Granted a P2P License from the Indonesian Financial Services Authority, KrediFazz is Set to Expand Access to Credit for the Underbanked Community

·2 min read

The license will allow KrediFazz to further promote financial literacy to Indonesian customers in choosing legal fintech services

JAKARTA, Indonesia and CHICAGO, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KrediFazz, a subsidiary of FinAccel that runs as P2P lending fintech, has been officially granted a business license from the Financial Services Authority (OJK) through the Decree of the OJK Board of Commissioners Number: KEP-81 /D.05/2021 dated August 24, 2021. KrediFazz, a finance technology company with its mission to provide fast, affordable and accessible financial services, has now become a fully licensed P2P lending fintech company.

KrediFazz CEO, Alie Tan, said, "Amid the increasing popularity of fintech among customers, especially in lending, the P2P lending license obtained by KrediFazz is a priority for us to strengthen our position as a credible and trusted fintech lending company in Indonesia. We hope that KrediFazz can be the right solution for people who need access to credit and can provide benefits in managing cash flow for individuals and micro, small and medium enterprises."

Responding to this event, the Executive Director of the Indonesian Joint Funding Fintech Association (AFPI), Kuseryansyah, said, "This is a very significant step for KrediFazz to set a good example on how a fintech lending company should operate. This momentum should also be utilised to further promote financial literacy to the public, especially to educate them to utilise fintech services for the better, increase awareness of people to only choose platforms that have been registered and supervised by OJK. In the future, we hope that public trust in fintech lending will continue to grow from time to time."

A P2P lending fintech can operate legally only after being registered and granted a license from the OJK. This means that from now on KrediFazz will be able to further realize its ambition to expand safe, convenient, and affordable credit access for communities in Indonesia, especially those who have very limited access to banking services (underbanked). The license also marks an important milestone for KrediFazz to continue its efforts in promoting financial literacy to the public. As the company witnesses growing demands for fintech services amid this pandemic, KrediFazz understands the urgency to educate the market to only use services from legal fintech lending entities and avoid traps of illegal ones.

About KrediFazz
KrediFazz is a leading fintech lending platform in Indonesia that provides instant financing to customers based on real-time decision making. KrediFazz brings a seamless user experience that ensures convenience in accessing loans. KrediFazz also offers competitive interest rates, convenience, and fully-online registration with guaranteed security systems that are equivalent with banking standards. KrediFazz is operated by FinAccel, a financial technology company headquartered in Singapore with a mission to provide fast, affordable and accessible financial services. FinAccel also operates Kredivo, a leading digital credit platform in Indonesia, and is supported by leading investors such as Mirae Asset, Naver, Square Peg Capital, Telkom Indonesia, and Jungle Ventures. KrediFazz has been granted a business license as a company providing Information Technology-Based Lending and Borrowing Services (LPMUBTI) and is supervised by the OJK in Indonesia. To learn more about FinAccel and KrediFazz, visit www.finaccel.co and www.kredifazz.com.

Media Contact:

Artemis
(Communication Consultant KrediFazz)
Inmas Ayu (Nimas)
inmas.ayu@artemishub.id
(+62) 813 1915 5282

KrediFazz
Isabella Theresia
press@finaccel.co

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/granted-a-p2p-license-from-the-indonesian-financial-services-authority-kredifazz-is-set-to-expand-access-to-credit-for-the-underbanked-community-301397445.html

SOURCE FinAccel

