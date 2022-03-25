U.S. markets open in 4 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,507.00
    -5.50 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,579.00
    -25.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,731.00
    -32.75 (-0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,067.30
    -3.50 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.62
    -2.72 (-2.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,955.50
    -6.70 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    25.84
    -0.08 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1011
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3410
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.30
    -1.27 (-5.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3175
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.6300
    -0.6900 (-0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,017.24
    +896.39 (+2.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.93
    +29.98 (+3.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,448.49
    -18.89 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,149.84
    +39.45 (+0.14%)
     

Grant of warrants to the Executive Board and Managers at SP Group A/S

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SP Group A/S
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SPG
SP Group A/S
SP Group A/S

Today, the Board of directors decided to establish a warrant agreement for the Executive Board and 39 managers in the Group. The agreement is based on warrants issued pursuant to the Articles of Association, item 5, subsection 5, that empowers the Board of Directors to use this authority. The warrant plan was adopted by the Board of Directors at the General Meeting in 2019. 115,000 warrants will be issued, of which 22,500 are granted the Executive Board and the remaining warrants are granted the Managers.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • A Blue Chip Name is About to Offer a 6% Yield

    To be perfectly honest, few traders are revved up about AT&T stock, and for good reason. "The only redeeming quality of owning T has been the heady dividend yield," wrote Real Money Columnist Brad Ginesin recently. AT&T is set to split off Warner Bros to Discovery shareholders, which is likely to occur in mid-April.

  • NIO top line beats estimates, but revenue guidance misses

    NIO's (NIO) stock is trading slightly lower ahead of the Chinese electric-vehicle company's quarterly results due after the closing bell on Thursday.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/24: Intel, Marvell, Nvidia

    Jim Cramer says fund managers are looking for stocks that have been beaten down bug, but still represent value.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Strong Insider Interest

    For investors seeking a clear market signal, the last few weeks have been frustrating at best. So far this year, the main stock indexes are down – the S&P 500 has fallen just over 7%, while the NASDAQ is still in correction territory, with a 12% year-to-date loss. However, the market bounced back starting last week. We saw a week of solid gains that saw stocks make a strong rebound from their low points. The result: for the month of March, the S&P is up 3.9%, while the NASDAQ has gained 3.3%. Th

  • Hertz goes all in on Tesla, adds Model Y SUV to fleet

    Hertz has added Tesla’s Model Y crossover to its EV rentals.

  • Fresh Selloff in China Tech Stocks Amid Earnings Outlook Worries

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese tech stocks slumped Friday amid continued concern about the sector’s earnings and the risk of local firms being kicked off American exchanges.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoNATO Boosts Forces in East Amid Chemical Incidents WarningWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Billions Are at

  • Investor Bill Miller: Good Stock Bargains Available

    He cites a strong economy, low unemployment, rising wages and the beginning of Fed interest rate increases.

  • How the U.S. and allies can freeze Russian gold

    The U.S. and its allies said Thursday they're moving to block financial transactions with Russia's Central Bank that involve gold, aiming to further restrict the country's ability to use its international reserves because of Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. Putin has been building his gold stockpile since 2014.

  • Russia’s stock market jumps after being closed for a month

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman breaks down how MOEX, Russia's stock market, performed in its first limited trading session in nearly a month.

  • It’s the beginning of the end of globalization, say BlackRock’s Larry Fink and Oaktree’s Howard Marks

    The devastating war in Ukraine will "play out for decades to come," warns Larry Fink, the chief of the world's biggest asset manager.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Is Said to Near Settlement With Activist Cohen

    (Bloomberg) -- Activist investor Ryan Cohen is nearing a settlement at Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. that would see three new directors appointed to the retailer’s board, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoNATO Boosts Forces in East Amid Chemical Incidents WarningWall Street Is Scrambling F

  • Russian Tycoons Add $3 Billion to Wealth as Trading Resumes

    (Bloomberg) -- Against all odds and despite sanctions, Russian tycoons are regaining some of their wealth.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoNATO Boosts Forces in East Amid Chemical Incidents WarningWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Billions Are at StakeAfter almost one month of suspension, shares in Mosco

  • Putin’s roubles for Russian gas demand is ‘security threat’

    Seven in eight workers to pay more tax before next election Rishi Sunak holds back £32bn war chest amid economic uncertainty FTSE 100 edges 0.1pc higher; Pound falls against dollar Ben Marlow: Time to boycott Western companies still operating in Russia Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • China Is Quietly Taking Cheap Russian Crude as India Buys More

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s oil refiners are discreetly purchasing cheap Russian crude as the nation’s supply continues to seep into the market.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Billions Are at StakeChina Jet’s Dive Took It Near Speed of Sound Before CrashUnlike India’s state-r

  • Europe Stocks, U.S. Futures Waver; Treasuries Gain: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks and U.S. equity futures struggled for traction on Friday as investors evaluated economic risks from Federal Reserve monetary-policy tightening and Russia’s war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoNATO Boosts Forces in East Amid Chemical Incidents WarningWall Street Is Scrambling For the

  • Edward ‘Ned’ Johnson, Former Fidelity CEO and Fund Pioneer, Dies

    Fidelity's Edward Johnson was instrumental in shaping the asset-management industry and allowing Main Street investors to participate in the stock market like institutional investors.

  • Here's Why iRobot Stock Suddenly Soared This Morning

    Shares of autonomous vacuum-cleaner company iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT) suddenly soared this morning, and as of noon ET on Thursday, the stock was up 10%. During the administration of President Donald Trump, the U.S. and China exchanged escalating tariffs on certain products. In 2021, iRobot paid over $48 million in tariffs, a huge number for small-cap company with a market capitalization under $1.8 billion.

  • Better Buying Opportunities Will Arise Soon

    All the major equity index charts closed higher Tuesday with positive internals on lower volume for the NYSE and Nasdaq. While the indexes closed at various points of their intraday ranges, the S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite and Nasdaq 100 closed above their resistance levels with the Nasdaq 100 also reclaiming its 50-day moving average.

  • Crypto: Coinbase stock is a ‘one-of-a-kind asset,’ analyst says

    Crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN) has a major edge over other platforms, according to MoffettNathanson Senior Analyst Lisa Ellis.

  • Why Amazon Stock Didn't Deliver on Thursday

    Mighty Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) wasn't energetic enough to keep pace with the stock market on Thursday. Yes, Amazon will be challenged with higher costs, especially if the recent price increases prove "sticky."