Granting and Approval of Employee Options

Siauliu Bankas

Šiaulių Bankas AB (hereinafter - the Bank) on 7 April 2023, as part of the annual variable remuneration for the year 2022, granted to twenty-four employees of the Bank Group option rights to receive 1 055 757 shares of the Bank on 7 April 2027 and to seven employees of the Bank option rights to receive 644 838 shares of the Bank on 7 April 2028.



The Bank has also approved a proportionate share (one-third) of the option rights granted for employee performance in 2021, 2020 and 2019: 581 703 shares of options exercisable on 11 April 2025, 757 526 shares of options exercisable on 12 April 2024 and 816 833 shares of options exercisable on 14 April 2023.

Additional information:

Tomas Varenbergas

Head of Treasury and Markets

tomas.varenbergas@sb.lt , +370 5 203 22 00





