barred GE from making and selling its Haliade-X wind turbines in the United States, after a jury found they infringed a patent owned by Siemens Gamesa. But GE was allowed to continue making and operating the turbines for existing projects off the coasts of Massachusetts and New Jersey with royalty payments to Siemens Gamesa.

  • Social Security Trust Now Projected to Run Dry in 2033. That’s a Year Earlier Than Expected.

    Inflation and reduced economic output means the trust fund reserves that partially fund retirement benefits will hit $0 a year earlier than previously expected, according to a new report.

  • NYC Faces Severe Weather Threat from Storm That Slammed Midwest

    (Bloomberg) -- A powerful spring storm system that whipped up deadly tornadoes over the southern and Midwestern US is expected to bring severe thunderstorms and wind gusts to parts of the East Coast late Saturday, including to New York City.Most Read from BloombergVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks FlyingTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandUBS May Cut Workforce by 20-30% After CS TakeoverParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy Le

  • A History of the Trump Hush-Money Saga

    The path leading to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s decision on whether to charge Donald Trump for his role in paying hush money to a porn star began nearly seven years ago.

  • Fed's Waller: US inflation can drop without much harm to job market

    U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller on Friday said recent data is consistent with the notion that the U.S. central bank may be able to drive down inflation without serious harm to the labor market. If people really have begun to believe that prices are going to just keep on rising, then defeating high inflation could require dramatic actions by the Fed to puncture those expectations, Waller said in remarks prepared for an academic conference at the San Francisco Fed. Dramatic Fed rate hikes could slow the economy suddenly and lead to large job losses.

  • Pakistan posts highest-ever annual inflation; stampedes for food kill 16

    Consumer price inflation in Pakistan jumped to a record 35.37% in March from a year earlier, the statistics bureau said on Saturday, as at least 16 people were killed in stampedes for food aid. The March inflation number eclipsed February's 31.5%, the bureau said, as food, beverage and transport prices surged up to 50% year-on-year. Thousands of people have gathered at flour distribution centres set up across the country, some as part of a government-backed programme to ease the impact of inflation.

  • Biden administration's 'Internet for All' plan gets a corporate boost

    CommScope and Corning announced increased fiber-optic cable capacity in North Caroline in a boost to the Biden administration's "Internet for All" plan.

  • When Does a Retiree's Income Trigger Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • Stricter EV tax credit rules kick in April 18: What it means for buyers

    The Treasury Department on Friday finally issued guidance on the battery production and minerals sourcing requirements for federal EV tax credits for consumers, though the rules may create more chaos than clarity.