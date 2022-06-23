U.S. markets open in 38 minutes

Grant of warrants

Agillic A/S
  • AGILC.CO
Agillic A/S
Agillic A/S

Announcement no. 9 2022

Copenhagen – 23 June 2022 - Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC)

The Board of Directors has today exercised its authority to issue 105,000 warrants in accordance with section 3.10 of the articles of association. The warrants have been granted to Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Claus Boysen, CFO, and six other employees of the company.

The exercise price of each warrant is fixed at 20.0392 DKK per share corresponding to the average of the average share price on the 5 trading days prior to the date on which the Board of Directors decided to grant the warrants.

The vesting of the first 25,000 warrants issue to Emre Gürsoy, is subject to the Company’s achievement of the following financial performance targets for the financial year 2022:

  • Realized net ARR (new sales less churn) regarding subscription agreements (i.e. exclusive of transaction ARR) in the financial year 2022 is at least DKK 11,500,000 higher compared to the realized net ARR for the financial year 2021s, and

  • EBITDA for the financial year 2022 is above DKK 0.

The vesting of the remaining 25,000 warrants issue to Emre Gürsoy, is subject to the Company’s achievement of the following financial performance targets for the financial year 2022:

  • Realized net ARR (new sales less churn) regarding subscription agreements (i.e. exclusive of transaction ARR) in the financial year 2022 is at least DKK 13,500,000 higher compared to the realized net ARR for the financial year 2021, and

  • EBITDA for the financial year 2022 is above DKK 0

Subject to the Company’s achievement of the performance targets for Emre Gürsoy all warrants issued to Emre Gürsoy vest at the approval of the annual report for 2022 on the annual general meeting in 2023.

The vesting of warrants issued to Claus Boysen and the six other employee of the Company is subject to a cliff of twelve (12) months and further conditional upon the Company’s achievement of the following financial performance targets for the financial year 2022:

  • EBITDA for 2022 is above DKK 0

  • Revenue is within or above DKK 57-63 million

  • Total ARR is within or above DKK 65-70 million

Subject to the Company’s achievement of the performance targets above and expiration of the cliff respectively, the warrants issued to Claus Boysen and the six other employees of the Company vest in eight (8) equal installments with 1/8 each quarter on the dates of disclosure of the Company’s annual report, interim report or quarterly financial statement, as the case may be.

Subject to vesting, the warrants can be exercised in periods of 14 days starting the day after publication of the Company’s annual report, half-year reports and or interim reports, respectively. The warrants issued to Claus Boysen and the six employees shall be exercised no later than 12 months after the final vesting. The warrants issued to Emre Gürsoy shall be exercised no later than 36 months after the vesting date (the date of the annual general meeting in 2023).

The warrants include conditions on accelerated vesting in case of change of control, e.g. a takeover bid, merger or delisting.

For further information, please contact:

Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S

+45 30 78 42 00

emre.gursoy@agillic.com

Claus Boysen, CFO, Agillic A/S

+45 28 49 18 46

claus.boysen@agillic.com

Certified Adviser

Norden CEF A/S

Toldbodgade 55B, 3.,

DK-1253 Copenhagen

https://nordencef.dk/

jn@nordencef.dk

About Agillic A/S

Agillic is a Danish software company enabling marketers to maximise the use of data and translate it into relevant and personalised communication establishing strong relations between people and brands. Our customer marketing platform uses AI to enhance the business value of customer communication. By combining data-driven customer insights with the ability to execute personalised communication, we provide our clients with a head start in the battle of winning markets and customers.

Besides the Company’s headquarter in Copenhagen, Denmark, Agillic has sales offices in Malmö, Berlin, London and Prague as well as development units in Kiev and Cluj-Napoca. For further information, please visit www.agillic.com.

Agillic A/S

Masnedøgade 22, 2

2100 Copenhagen

https://agillic.com/

Attachment


