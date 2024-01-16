Grants totaling over $650K go to 36 small businesses

Jan. 15—GROTON — More than $650,000 in grants to help bolster the small business community in southeastern Connecticut have been announced through a program intended to help women- or minority-owned enterprises as well as communities designated as distressed.

The Southeastern Connecticut Enterprise Region's seCTerRise program will help the owners of 36 local businesses to expand or improve their capabilities.

"Programs like seCTerRise go to the heart of our mission by helping the small-business community with everything from business planning and general guidance to low-cost funding opportunities and grants," Paul Whitescarver, seCTer's executive director, said in a release. "We started making awards in May and will continue the program through 2024."

Of the businesses receiving grants over the past six months, more than two-thirds are owned by women or minorities. Fourteen are in "distressed communities" as determined by the state.

The state Department of Economic and Community Development provides funding for seCTer, which is the federally designated development agency for the region and the Town of Windham.

Businesses as far north as Putnam and closer to the shoreline between East Haddam and Stonington were named to receive the grants. Grants are administered by RT Brown, director of economic development strategies and business services at seCTer, as well as Joe Violette, business retention and expansion specialist.

"SeCTerRise grants are intended to help business owners take that next step to grow their business," Brown said in the release. "Growth helps a business owner weather unexpected challenges out of their control that can threaten their livelihood. We saw that with the COVID-19 pandemic, but even a hurricane or a significant layoff by a major employer can be devastating to a small business."

SeCTer said grants are awarded based on whether they will make a "measurable impact" on the future of each company. Grants can be as much as $20,000, and at least half are to made to businesses owned by minorities, veterans, the disabled and women.

"Small and medium-sized businesses are the heart and soul of a community, and seCTer exists to help keep them strong," Violette said in the release.

To learn more about the seCTerRise program, visit seCTerRise or call (860) 437-4659.

